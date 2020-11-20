The biggest differentiator in the two ETFs is their weighting in Tesla - giving investors who want exposure to innovative tech, but either bullish or bearish on Tesla, a nice choice.

The SPDR Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) has an excellent three-year track record (31% annually and 48% YTD) as it seeks to shadow the performance of the FactSet Innovative Technology Index. Yet the current and arguably high-valuation of the broad technology sector has the fund's overall P/E at a relatively expensive 52x. That said, many of the best performing stocks within the fund trade at valuation levels considerably higher than that, which means the fund offers exposure to innovative and disruptive companies along with the relative safety that comes with diversification as compared to buying a single "high-flying" stock.

Performance

The fund will turn four years old in January. So while its one and three-year performance is quite impressive, investors should consider that it is a relatively short snapshot which primarily covers a bull-market in this particular sub-sector that is perhaps only rivaled by the dot.com era:

Source: State Street

Not surprisingly, the stellar returns have pushed up the portfolio's overall valuation level:

P/E = 52x

Price-to-Book = 7.3x

As they say, it's "the price you pay to play".

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings and sub-sector composition are shown below:

Source: State Street

While the top-10 holdings only equate to 24% of the portfolio, it is still a relatively concentrated fund because it currently only holds only 95 positions. The focus on enterprise management software is not surprising due to the high-margin Saas-based business models, but the absence of Salesforce.com in the top-10 is somewhat of a surprise.

#1 holding with a 5% weighting Zoom (ZM) has been well-covered on Seeking Alpha and I have don't have much else to add other than to remind investors that Zoom is not simply a short-term bet on the stay-at-home, WFM, and SFH developments as a result of the pandemic. Zoom has become part of the global vernacular in the same sense that Google (GOOG) has and largely for the same reasons: the friction-less ease of installation, play, and use. As a result, Zoom will certainly have staying power post-pandemic. That said, Zoom's biggest up-move was likely in the rear view mirror:





#2 holding Digital Turbine (APPS) is 335% this year on the heels of a strong Q2 EPS beat with revenue climbing 116% yoy. APPS forward P/E = 59x.

DocuSign (DOCU) is up over 200% this year because due to quick adoption of its remote and no-touch solution for closing contracts without requiring in-person meetings. While DOCU's growth was certainly turbo-charged by the pandemic, this company also has staying power in a post-pandemic world for a very simple reason: it saves time.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) has carved out a valuable niche as a leading provider of cloud security solutions. CRWD's forward P/E = 2,127.

Number 8 holding Solar Edge (SEDG) has built a fast-growing profitable business largely on the basis of its single and three-phase solar inverters for solar energy solutions as well as inverters for EV chargers.

Fintech company Square (NYSE:SQ), of the CashApp fame, is up 180% this year. SQ made quite a splash in early October when it announced it used $50 million of its balance sheet to purchase 4,709 bitcoins. As I write this, BTC's are currently trading at $18,032 which means SQ's $50 million investment in BTC has already grown to an estimated $84.9 million. A 70% return in 6-weeks - not bad. Note that Square's CashApp enables users to buy and sell BTC. See BitCoin Penetrates Futher Into The "Mainstream" - It Should Penetrate Your Portfolio Too.

Competition

As most Seeking Alpha users are aware, ARK Invest has established itself as the leading provider of ETFs based on technological innovative and disruptive companies. Considering all of ARK's ETFs, the ARK Innovative ETF (ARKK) is the closest match to the XITK ETF and the graphic below shows a three-year performance comparison between the two funds. I've added the Invesco NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) as a relevant data-point:





Starting post-pandemic, ARKK clearly pull ahead - and significantly so. That is likely due to its 10.8% weighting in #1 holding Tesla (TSLA) while Tesla does not even crack XITK's top-10 holdings. Meantime, note the XITK dramatically out-performed the triple Q's by 40%+

On the expense front, XITK's 0.45% expense ratio is considerably more cost-effective than ARKK's 0.75% fee.

The performance and popularity of the ARKK ETF - it was the Mutual Fund Industry's Active Fund of the Year in 2019 - has contributed to substantial growth in AUM - now up to ~$9 billion. That compares to XITK's AUM of around $300 million. The point here is that in a deep market sell-off and a potential share redemption run, ARKK has a significantly larger pool of assets to draw from as compared to the XITK ETF.

On the other hand, note that Barron's recently reported that well-respected (and some would argue investing "rock-star") ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood might lose control of ARK Invest. That could pose a threat to the performance of the ARK funds because if Wood left the firm and hung-out her own shingle, it is quite likely that droves of ARK Invest shareholders would follow - selling shares as they leave.

Summary & Conclusion

The XITK Innovative Technology ETF has a strong three-year track record. However, its relative small size in comparison to the sub-sector's leading ETF - the ARKK - is somewhat of a drawback. While its relatively lower expense ratio appears to be a positive, the expense ratios of both these funds is relatively inconsequential as compared to their returns. Meantime, the biggest differentiator between the two funds, and their performance, is ARKK's over-weight in Tesla. That could work in XITK's favor if the arguably over-valued and high-flying Tesla comes back down to Earth. That being the case, investors wanting exposure to innovation and disruption appear to have a very nice choice here: those who are bullish on Tesla can go with ARKK while those that think Tesla is over-hyped and over-valued can go with XITK. That said, and in consideration of the fact that the market is near all-time highs, investors may want to scale-into an innovative technology slowly, dollar cost averaging over a period of weeks, or possibly even months, to obtain whatever allocation that deem fit within their overall portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.