There are a few reasons for optimism, including the potential sale of the Plant Nutrition South America business.

Compass Minerals' share price has stagnated in recent years, but the company has maintained a generous - though not entirely safe - dividend, currently yielding 4.7%.

Compass Minerals has diversified away from salt, with investments in fertilizers in North and South America. These investments have for the most part underperformed, diluting the company's economic moat.

Goderich boasts a long mine life, low-cost production, and is ideally located to serve the demand for deicing salt in the Great Lakes region.

This article is part of a series covering some of the world’s most outstanding assets in the field of natural resources, and the investable companies that operate these assets. Exceptional assets give these companies a competitive advantage which usually translates into high margins and an ability to weather periods of depressed commodity prices. A unique asset alone does not guarantee success, though, and there are other aspects to consider.

Compass Minerals (CMP) has been a frustrating stock over the past decade. The company's salt segment boasts an exceptional asset, the Goderich mine under Lake Huron, from which it can serve customers in the Great Lakes region at very competitive costs. Compass Minerals' other salt assets, in Louisiana, Utah, and the UK generally perform well.

The problem is that Compass Minerals' diversification away from the salt business, through investments in specialty fertilizers, has so far diluted the economic moat of the company. Returns in this new business have generally not been satisfactory.

Compass Minerals does pay an attractive dividend, albeit with a high payout ratio which makes it somewhat risky. The new management seems eager to refocus the company on its core salt business, and a sale of the Plant Nutrition South America business could be in the cards, a potential catalyst for the stock.

The Goderich mine. Source: Compass Minerals' sustainability report

The Asset: The Goderich Salt Mine In Ontario

The Goderich mine, located 1,800 feet under Lake Huron in Goderich, Ontario, is the crown jewel in Compass Minerals' portfolio. Goderich is the world's largest underground salt mine, with massive reserves equating to 83 years of remaining mine life at the current rate of production.

Source: Compass Minerals' annual report

The deposit at Goderich is about 100 feet thick, which makes mining very efficient. This results in a large production capacity and a low cost per unit, contributing to the company's advantageous competitive position.

Source: Compass Minerals' annual report

The benefits of Goderich do not stop there: a key strength is the mine's location near its main customers. Highway deicing accounts for more than 60% of the company's salt sales, and the Great Lakes region is obviously a major consumption center. Out of the Goderich mine, Compass Minerals can ship its salt on large cargo vessels to a series of depots around the Great Lakes and use this logistical advantage to serve its customers (mainly government entities and road maintenance contractors in the U.S. and Canada).

Salt is a commodity with a low value-to-weight ratio, and shipping and handling costs typically account for about 30% of total costs. Therefore, a logistical advantage is key, and protects the local players from more distant competitors. The conjunction of Goderich's huge reserves and its ideal location is the reason why, according to Morningstar's methodology, Compass Minerals possesses an economic moat, a rare distinction.

Finally, in order to further improve efficiency, Compass Minerals has been transitioning to continuous mining, vs. the traditional drill-and-blast method.

Source: Compass Minerals' website

The transition has not been smooth, with production suffering in 2018 and 2019, but operational performance has improved markedly in 2020.

Source: Compass Minerals' sustainability report

The Company: Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals used to be the salt segment of IMC Global - nowadays Mosaic (MOS), and became a standalone entity in 2001, before completing an IPO in December 2003. Salt remained Compass Minerals' core business, until the company decided in 2010 to launch a specialty fertilizers division. This Plant Nutrition division started in North America, and then expanded to South America with the acquisition of the Brazilian company Produquímica in 2016.

The rationale behind this diversification was to mitigate the volatility of the salt business. The winter weather conditions in the Great Lakes region are the key driver of salt sales, which can vary a lot depending on the amount of snowfall. How effective has this diversification been? Based on the stock chart - an oversimplification probably, but I do think it tells the story - this move has not been a success at all. Compass Minerals performed strongly from its IPO to the late 2000s, while the 2010s look like a lost decade for shareholders (with the exception of the dividends received):

Data by YCharts

This is a typical example of a company weakening its competitive advantage through diversification. Investments that were made in specialty fertilizers could possibly have been made, instead, to grow the salt business. Diversification should be the task of investors, when building their portfolio, not management, unless there are synergies which, in Compass Minerals' case, are not obvious.

Compass Minerals' Recent Performance

Q3 '20 was a typical case of the Plant Nutrition business dragging down Compass Minerals' overall performance. While the salt segment delivered improved results vs. the prior year quarter, on the back of Goderich's stabilized operational performance, Plant Nutrition suffered both in North and South America due to wildfires and drought.

Source: Compass Minerals' 3Q earnings presentation

It has to be said that the performance of the salt segment was not optimal in 2018 and 2019, due to production issues at Goderich (the transition to continuous mining was not a smooth one, as mentioned earlier), but things are getting back on track under the new management, with EBITDA margin at 30% in Q3 '20:

Source: company's 3Q earnings report

This is a first step towards the low to mid 30% EBITDA range targeted by management for the salt segment.

Compass Minerals' Dividends

Despite the poor stock price performance in recent years, investors have at least been able to rely on stable dividends. Despite relatively high debt, both the previous management and the current one have decided to maintain the dividend (paid quarterly), albeit with a very high payout ratio :

USD 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (est.) Earnings Per Share 3.89 6.45 4.7 4.79 1.25 2.02 1.81 2.57 Annual Dividend Per Share 2.18 2.40 2.64 2.78 2.88 2.88 2.88 2.88 Payout Ratio % 56% 37% 56% 58% 230% 142% 159% 112%

Source: author's work based on Morningstar and SeekingAlpha data

Of course, free cash flow is a better measure of the company's ability to cover the dividend in the short term, but there is not much headroom on that basis either:

USD, in Millions 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (est.) Free Cash Flow 116 118 (80) (15) 33 91 62 90-110 Cash dividends paid (73) (81) (89) (94) (98) (98) (98) (98)

Source: author's work based on Morningstar and SeekingAlpha data

Compass Minerals has so far shown its commitment to the dividend, and based on the guidance provided, free cash flow should cover the 2020 dividend (for the first time since 2014), but this is not what I would call a safe dividend.

Compass Minerals' Valuation

Compass Minerals' valuation metrics do not look cheap, rather logically given that the company is still in a turnaround phase.

Source: Seeking Alpha stats

It's worth noting that Morningstar have a $80 fair value estimate on the stock.

Potential Catalysts

It's not hard to see how the stock price could go lower: an incident that would disrupt production at the Goderich mine would certainly result in a dividend cut, and the shares would plunge. But there are also a few reasons to be optimistic.

A recent transaction, the sale of K+S AG's (OTCQX:KPLUY, OTCQX:KPLUF) Morton Salt unit to the privately-held Kissner Group, gives an indication of the worth of the salt business. Morton Salt was expected to fetch $2 billion (enterprise value), and finally sold for $3.2 billion, a 12.5 multiple of its 2019 EBITDA. I clearly do not expect Compass Minerals to go private, but this is confirmation of the value of the salt segment. It remains to be seen, of course, in what way this acquisition by Kissner will impact competition in the Great Lakes region.

The biggest potential catalyst could be strategic transactions as a result of the review being performed by the new management.

Source: company's Q3 '19 presentation

Management expects to provide more information on potential strategic moves during the upcoming Q4 '20 earnings call, in February 2021, but it looks like a sale of the South America Plant Nutrition business is in the cards:

Those transactions in Brazil bode well for our process when we do reengage and reinitiate, so we're monitoring that very closely and we'll have something to say about that certainly on the next call, if not before. Source: CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield - company's Q3 earnings call

There have been a number of transactions in Brazil indeed, and there could be some suitors for Produquímica. The market would probably welcome such a move by Compass Minerals, which would contribute to refocus the company on its core business. As Laurentian Research put it:

It's welcome that the current management accepts CMP as primarily a seasonal salt business. It needs to be fatly profitable snowy or not. As it offloads the high-cost assets and makes progress in margin improvement, I believe the market will reward it with a re-rating. Source: Laurentian Research analysis

Takeaways

I had lost faith in Compass Minerals following the erratic production performance at Goderich in 2018 and 2019, which in my opinion made the dividend extremely unsafe. Credit to the new management, it looks like the turnaround at Goderich has been successful, and the dividend, though still not safe, is still there.

Compass Minerals is fairly valued, in my view, at the current price of $62, given that there are still some downside risks. But there are also a few reasons for optimism, and a strategic transaction leading to a renewed focus on the salt division could lead to a re-rating of the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.