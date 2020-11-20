Alphabet investors will have to accept that there will be more regulatory scrutiny for big Tech around the world in the future.

Stabilizing the economy will accelerate the company's growth. There are striking historical examples.

The company is grossly undervalued in the context of the present value of the potential future FCF flow volume.

In terms of internal growth, Alphabet is balanced. At the same time, the company is undervalued relative to the market.

Source: goodfone

#1 Price vs. Internal Growth

I'll start with the dynamics of analysts' forecasts regarding Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) key financials because it reflects well the vector of general opinion about the state of the company.

As for today, analysts' forecasts of the company's revenue for the current and next year are still below the pre-pandemic level. At the same time, one cannot deny the positive dynamics:

Source: visualizedanalytics

In the case of EPS, the situation is approximately the same. It is good here that negative growth is no longer expected this year:

Source: visualizedanalytics

Going further. For Alphabet, there are several strong internal dependencies that allow us to judge how balanced the company's capitalization is.

Over the last decade, Alphabet's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue TTM absolute size:

Source: visualizedanalytics

This relationship identifies Alphabet's current capitalization as slightly overvalued, but not critical. And after the next two quarters, the current capitalization will not be considered as overvalued within the bounds of this model.

Judging by the company's current revenue growth rate, Alphabet's P/S multiple also looks a little expensive:

Source: visualizedanalytics

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and Alphabet's capitalization, the company's current price is also overvalued:

Source: visualizedanalytics

Note, that this relationship is not linear (as is usual in such cases), but logarithmic. It means that each year the company's EPS growth is accompanied by slowing growth in capitalization. Generally speaking, this is a negative sign which reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of the company's future EPS growth. But given the strong fluctuations in this indicator over the past three years, I do not consider this model to be representative...

It is also worth noting that in the context of current EPS growth rate, the value of the P/E multiple can be considered as balanced:

Source: visualizedanalytics

So, in terms of well-established relationships, Alphabet's current price is more of less balanced.

#2 Comparable Valuation

In the case of Alphabet, I single out two main multiples, which makes it possible to compare the company with the market.

Judging by the Forward P/S (next FY) multiple, Alphabet is undervalued by 26%:

Source: visualizedanalytics

It is interesting to note that this undervaluation has persisted since March. This is a very interesting point and will come back to it later:

Source: visualizedanalytics

Judging by the Forward P/E (next FY) multiple, Alphabet is balanced:

Source: visualizedanalytics

Moreover, in this case, this state has been preserved for almost two years:

Source: visualizedanalytics

As a general rule, I think that the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through multiples based on revenue parameters. And therefore, I am more inclined to believe that Alphabet is now much cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

#3 DCF Valuation

To forecast Alphabet's revenue for the next decade, I used a polynomial model that most closely matches the current average estimates of analysts. In my opinion, this approach is the most objective.

Source: Author

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Source: Author

Some explanations:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (5.23%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (0.86%). The final indicator amounted to 6.09%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 divided by the debt value for the same years.

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

Operating margin for Alphabet for the next 10 years will gradually decline from 20% to 16% in a terminal year. This is the standard approach, assuming increased competition in the industry.

The relative size of CAPEX will be at the average of the previous six years (14.3%).

The average tax rate will amount to 25%.

And, here's the model itself:

Source: Author

The DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares is $2,608, offering ~50% upside.

#4 Behind The Numbers

So, we got three results. (1) In terms of the internal growth, Alphabet is balanced. At the same time, (2) the company is undervalued relative to the market. And (3) Alphabet is grossly undervalued in the context of the present value of the potential future FCF flow volume. How to summarize this?

To begin with, among the main blue chips in Nasdaq, Alphabet was the hardest hit by the current crisis. And although people began to spend more time on YouTube and search more on Google, the company's ad revenue fell by 8.08% YoY in the second quarter:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, this happened due to the fact that small- and medium-sized businesses (especially the tourism industry) have been hit hard by the consequences of the pandemic and have reduced their advertising budgets.

But, nevertheless, Alphabet's capitalization has grown by ~25% over the current year, simply because the entire technology sector was growing:

Source: cmegroup

Why? I have two answers to this question - the coronavirus and Fed's action (I wrote about this earlier). But here I want to remind you that, judging by the multiples, Alphabet is undervalued relative to the market. In other words, if Nasdaq is overvalued, then Alphabet is less overvalued. And, in my opinion, this is an advantage...

The emergence of promising coronavirus vaccines means there is now at least the light at the end of the tunnel. And there are signs that the markets have begun to react to this.

Most stocks and indices follow their exponential trend, which tends to be well-identified on the graph with log y-axis. Let's take a look at Russell 2000 this way:

Source: visualizedanalytics

And let's look at the Nasdaq index:

Source: visualizedanalytics

As you can see, Russell 2000 has almost caught up with its trend, while Nasdaq is moving sideways, remaining well above the trend level. This means that a phase of active capital flow from one market to another has begun. And this anticipates the revival of small and medium-sized businesses. This, in turn, means an increase in advertising costs.

By the way, there is a historical example of this topic. The introduction of anti-Russian sanctions in 2014, as well as the collapse of oil prices, have led to a GDP decline in 2015 by 2.8% YoY. The advertising market in Russia declined by 10% YoY in that year. But, in 2016, the Russian advertising market grew by 11.5% YoY, completely offsetting the fall of the previous year. The segment of online advertising increased by 21% YoY - almost twice faster than the market:

Source: Author

#5 Alphabet vs. US Department of Justice

Such an article should touch upon the topic of confrontation between Alphabet and the US Department of Justice.

The main reason for the standoff is that Alphabet preload Google as the default search engine for products of companies like Apple (AAPL) and Verizon (VZ). This does not sit well with DoJ given that Alphabet has over 90% of the global search engine market:

Source: statcounter

In my opinion, Alphabet has the following strengths in this debate:

It is unclear what prevents other search companies from entering into similar agreements. This approach allows Alphabet to offer Android OS for free. The preloaded search engine can be disabled. The user is not deprived of the right to choose a search engine. Even if we assume that smartphones will not have a preinstalled search engine from Google, the buyers preferences are formed and the majority will still use Google.

So, Alphabet investors will have to accept that there will be more regulatory scrutiny for big Tech around the world in the future. But that doesn't necessarily mean disaster for Alphabet.

Bottom line

Alphabet is less overvalued than the entire technology sector. This means that the likely reallocation of capital between markets will put less pressure on the company in a post-COVID-19 world. In the context of a long-term perspective (DCF model), the company is greatly undervalued. Stabilizing the economy will accelerate the company's growth. The antitrust case by DoJ shouldn't create big problems for Alphabet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.