Oil demand has likely peaked in the U.S. and possibly globally, implying that pipeline supplies will become stranded assets.

The thesis used to be oil demand growth, now it is buybacks.

AMLP is based on the Alerian Index which is mainly oil and gas pipelines.

Investors chasing high yields in the energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships ("MLP") segment have suffered greatly over the past ten years. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) provided a total return of -34% as compared to +271% invested in the plain vanilla S&P 500. MLP's high yields turned out to be nothing but a mirage.

In this article, I will explain what the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the "Index") is, what the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (the "Fund") is, and why my outlook for the sector is for more of the same pain. Finally, I add the opinion of an ETF expert who views the Fund as structurally flawed and why.

Investors in AMLP, who have been seduced by the high yields, may want to reconsider this "high yield, low risk" investment (see Alerian MLP Index Is A Safe Harbor For Investors In The Face Of Global Economic Uncertainty, March 31, 2017. Change since publication, -61%).

The Index

The Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the "Index") is a composite of energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). According to Alerian:

The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMZI) and on a total-return basis (AMZIX)."

As shown below, the Index is heavily weighted by petroleum and natural gas pipeline companies. The business model for MLPs is fee-for-service.

According to Alerian's Stacey Morris:

Midstream is a more defensive sector of the energy space, just given the fee-based nature of midstream cash flows. That said, this space is not totally immune from what happens with commodity prices. And it just seems like across energy that oil prices tend to dominate sentiment. So, this space is still, you know, sold off this year, amidst kind of the broader energy macro headwinds that we've seen, even though the fundamental outlook for these companies is very different from most other energy companies."

There are three criteria to be included in the Index:

Source: Alerian.com

The sectors in the Index are primarily oil and gas pipelines.

Source: Alerian.com. Last Updated: 11/13/20

The top ten constituents of the Index are listed below and account for about 78% of the weight for the Index.

Source: Alerian.com. Last Updated: 11/13/20

The composite Index yield for AMZ is 11.6%, which "blows away" its competition. But as shown above, such high yields may end-up being very misleading when it comes to total return in the investment over a number of years.

Source: Alerian.com

For those who want all of the details of Alerian's methodology, click here.

The Fund

Investors cannot directly buy the Index, which is why an ETF was created. AMLP, (the "Fund"):

seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index."

Source: Alps Advisors.

The top ten constituents of the Fund approximate weightings of the top ten of the Index:

Based on my research, I read that "AMLP is also highly flawed from a structural standpoint." According to Will Hershey, an expert in the structuring of MLP-related ETFs:

AMLP and other competing MLP-centric mutual funds, ETFs, and closed-end funds, are structured as C-corporations. As C-corporations, these funds are potentially liable for a tax bill (as with any other corporation). Due to their potential tax bill, MLP fund auditors and tax consultants have determined that the optimal strategy to account for potential taxes due is to account for them in daily Net Asset Value (NAV). In practice, this means that these funds are required to set aside (i.e. extract from NAV) an amount equal to the potential taxes owed. In the case of these investment corporations, all potential tax owed is attributable to investments made, and therefore a combination of unrealized/realized gains (or losses). The unrealized portion of these gains (losses) is described by fund managers as a deferred tax liability (asset)."

That's a basic flaw that leads AMLP to underperform when MLPs trade up, according to Hershey, known as a "tax drag."

Things get even more tricky once we incorporate new inflows or outflows into the equation.... As investors pile in at bottom, like they did in April, it becomes increasingly difficult to achieve the previous levels, even if the underlying assets perform."

These technicalities go beyond my own analysis but should be considered by investors in this ETF.

Why Energy Infrastructure Now?

Until recently, the thesis was that the U.S. has become world's largest producer of oil and natural gas and the energy infrastructure is needed to move hydrocarbons from producing areas to the coasts for export to meet a growing demand worldwide.

Most recently, the potential for midstream buybacks (share repurchases) is being used as a thesis. Alerian argues:

For midstream investors, the proliferation of buyback programs is a welcome development and provides tangible benefits of the anticipated free cash flow inflection in the space. Buybacks represent a significant reversal from the old MLP model of issuing equity. Importantly, buybacks can help support midstream equity prices into a macro recovery, which is self-help that was not available coming out of past energy downturns."

Alerian cites midstream companies with repurchase authorizations in the table below.

BRS Outlook

We have a completely different view of the sector. Peak oil demand has likely been reached in the U.S. and possibly globally, and existing energy infrastructure will go into decline as an industry. Therefore, an overcapacity will occur, resulting in downward pressure on fees over the long term.

Because of the pandemic, global demand is expected to average about 92 million barrels per day in 2020, down about 8% from 2019. Although demand is likely to rebound some in 2021, it will not reach 2019 levels.

U.S. oil demand in the year-to-date is down 12.5% from the same period in 2019.

Gasoline demand is down 12.8% YTD.

Jet fuel demand is down 40.2%.

Looking forward, the British Petroleum (BP) Energy Outlook 2020 says that global oil demand may have already peaked in 2019 and that oil consumption may never recover to the pre-pandemic levels. Two of its three scenarios show oil demand dropping by over 10% by 2030, and the most conservative scenario shows oil demand leveling-off for the balance of the decade before declining further.

BP predicts fossil fuel demand will be replaced by renewables as the world transitions to electricity to meet future energy demand. BP CEO Bernard Looney said that the company plans to cut its oil and gas production by 40 percent over the next decade. The company also said it will accelerate investment in renewables and biofuels by 10-fold to around $5 billion per year by 2030.

In a recent study, "Wells, Wires and Wheels… EROCI and the Tough Road Ahead for Oil," published by BNP Paribas Asset Management, the author, Mark Lewis, writes:

Our analysis indicates that for the same capital outlay today, new wind and solar-energy projects in tandem with battery electric vehicles (EVs)* will produce 6x-7x more useful energy at the wheels than will oil at $60/bbl for gasoline-powered LDVs, and 3x-4x more than will oil at $60/bbl for LDVs running on diesel. Accordingly, we calculate that the long-term break-even oil price for gasoline to remain competitive as a source of mobility is $9-$10/bbl, and for diesel $17-19/ bbl."

Lewis argues that renewable energy can replace 36% of the demand for crude oil for LDV transportation that is susceptible to electrification and a further 5% demand for power generation. Renewables have a marginal cost of almost zero, are much cleaner, and electricity is much cheaper to transport.

We conclude that the economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles versus wind- and solar-powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors… If all of this sounds far-fetched, then the speed with which the competitive landscape of the European utility industry has been reshaped over the last decade by the rollout of wind and solar power - and the billions of euros of fossil-fuel generation assets that this has stranded - should be a flashing red light on the oil industry's dashboard."

Conclusions

The pandemic not only changed oil consumption trends in 2020 but will have a lasting effect on oil usage in the future in my opinion. Work-at-home and meetings by internet will displace physical travel because it is both more efficient and less-costly. Renewable energy producing electricity will provide electric transportation to replace fuels.

The energy infrastructure of oil and gas pipelines and storage will sooner or later become oversupplied, pressuring fees. As investors look 10 and 20 years into the future, they will perceive oil and gas infrastructure as stranded assets.

Finally, this ETF appears to be structurally flawed. Investors should avoid being tempted by the high yield offered by this energy infrastructure Fund, when it's the total return that really matters most, taking into account the value of the investment.

