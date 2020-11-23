This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

In 2020, stock price performance and revenue multiples for the leading growth tech stocks have reached levels unseen since the dot-com bubble. Revenue multiples at SAAS and Internet platform companies had generally been growing for years before exploding upwards in 2020 as the combination of a speculative stock market, zero interest rates and investor rotation into the stocks of companies that are unaffected by or even benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic caused this segment of the market to surge. While it remains to be seen whether the lofty revenue multiples of 20, 35 and even 70 times forward revenue investors are paying in 2020 will generate attractive returns over the next few years, it’s not hard to understand general investor enthusiasm for these companies as they tend to have multiple attractive attributes: they are disruptive, fast growing, recurring subscription revenue SAAS businesses scaling into enormous TAMs. In theory, these companies should grow at high rates for years and have very attractive economics when they mature even if earnings are elusive now.

However, if you chart the top 20 or 30 most expensive software stocks by forward EV/Revenue you will find a company alongside the SNOW, ZM, DDOG, SHOP and DOCUs of the world that clearly doesn’t belong: Simulations Plus (SLP). While it curiously trades at 22x forward revenue like a hot emerging SAAS company SLP has virtually none of the same attributes as these other companies:

It’s Not Disruptive: SLP has been around since 1996 and sells drug discovery and development software. It has around 10-15 software products and it released its flagship product, GastroPlus in 1998. GastroPlus is a mechanistically based simulation software package that simulates various types of drug absorption, primarily for traditional small molecule pharmaceuticals as opposed to newer biologics. GastroPlus is on version 9.8 and many of SLP’s other products have been around for decades with multiple incremental updates. Pharma companies and research organizations have been buying SLP’s products (in small dollar amounts for software) literally since the 1990s. There is little new and nothing disruptive here.

It’s Not Growing Very Fast: While many of the high EV/revenue companies have been built in the last few years and experienced explosive growth upon market acceptance, SLP did not consistently generate even double digit millions in revenue until 2013, over 15 years after its founding. The company began growing more rapidly in 2015, but we believe that investors do not realize this was due to acquiring and then growing a technical consulting (i.e. non-software) business. SLP grew a decent 22% in its FY ending August 2020, but even this overstates the true organic growth as ex its acquisition of Lixsoft the company grew 18%. This compares very unfavorably to growth of 35% to well over 100% for the rest of the companies in this rarified universe.

Even this overstates the growth of SLP’s software business. According to SLP’s recent earnings call, organic software revenue growth in FY 2020 was only 8%, about what you would expect for a mature software business that has been around since the 1990s. Even more ominously, SLP’s software revenue was only flat organically (i.e. 0%) in their fiscal Q4 due to lower renewal rates.

It’s Not Recurring Revenue: As befitting a legacy software company that has been selling the same products since the 1990s, SLP sells its software on a term license basis, and must close new term licenses to keep its revenue going. While licensees do not get perpetual licenses and must re-buy the software after a certain period of time to keep using, they lose plenty of customers over time. Software fees renewal rates were 89% during FY 2020. The consulting business (48% of total revenue) is even less recurring, as they must sign new projects when existing projects complete. Consulting project backlog actually ticked down in FY 20 to $10.5M from $11.1M the year before.

It’s Not SAAS: This point may be clear by now, but SLP is not a SAAS model like virtually every other company with a similar revenue multiple. In fact SLP is not even client/server software. SLP’s products are generally packaged software running locally on a workstation or even laptop. As recently as 2015 SLP was shipping CD-ROMs to customers like a throwback to the 1980s. Obviously, the consulting business is even farther from the SAAS business models investors are drooling over.

SLP Has Already Scaled: The good news is that SLP generates a respectable 29% operating margin. The bad news is that despite SLP’s maturity this is down from as high as 40% a few years ago as the company has layered on lower margin consulting revenue. In fact SLP’s adjusted EPS only grew 4% in FY 2020 despite 22% revenue growth. Much of the investor excitement around the fast growing SAAS models is that while profitability may be minimal today, it will grow much faster than the (already very rapid) revenue growth as the business scales. It appears that SLP earnings growth will mirror or even underperform revenue growth, so the lofty 108x forward P/E multiple will not compress rapidly in future years like a rapid growth company. In the mean time, it would take over 100 years for SLP to generate the earnings to justify its market cap at current rates.

The TAM is Self-Evidently Tiny: After over 20 years of selling its products and even doing a software acquisition in 2020, SLP generated a miniscule $21.6M in software license revenue last fiscal year. Its flagship GastroPlus software—for which it is far and away the market leader—generated a mere $14M while its second leading product sold only about $4.1M. The sales amounts for its other products only get smaller from there. This is tiny niche business.

SLP is a decent business, turning out reasonable operating margins as it dominates in a tiny software niche. To its credit, the company gives investors a transparent view into its split between software and consulting as well as its organic growth. However, the 2020 bubble market which has investors buying “software” businesses hand over fist seems to have caught this company in its updraft simply because Bloomberg and the stock information services put it in the software industry. We believe that the passive and individual investors that have been buying SLP do not really understand what they own, and the company has none of the attributes but all of the valuation of a fast growing disruptive SAAS business. We also believe that the $115M stock offering this summer at $55 per share was simply management taking advantage of an inflated stock price to get capital while the getting was good.

Where could SLP trade when the market gets more discerning about what companies if any deserve these lofty dot-com era revenue multiples? Mature license software companies typically trade at 3-5x revenue, while clinical research organization (CRO) consultants tend to trade at 3-4x revenue. Note that the company’s most recent Lixsoft acquisition was for $18.6M or only around 3x annual revenue. If you apply 5x to $25M in software sales in FY 21, and 4x $24M in consulting revenue, this results in a $221M enterprise value. Adding $116M in cash makes a theoretical market cap of $337M, or about $17 per share. While this may seem harsh compared to the current price of $61, note that it would still be a 28x forward P/E, appropriate and even rich for a mature legacy mixed software and consulting business. Note that SLP seems to have a tendency to be caught up in bubbles, at the time of the 2007 market top the company went from the $1.00 range in early 2006 to over $7.00 in July 2007, only to crash back to under $1.00 in 2008. While investors have been on a great ride in SLP as the company went from under $2.00 in 2010 to a high of $75 in July of 2020, we think history might rhyme and the stock may have already begun its descent to more appropriate levels some 70+% below current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLP.