There is some potential for a moderate increase in dividends in the future, although that will depend on how much of a priority reducing debt is.

At current strip prices, it can also pay down its debt by over $50 million USD while maintaining its current dividend.

ARC Resources appears able to slightly increase total production in 2021 (although with a decrease in oil and condensate production).

ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) is a Canadian oil and gas producer (primarily natural gas) with operations in British Columbia and Alberta.

ARC is a financially stable company (with more undrawn credit capacity than it has net debt) that is also conservatively managed. At current strip prices, it is able to slightly increase total production (although oil and condensate production will decline) while also paying down some debt and maintaining its current dividend (offering a 3.9% yield).

As such it should be able to easily maintain its current dividend, and may be able to increase its dividend somewhat in the future, although that will depend on how much management wants to reduce debt.

ARC Resources primarily trades under the ticker ARX on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A conversion rate of $1.31 CAD to $1.00 USD is used in this report.

2021 Outlook

ARC's 2021 development activities will be primarily (although not exclusively) focused on its natural gas assets at Dawson and Sunrise, as natural gas prices are reasonably good now. These two areas will be allocated over 60% of ARC's 2021 capex budget and also account for over 60% of its expected 2021 production.

Source: ARC Resources

ARC believes that it can reach breakeven in these areas at a realized natural gas price of noticeably under $1 USD. The current strip for 2021 points to a realized price of around double its Dawson Upper Montney breakeven point.

Source: ARC Resources

ARC Resources is guiding for average daily production of 158,000 BOEPD to 165,000 BOEPD during 2021. ARC expects its 2021 production to be approximately 79% natural gas, up from 76% in the first three quarters of 2020. Approximately 15% of ARC's 2021 production is expected to be crude oil and condensate and 6% NGLs.

Type Units $/Unit $ Millions Crude Oil & Condensate 8,942,500 $39.00 $349 NGLs 3,650,000 $12.00 $44 Natural Gas 278,312,500 $1.70 $473 Hedge Value $15 Total Revenue $881

ARC is budgeting approximately $305 million USD for capital expenditures in 2021. This would result in it generating an estimated $56 million USD in positive cash flow at current strip prices, after accounting for its current dividend (approximately $0.24 CAD or $0.18 USD per year), which adds up to $65 million USD per year.

Expenses $ Millions Operating Expenses $191 Royalties $44 Transportation Expense $146 Cash G&A $50 Cash Interest $24 Dividends $65 Capital Expenditures $305 Total Expenses $825

Debt Outlook And Valuation

ARC's debt situation is currently fine. It has $654 million USD in net debt currently, which may be reduced to around $600 million USD by late 2021. That would be approximately 1.4x its unhedged 2021 EBITDAX.

ARC has ample liquidity with $1.1 billion CAD (approximately $840 million USD) in undrawn credit capacity. With its ability to continue reducing its debt at current strip prices, ARC's debt should remain quite manageable.

Source: ARC Resources

ARC is currently valued (at a price of $4.68 USD per share) at approximately 5.1x its projected unhedged 2021 EBITDAX. This includes $600 million USD in net debt. That valuation appears reasonable to me given ARC's solid financial state and assets.

Natural gas prices are reasonably strong right now, so there is limited long-term upside for natural gas from current levels. A modest decline in natural gas prices can probably be offset by improved oil prices (which are currently relatively low) though. Although ARC's production is mostly natural gas, around 40% of its projected 2021 revenue still comes from oil and condensate.

Conclusion

I consider ARC to be fairly valued at its current share price. It should be able to slightly increase total production in 2021 (although oil and condensate production will decline) while also potentially reducing its net debt by over $50 million USD and maintaining its current dividend. There is some potential for a dividend increase in the future too, although that depends on how much ARC's management wants to pay down its debt.

ARC is relatively conservatively managed, so I'd consider it a lower risk company (at least for a company dependent on volatile commodity prices), but that conservatism also reduces the chances that its value will increase substantially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.