If we look exclusively at the US soybean market, the price is much below the balanced level.

The last four WASDE reports in a row have been positive for the soybean market.

The price spread between soybeans and corn is already close to abnormal.

In a technical context, something completely out of the ordinary is happening in the soybean market.

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Seasonality

At the moment, the soybean futures price approaching a seven-year high. In a technical context, something completely out of the ordinary is happening in this market.

Soybean-Corn Spread

The correlation between corn and soybean remains above 80%. This means almost functional dependence:

And in this context, it should be noted that the price spread between soybeans and corn is already close to abnormal. This will complicate further growth in the price of soybeans.

U.S. Export

Export rates continue to provide strong support to the market. As of the second week of November, the accumulated volume of exported soybean together with the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped) in the US amounted to 51.29 million tons:

Or 85.7% of the current USDA forecast:

Supply And Demand

The last four WASDE reports in a row have been positive for the soybean market. In August, the USDA forecast assumed a surplus of 2.5 million tons for the global soybean market in 2020/2021. Now, a deficit of 6.39 million tons is expected. So, judging by the dynamics of USDA forecasts, this market has ground for growth. The question is, to what price limits?...

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

Looking at the global soybean market from this point of view, it can be said that the price of CBOT soybean futures is still undervalued:

And if we look exclusively at the US soybean market, the price is much below the balanced level. But, more importantly, the stock-to-use ratio ratio in the US soybean market tends to decrease. This is a plus for a bull market.

Funds

Funds' current net position on soybean (CBOT) still close to the historical high. But there are no clear signs that they have started taking profits yet.

Bottom Line

Fundamentally, the soybean market is undervalued. It's scary that over the past four months, this undervaluation has been constantly growing. Fund's record long soybean position poses a risk to the market. But so far this risk is theoretical. The market is technically overbought and a temporary correction cannot be ruled out. But I feel that the soybean futures price will soon cross the $ 12 mark.

So, I think that the Soybean ETF will rise to $18.5 in December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.