This is a Z4 Research post quarter update on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN). The shares were largely abandoned, as we had previous written, as oil prices plunged with the OPEC+ slow reaction to the demand impact of Covid-19. As a reminder, they are an Eagle Ford minerals player on good acreage with strong operators. As a minerals name they have no capital budget and lease operating expense.

Falcon reported 3Q20 results that were ahead on volumes and essentially in line for EBITDA and they more than doubled the distribution vs 2Q levels. In brief the quarterly numbers were decent:

Production was 4.471 MBOEpd (48% oil) vs 4.35 MBOEpd (51% oil) expected. For reference 2Q20 levels were 4.45 MBOEpd (51% oil)

Revenue of $9.9 mm vs $10.0 mm expected as stronger volumes almost offset the gassier volume mix. Realized oil price of 98% of Nymex average for the quarter.

Operating costs remain in good territory largely as expected.

EBITDA of $6.5 mm came in just shy of the $7.0 mm expected but they were able to boost the quarterly distribution from $0.03 in 2Q20 to $0.065 this quarter.

Current and Expected Activity: There were two rigs active on their acreage during 3Q20 and they have 3.13 net wells in active development (what they refer to as Line of Site (LOS). This is slightly above normal levels and up 24% since the 2Q claimed LOS level. This includes 6 gross long lateral Hooks Ranch wells (operated by Conoco (COP) that were "recently permitted" with Falcon holding an average net revenue interest of 7.5% each which is relatively high for them. One could assume this higher than normal level of activity would provide Falcon with greater visibility than usual.

Guidance:

However, despite the higher activity levels the company included no formal guidance in the 3Q20 press release. On the call, managed seemed enamored with 5,000 BOEpd as a good target for 2021. After several quarters of missing guidance we are actually pleased to see them no officially guide yet.

Pre-Nutshell: After hearing the 2Q20 in August I wrote that Falcon had one quarter to announce a plan to "wow" me into staying. They refer to that plan as Falcon 2.0 and simply said all options are on the table to increase shareholder value. This quarter they did not wow me with a new plan. Instead they wrote: "We continue to believe that our stock price is meaningfully disconnected from the true value of our business. Management and the Board of Directors are continuing to review methods to increase value to our equity holders. We have made progress in this review and will report to you on our conclusions when we have completed fully evaluating all alternatives to address that disconnect”

Nutshell: Decent quarter. Better outlook. We do very much agree that there is a disconnect in the shares at this time. At $2.35 Falcon is trading just under 6x next year's EBITDA which is low for a low debt (1.3x net debt to TTM EBITDA), oil revenue driven no capex name in our view. Also, the implied dividend based on this quarter's distribution is 11%. We see an upward bias to the distribution. In the meantime:

We continue to await management's moves to unlock value in the shares which are by historical measure under valued for a minerals play name. They have given no timeline for this "Falcon 2.0" plan but they are working with consultants on this. We are keeping them on a quarter by quarter basis.

We do not have huge amounts of faith in management's ability to guide on a near term basis and note they while they did not include formal guidance in the quarterly release they did essentially bless 5,000 BOEpd for 2021 during the call just based on their "line of sight" wells.

Prior to the call we had a 4,000 BOEpd case and a 5,000 BOEpd case for 2021. Each of these cases is viewed in light of $30, $40, and $50 oil prices. The outcomes are essentially unchanged with this update but we are a little more confident in the upper end now given the greater than usual number of wells in "line of sight". At last night's $2.35 closing price, the lower case produces implied 2021 yield ranges of 8% to 15% . The upper end produces an implied range of yields from 11% to 20% .



At the close of the 3Q20 call we did increase our position by 50% at $2.00 but we are still pretty small here (< 4%). We are unlikely to add more for now but as yield names go we like the lack of LOE and lack of Capex needed by the name and we very much see their rock (skip to bottom of cheat sheet below) as some of the most likely to be drilled acreage in the U.S. next year if oil prices do remain subdued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLMN, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.