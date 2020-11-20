We expect the company to generate strong shareholder returns, especially if oil price recover, for shareholders.

The company also has incredibly exciting shale assets in the Bakken and modestly exciting midstream and international assets.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is a unique exploration and petroleum company with a market capitalization of just under $15 billion. The company has a variety of assets that we'll discuss. However, its most exciting is its 30% stake in Guyana. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's Guyana assets alone have the potential to drive significant shareholder returns.

Hess Corporation - Annual Reports

Hess Corporation Priorities

Hess Corporation's priorities center around financial strength and shareholder rewards.

Hess Corporation Assets - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has $1.3 billion in cash and total liquidity of $4.8 billion. The company has recently sold a 28% interest in the Gulf of Mexico Shenzi Field for $505 million and has hedged a staggering 80% of 2020 oil production to handle the costs. At the same time, the company has drastically cut 2020 E&P capex by 40% to $1.8 billion.

The company is focused on slow drilling in the Bakken, continued execution, and strong performance. We'll discuss the company's assets in more detail, but the company's oil assets have peer-leading Brent breakevens (~$10/barrel below current prices) with a strong line of sight to significant long-term growth.

Hess Corporation Financial Strength

Hess Corporation's financial strength is unparalleled.

Hess Corporation Financial Strength - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has $4.8 billion in liquidity, including $1.3 billion in cash. The company has no debt maturities until 2023, and its total debt due for the rest of the decade, at $2.8 billion, is just over half of the company's current liquidity. The company has a massive 150 thousand barrels/day hedged in 2020 at roughly $55/barrel WTI/$60/barrel Brent.

The company has cut its E&P budget and cash costs significantly. The company expects to grow cash flow, which it'll use to rapidly pay down debt, and then focus on debt increases and share repurchases. The company comfortably has the financial position to handle the 2020s and its debt obligations, while continuing its growth.

Hess Corporation Asset Base

Jumping into Hess Corporation's asset base, the company has strong potential. These focus around Bakken, Guyana, and International Assets.

ExxonMobil Guyana - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

ExxonMobil's Stabroek block asset, where Hess Corporation has a 30% stake, is an exciting company making discovery. 18 discoveries have happened YTD, totaling ~9 billion barrels, with the first 3 the only ones being developed. By 2026, production is expected to reach 750 thousand barrels/day, of which 225 thousand barrels/day is attributable to Hess Corporation.

The net breakeven across the discoveries for the first 440 thousand barrels/day is ~$31/barrel Brent. That means $13/barrel profit for Hess Corporation. By 2024 project startup, with 132 thousand barrels/day of production attributable to Hess Corporation, that means the company's profits will be nearly $630 million annually.

That means the 2024 profits alone would give the company a P/E ratio of 25. By 2026, that'll mean a P/E of 15, with much more growth potential past that. We expect the overall asset to eventually reach 2+ million barrels/day of production by 2035 onwards. This could be a company maker providing billions in annual profit.

Hess Corporation International - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has other exciting assets with long-term contracts. In Malaysia, it has $105 million in capex, a minimal amount, and 50 thousand barrels/day of production. In the Gulf of Mexico, the company's numbers are similar, and based on the valuation of its Shenzi asset sale (28% stake for $500 million), that means its Gulf of Mexico assets are worth ~$1.2 billion.

Hess Corporation Bakken Oil - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation's other major assets are in the Bakken, where it's cut capital spending significantly. The company has 2.1 billion barrels yet to produce with exciting infrastructure and minimum costs. The company has 200 thousand barrels/day in production from here. Past this, the company has significant growth potential.

The company has cut capital spending significantly per well, with ~30 rig years at $40/barrel WTI and ~90 rig years at $60/barrel WTI. The company has 1 rig currently, but had 6 before, implying ~15 rig years at $60/barrel if rig counts recover. It's worth noting these numbers come at a >15% IRR. It's worth noting here the company has >$2 billion in Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) one of the best oil crash midstream performers.

That's ~15% of the company's value.

Hess Corporation Impressive Potential

Overall, Hess Corporation has significant potential to drive value. Guyana assets are a multi-decade company maker. By 2030, we can see the asset giving Hess Corporation a P/E of ~10 alone, significantly improving from there with a multi-decade reserve life.

From international assets, the company will slowly and steadily grow cash. Additionally, from the Bakken, the company has enough assets to generate at a strong current price IRR at $40 WTI. The company will steadily increase that, and not only is it well positioned at current prices, it has significant room to increase profits if oil price recovers.

Plausibly, at $55 Brent, it would give those who invest now a low double-digit P/E in 2030.

Hess Corporation Risk

Hess Corporation's risk is oil prices. If oil prices drop to $30/barrel, the company is essentially worthless. If they go back to $60/barrel, the company is worth significantly more than current prices. We expect oil prices to continue a short and steady recovery from current prices, with some potential spikes, helping to drive long-term shareholder value.

Conclusion

Hess Corporation is undervalued at current times based on its asset portfolio. We especially see the company as an exciting acquisition offer from other quality peers, such as ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) that take advantage of current prices. The company is generating strong cash flow, with more than manageable debt maturities for the decade of growth.

Going forward, we expect the company to generate strong shareholder returns. By the 2030s, it could well be at a single-digit P/E ratio based on its current prices. That can help drive significant shareholder returns, and as a result, we recommend investing in Hess Corporation for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HES, HESM, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.