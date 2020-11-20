We will have to wait for data from other vaccine developers with differentiated vaccines for true context, but for me, the signs point to Moderna shares being underpriced at anything <$150.

Analysts estimates for FY21 revenues in light of the news range from $6bn - $24bn but perhaps more valuable is the validation of its technology.

In a way the success of an mRNA-derived vaccine means more to Moderna than Pfizer / BioNTech since the company is the 500-pound gorilla in this space.

Moderna's announcement Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine MRNA-1273 had achieved >90% efficacy was the only way the company could have stolen Pfizer / BioNTech's thunder.

Investment Thesis

It's been a very good couple of weeks for messenger RNA-based vaccine developers.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced interim efficacy results from trials of BNT162b2, indicating that their vaccine was >90% effective in protecting against SARS-Cov 2, based on case-split data from 94 evaluable cases across the placebo and vaccinated arms of the ~44,000 patient trial.

This was rightly hailed as an astonishing achievement and a huge step forward in the battle against coronavirus that was beyond even the most optimistic observer's expectations, and yet, precisely one week later, Moderna (MRNA) delivered even better interim data from its own Phase 3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, MRNA-1273.

Moderna's first interim analysis, based on data from 95 evaluable cases, indicated that there had been just five cases of coronavirus identified in the vaccinated arm, versus 90 in the placebo arm of the "COVE" trial - a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

Once again, this outstripped even Moderna management's most optimistic expectations. As I discussed in my last note on Moderna, management had suggested there was only a 50/50 chance of the vaccine showing the required 75% efficacy after the first set of interim data was released.

Although the data is subject to change after the final analysis evaluating a greater number of cases is published, Pfizer / BioNTEch and Moderna appear to have made developing a vaccine to tackle a global pandemic in less than a year look easy - when it's anything but.

The next important step for both companies is to release official safety data - no serious concerns have been flagged by the independent data monitoring companies ("DMC") in relation to either vaccine, but in order to apply for Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") from the FDA, a median of two months worth of safety data following the second (and final) dose of the vaccine candidate is required.

Pfizer says that it now has this data and is expected to file its EUA application with the FDA today, while Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel confirmed on a conference call at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday that within a matter of days:

We will file an EUA to the FDA, and at the same time we will file - the same file will drop into regulatory agencies in Canada, in the U.K., in Switzerland, in Europe.

Meanwhile, the FDA has scheduled meetings with the companies and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee ("VRBPAC") for 8-10 December to discuss both companies' applications while the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ("ACIP") - affiliated to the Centers for Disease Control ("CDC"), has scheduled meeting for Monday 23rd November.

Unless something completely out of the blue happens, both Moderna's and Pfizer / BioNTech's vaccines are likely to receive EUA approval from the FDA within a week of one another, before the end of 2020.

It's obviously fantastic news that a new treatment type - the encoding of genetic instructions for making the SARS-Cov 2 protein into mRNA molecules, which, when injected into patients, allows the body to receive the instructions, create the Spike protein, recognize it as a foreign antigen and effectively create its own vaccine - has proven to be such a success. Moderna appears to have slightly outperformed Pfizer in terms of severe cases of Coronavirus - reporting none in its vaccinated arm, while one patient taking Pfizer's experienced a severe case. Additionally, Pfizer began counting cases one week after the second dose of its vaccine was administered, while Moderna began counting after two weeks.

Thoughts will now start to turn to what happens next - and from an investors' perspective, what the implications of Moderna's phenomenal success to date will be for the company's share price. Since the beginning of 2020, Moderna stock is up by >400%, rising from ~$18, to a price of $97 at the time of writing, having hit $105 when its trial data was first announced. Several questions present themselves.

How profitable for the company will MRNA-1273 prove to be? How many doses is the company capable of producing? How quickly will the company be able to distribute them? Will cold storage issues create problems? Are there any long-term safety concerns related to the use of a brand new type of therapy? What if other vaccine makers - AstraZeneca (AZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novavax (NVAX), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) / Sanofi (SNY) - show similar efficacy in their own phase 3 trials? And what implications does the stellar performance of MRNA-1273 have for the rest of the company's pipeline, which is large and diverse - the company has four other candidates in phase 2 trials, targeting Cytomegalovirus, solid cancer tumors, the Chinkungunya virus, and a personalised cancer vaccine?

In this article I will try to shed some more light on these questions and also try to evaluate how much of the future value of Moderna's development work is currently priced into the stock. Analysts consensus price target for Moderna is currently ~$107, which sounds somewhat conservative, to my mind, for a company that has achieved what Moderna has over the past 12 months. Or indeed, for a company that has developed a potentially ground-breaking technology over the past several years - working very closely with the US government - and is developing treatments across six other therapeutic areas.

What Happens Next? Supply and Demand

Thanks to their stunning efficacy readouts, it seems all but certain that Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech will have no trouble selling every dose of vaccine that they can produce, in the near term at least, making their first-mover advantage significantly more impactful than if the data readouts had been less impressive, which would have left the door open for other companies to produce a better all-round product. Instead, the likes of AstraZeneca and Novavax will now be under considerable pressure to deliver comparable safety and efficacy data when their trials have collected enough data.

Moderna's manufacturing is carried out in Switzerland and the US via the company's 10-year strategic agreement with Lonza Ltd, with vial filling and packaging fulfilled in Indiana and Philadelphia, for the US market - via an agreement signed with Catalent, and in Madrid, Spain, for the European market via an agreement with ROVI (as detailed in the company's Q320 10Q submission).

The company is on track to deliver 20m doses of MRNA-1273 by the end of the year, and says it has the capacity to produce 500m - 1bn doses in FY21. According to CEO Stephane Bancel, based on manufacturing capacity and equipment, 1 billion would be achievable, but there's uncertainty around the availability of raw materials.

Pfizer and BioNTech have indicated that they will be able to produce ~50m doses of BNT162b2 before the end of the year, and up to 1.3bn doses in FY21, but Pfizer's issues with cold storage are well documented. The strands of mRNA stored in lipid particles that comprise mRNA vaccines are perishable at room temperature, and while MRNA-1273 can survive at a -20 centigrade temperature - the standard for most hospital / pharmacy storage facilities - for six months, and at refrigerator temperatures for up to 30 days, there's much more uncertainty around the conditions required to store BNT162b2.

Pfizer's vaccine looks like it will need to be stored and transported at -70 degrees C, and administered within five days once it has reached its destination. That makes transportation and storage complex - unlike Moderna, Pfizer is not partnering with Operation Warp Speed ("OWS") - the US government's COVID-19 vaccine development initiative - which is using McKesson Corporation’s (NYSE:MCK) distribution Centre in Irving, Texas, as its focal point.

Pfizer has its own thermal shipping transporters, which hold ~975 vials / 1,000 doses each, and use dry ice which needs to be replaced within 24 hours at a facility and then every five days, according to Scientific American. The storage boxes can only be opened once or twice per day and must be used within five days after an initial 15-day post production period. Pfizer can't use OWS' transportation network either, meaning it will have to devise its own, and furthermore, Pfizer's vaccine will require dilution, while Moderna's does not.

Then there's the fact that both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine require two doses, which adds to the logistical difficulties. It has been suggested that Pfizer's vaccines would be best suited for distribution in large metropolitan areas where they can be in close proximity to large storage freezers at university or large pharmaceutical company premises, while Moderna's could target less populous areas, but whether either company is prepared to coordinate in this way remains to be seen.

Pricing and Order Sizes

To date, Moderna has agreed to supply 100m doses OF mrna-1273 to the US government, 5m doses to the UK, 50m doses to Japan via an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK), an unspecified amount of doses to the Governments of Qatar, Switzerland, and Israel, up to 56m doses to the Government of Canada, and most recently, the company says it has agreed to supply 80m doses across Europe.

When questioned by an analyst on its Jefferies conference call, Moderna CFO David Meline disclosed that the company estimates it had received $1.3bn worth of MRNA-1273 orders as of Q320, which have been prepaid, and also mentioned that from hereon in, the company would transition from a company that talked in terms of cash flow to one that talks in terms of profit and loss. In other words, the grants and funding that Moderna has received that were effectively speculative purchase orders now become genuine purchase orders.

In terms of pricing, Moderna's vaccine looks likely to be the most expensive on the market. To date the company has done deals at what it says is a discounted price owing to the prior risk of its product not being approved. On the Jefferies call CEO Bancel discussed early deals at a price of $32 per dose, and subsequently $37 as it became clearer the company had a successful product on its hands, while thanks to the company's $955m of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") - a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services - Moderna believes it will charge the US a discounted ~$25 per dose. Meanwhile, Pfizer has proposed a price of ~$19.5 per dose.

Although neither Moderna nor Pfizer have gone down the not-for-profit route taken by AstraZeneca - whose vaccine, if approved, may cost as little as $3 per dose - Bancel explained his pricing strategy on Wednesday in these terms:

We are not, of course, trying to maximize profit. We have said it all along; we want to be responsible because it's a pandemic. When you think about the price I mentioned, they are on low-end of the flu shots. It's not a price now that's several hundred dollars per treatment, and we've also sold for some cash payment upfront to help us with working capital for raw materials.

In the US, the FDA has promised that low-income people and seniors will not have to pay anything for a COVID-19 vaccine, and Medicaid and Medicare arrangements will probably ensure that no one is likely to have to pay out-of-pocket costs. It seems likely that governments in other countries will introduce similar measures.

In truth, the value of a COVID-19 vaccine is inestimable when we consider the fact that it may well end stay-at-home protocols and allow people to return to work and the economy to recover, but what effect will MRNA-1273 have on Moderna's bottom line?

It's hard to quantify because there's no frame of reference for how much manufacturing and distribution will cost Moderna, but we can try to come up with a ballpark figure as to what the company's P&L will look like.

Quantifying Income Streams

Theoretically, if we take the 20m doses that Moderna expects to produce in 2020, and assume a selling price of the average of its US price of $25 and outside-US price of $37 ($31), and add this to the FY20 sales column, then Moderna will earn $620m of revenues in FY20. We can say that this has been prepaid and move cash from the balance sheet to the income statement accordingly.

Moving to 2021, if Moderna makes ~750k doses and sells them all (as it seems likely to do) then revenues grow to a staggering $23.25bn. We don't have a cost of sales figure to go by, but in FY20 we can calculate OPEX as the sum of quarters 1-3, $720.8m, and assuming Q4 is similar to Q3, ~$1.1bn in total. With no interest expense to deduct (thanks to the company's cash reserves and lack of debt) Moderna's loss in FY20 could be ~$550m, similar to the $514m net loss reported in FY19. On the other hand, we could move the entire $1.2bn of prepaid vaccines purchased (as reported by Moderna management) which results in a small net profit ~$35m.

In FY21, cost of sales + OPEX is unlikely to amount to ~93% of revenues as it did in FY20 owing to economies of scale and the huge increase in revenues. For the sake of argument, let's say the company makes a markup of 40% per dose and calculate cost of sales as 20% of revenues and OPEX of 40%. The company's net profit would likely be ~$6.3bn if tax is calculated at 21%.

This scenario - as outlandish as it may seem - could theoretically be a possibility, and analysts have forecast anything from $6bn of revenues to $24bn in FY21 - but it's also likely that the bumper sales will not be sustainable, for a number of reasons.

First of all, researchers are becoming increasingly confident that vaccine immunity will last for years, once antibodies have been generated and memory cells activated, meaning that COVID-19 vaccination may be a one time, rather an annual or even bi-annual, event. Hopefully, there will be no need to produce more than ~15bn vaccine doses (~2 doses for every human being on earth), and Moderna's eventual share of that figure is unlikely to exceed 2-3bn, in my view, because its manufacturing capabilities do not permit more than 1bn doses to be produced annually.

New Vaccines Means New Competitive Threats?

It's worth acknowledging that the vanguard of vaccine developers still navigating through phase 2 and 3 trials may deliver similar efficacy data to Pfizer and Moderna.

Although they are not mRNA vaccines - for example, Astra Zeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) is a non-replicating viral vector which uses an adenovirus from a Chimpanzee, and Novavax' (NASDAQ:NVAX) combines spike proteins within a nanoparticle and adds a powerful adjuvant - they did deliver similar quality data to Moderna and Pfizer in earlier stage trials. It seems possible that the hard part of creating a COVID-19 vaccine is actually creating it, and after that, high efficacy levels are a strong likelihood due to the peculiarities of the virus type.

This thesis may be supported by the fact that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine (which has reported 92% efficacy although not released detailed data) and China's Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm vaccines also seem to be on track for approvals and already have been tested on their developer countries' populations - moral hazards aside, they could be available in large quantities within the next few months. India also is working on a vaccine - Covaxin - which is in phase 3 trials and could be available within months, and in the Serum Institute of India, it hosts the largest vaccine manufacturing plant in the world.

We will know for sure if the comparable efficacy thesis is right or wrong when these companies report their final trial results, but if it's the case, then Moderna's competitive advantage could be quickly eroded as governments turn to whichever solution is cheapest and logistically the simplest to distribute.

On the other hand, if mRNA vaccines are proven to be substantially superior to other vaccine types, they will become even more valuable - but Moderna's output will still be limited by manufacturing concerns. The next question to answer, then, is - if Moderna cannot produce vaccine doses quickly enough, should it turn over the secrets of its vaccine to someone who can? The Serum Institute of India, for example?

After a patent challenge earlier this year, Moderna management took the unusual step of issuing a patent pledge, which states that:

While the pandemic continues, Moderna will not enforce our COVID-19 related patents against those making vaccines intended to combat the pandemic. Further, to eliminate any perceived IP barriers to vaccine development during the pandemic period, upon request we are also willing to license our intellectual property for COVID-19 vaccines to others for the post pandemic period.

Some pandemic watchers have posed questions about who should own the rights to a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine - should every human being own an equal stake in such a patent, considering it holds the key to defeating a global threat?

I think Moderna has done the sensible thing by allowing its patents to be infringed upon in times of acute need, while retaining the ultimate rights to its technologies, which are also being developed for a large variety of other potential vaccine-driven treatments.

Moderna - Possible Vindication and Valuation

The question of how non-mRNA vaccines perform vs MRNA-1273 and BNT162b2, however, is a crucial determinant of how to value Moderna as a business and an investment opportunity going forward, not only because it will determine the amount of revenues the company pulls in from its COVID-19 vaccine, but also because it impacts the valuation of Moderna's large pipeline of assets.

Pharma companies and drug developers don't really fit the typical description of a business in that their primary reason for existence is not really to make profits for their shareholders, but to develop and deliver life-saving drugs and treatments. Witness, for example, what happened when Gilead's (GILD) $19bn per annum hepatitis C drug franchise began curing patients around 2015. Nobody would argue that was a bad thing, but it wiped $16bn of revenues per annum off the company's annual income, and battered its share price.

MRNA is unlikely to start completely curing diseases, but my point is that if the technology proves to be transformative then Moderna - which has always had very close links with government research centers and been supported by government funding - may not necessarily profit from it in the way that some investors might think. Perhaps that's behind Moderna management's desire to sell large portions of their shareholdings while its share price is trading close to the $100 mark.

The important point for the purposes of assigning a present day value to Moderna and its shares is that Moderna's approach and technology has been vindicated and could become even more so if other types of vaccines fail to match its vaccines' efficacy and safety profiles. Even if they do, the ability of Moderna to develop a vaccine in just 10 months - outpacing most of the world's biggest pharma companies (albeit with strong support from the US government) - provides plenty of encouragement for the rest of its portfolio of assets.

During the Jefferies call the following exchange occurred:

Unidentified Analyst: So, if you believe that you have a best in class - I would actually say best in disease maybe type of program, does that mean that you might have best in disease or - for other things, like CMV and these other things, what kind of claim could you make and does that mean the probability of the next drug is way higher and people haven't gotten there yet? Stéphane Bancel: Exactly. With infectious disease, we have six vaccines at the class, right, and CMV is a great example, Michael. CMV is going to be $2 billion to $5 billion annual product in the market, very complex vaccine, six mRNA molecules in each virus, Phase 3 starting next year. The probability of success of CMV went up on Moderna. That's real.

Moderna - current pipeline. Source: Company Website.

As we can see above, CMV is only one of a host of therapeutic opportunities the company is developing - several of which are in partnership with big pharmas Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca.

When looking at a price target to assign to Moderna shares, you can take a conservative approach to vaccine revenue generation - let's say $10bn in FY21 but falling by >20% in every subsequent year (some analysts have predicted the vaccine will be worth <$100m per annum in annual revenues by 2025) - and a more optimistic approach to valuing the rest of the company's portfolio - let's say ~$8-$10bn by FY25, and be looking at a share price target of >$150, and possibly >$200.

Or, you could take an optimistic approach to vaccine revenues (e.g. $20bn per annum, then $15bn, $10bn etc) and a pessimistic view of the pipeline (<$5bn by FY25) and come up with a similar valuation.

It seems highly likely that Moderna is going to generate phenomenal cash flow across the next couple of years, which it can use to ramp up its R&D and potentially expand its portfolio to cover more of what it refers as "modalities" - different therapeutic areas it can disrupt with its novel programming techniques.

The company is not the only mRNA developer on the block. BioNTech, obviously, and CureVac (CVAC), not too far behind in the COVID-19 vaccine race (although possibly too far behind to make an impactful difference) will doubtless go from strength to strength in the coming years, but Moderna is the 500-pound gorilla of the mRNA world and it has just received the most high-profile product validation - albeit in circumstances nobody would have wished for.

Conclusion

In my last note I rated Moderna a Buy, and although I argued its COVID-19 vaccine only stood a slightly better than 50/50 chance of approval, I also suggested that management were more confident than they were prepared to admit in public and so it proved to be.

I reasoned that even a trial disappointment would be unlikely to derail the mRNA juggernaut, and that with so much invested in it the company would have tried again with COVID-19 even if it had not succeeded first time around.

Of course, there was no need to worry on that score. With that said, neither Moderna not Pfizer / BioNTech are over the line yet, and as I have argued throughout this note, we will really only know the true value of the role that mRNA has played as a treatment type when we have data back from more developers working on different types of vaccine.

But without question mRNA can now be said to have a high value, which is why I disagree with analysts who feel that Moderna's future cash flows already have been priced into the valuation of its shares. Over the next 24 months, I would be very surprised if the company's stock does not increase in value by at least 50%, and personally I think it may well go beyond $200. I'm particularly excited by the oncology opportunity.

The COVID-19 vaccine landscape is becoming clearer, and barring any surprises, in my view Moderna will play a significant part in treating probably more half a billion people (with a 2-dose regime) over the next 12-18 months, while its technology may well be licensed temporarily and used to treat billions more. That is worth >$100 per company share, in my book. notwithstanding the fact Moderna has a very high share count of 395m.

