The distribution is well covered and likely to be raised in the future.

Note: EPD issues a K-1 tax form.

Co-produced with Long Player

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) enhanced their very long-standing reputation for consistency when they reported third quarter earnings on Oct. 28. It was a very decent comparison to the 3Q-2019 despite the current pandemic challenges and demand disruptions. In fact adjusted EBITDA rose 1.8% year-over-year, which is very remarkable. This shows that the company was able to navigate the recession created by the COVID-19 crisis and increased EBITDA, making it a recession resilient stock.

Source: EPD 3Q-2020, Earnings Press Release

So in effect, the latest quarterly report continues the excellent track record of cash flow reporting. We will explain why EPD has sailed past the coronavirus demand destruction issues and why its business model has been so resilient.

The Business: Driven by NGLs

Part of the reason for this is the emphasis on needed products.

Source: EPD Investor Presentation September 2020

The company is focused on customers whose business have good prospects during a challenging period like the second quarter. The result was that business did not fall apart as the market expected. The actual midstream structure itself is comprehensive and very diversified. The important part to note is that the natural gas liquids (or NGLs) are a big part of EPD's business, with gross operating margin for that segment being about 51% of the business.

To better understand what NGLs are, I will quote the Energy Information Administration:

Natural gas liquids ('NGLs') are hydrocarbons—in the same family of molecules as natural gas and crude oil, composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen. Ethane, propane, butane, isobutane, and pentane are all NGLs. There are many uses for NGLs, spanning nearly all sectors of the economy. NGLs are used as inputs for petrochemical plants, burned for space heat and cooking, and blended into vehicle fuel... The chemical composition of these hydrocarbons is similar, yet their applications vary widely. Ethane occupies the largest share of NGL field production. It is used almost exclusively to produce ethylene, which is then turned into plastics. Much of the propane, by contrast, is burned for heating, although a substantial amount is used as petrochemical feedstock. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

What was needed was customers (and end users) who need goods and products such as medical tubing, heating, car tires, detergents, plastics, and other manufactured products such as food packaging. The vast majority of these products are by-products of NGLs.

NGL demand is expected to grow for the foreseeable future. Ethane, in particular, has a very bright future as a raw material and for plastics, which are used for manufacturing and/or consumer products. Propane (used for heating, cooking and by new technological innovations) is close behind in demand growth.

So many investors do not realize that the oil and gas business has effects on many industries. Even if the fuel business would disappear, the other needs would continue. Recycling does not come close to handling the demand for the products that we consume every day which are made from oil and natural gas related production.

Above all, notice things such as fertilizer that do not follow the economic cycle. Similarly, the need for products such as medical tubing, plastics, and food packaging is booming right now in addition to many other industries that rely on oil and gas derivatives to produce their products. Generally, lubricants may be cyclical in nature. But lubricants also are a product needed for routine maintenance and for many manufactured products which are currently seeing a boom in demand. The product mixture softens the exposure to the economic cycles.

Because NGLs are a big part of EPD's business (51% of gross operating margins), no wonder why EPD had such a resilient business model. Other profits margins are:

From the crude oil segment is only 24%,

The natural gas segments at 10%.

Petrochemical and Refined at 15%

Natural gas is replacing coal at a rapid rate. Natural gas is often less polluting and therefore as a replacement fuel it can often reduce pollution up to 20%. The price right now is so cheap that many other fuels cannot compete. Chart Industries (GTLS) sells to both consumers and producers of natural gas and NGLs. Demand for its storage, transportation, and handling products have been booming for some time.

Investment Grade Customer Base

Not only are the customers investment grade, but the demand for their products continued right through the second quarter challenges.

This results in steady and predictable cash flow. This is the kind of predictability that appeals to many income investors. This company had steady cash flows right through 2008 as shown below. So, this downturn should not last long enough to materially affect operations.

Source: EPD Investor Presentation September 2020

However, Mr. Market has long sent the midstream stocks to the doghouse regardless of quality and profitability. But some midstream operate a very different business. Some companies such as EPD have contracts that are long term and/or have “take or pay” terms. Therefore, weak conditions often need to last years to materially affect the business. The headlines about weak pricing only affect a small part of the contracts that actually come due. That generally means that the bottom of the oil and natural gas cycle is a good time to pick up some midstream companies as a lower risk way to participate in the recovery of the oil and gas industry.

The Next Dividend Aristocrat

Enterprise Products Partners has long had a customer mix that has generally been relatively unaffected by economic downturns. The latest earnings report is an example of that resilience. Some managements are very good at finding resilient customers and focusing on those customers.

The other key is a low distribution ratio to provide a cushion “just in case” As shown above, management has always kept a fair amount of cash to reinvest in the business. This company was one of the first to stop relying on trips to the marketplace to raise capital. Also, the project profitability appears to be a good deal better than the industry average. Good management is a lot of small things that build into a very positive picture. Here that picture is the ability to raise the dividend/distribution practically at will from current levels. The company has increased its distribution for 21 consecutive years.

All this company needs is to increase its annual distributions for another four years to become a Dividend Aristocrat. A dividend aristocrat is one that has increased its dividends for 25 consecutive years. Below is a historical chart that shows consistent dividend/distribution growth for EPD:

Source: EPD Investor Presentation September 2020.

Expect this company to be one of the first to raise its distribution as a signal that the midstream recovery is underway. Naturally there could be a year or two of slower growth as extra capacity slowly goes away. But the excellent location of the business ensures that this company will have its fair share of profitable growth opportunities.

Valuation

The strong finances ensure maximum flexibility when new growth opportunities present themselves.

Management has been repaying debt. But the difference here is that the leverage ratio is among the lowest in the midstream industry for major pipeline operators, and currently stands at 3.5 times EBITDA. This company could literally finance 100% of any anticipated growth projects with a debt ratio that low.

More importantly, the near-term growth projects will likely be an “add-on” project to existing structures. These projects tend to be very profitable with fast paybacks. In the meantime, share repurchases should enable a distribution increase sooner. Notice that management is repaying debt and not using debt to repurchase shares which would increase the leverage.

There's every chance that lower leverage combined with less shares outstanding will allow for a distribution increase before many investors realize that an industry recovery is underway. There's a reason that some managements have great records for dividend increases and dividend payments. That reason is that managements think ahead to prepare the company for superior investor expectations without ruining the business in the process.

The Future

EPD will lead the industry recovery because the business is well located with some of the better customers in the industry. The company has the ability to expand its export facilities, and that adds flexibility for the customers whose products need to be transported to strong price markets. EPD also makes money at more than one step as they offer several services besides transportation through pipelines. This integration makes the partnership more profitable.

The company has a clear major presence in the Eagle Ford and the Permian. These two low-cost basins are the least affected by the current situation and have the ability to recover beginning with lower commodity prices. The average return on invested capital is relatively high for the industry. But that allows considerable “elbow room” for challenges like the current industry environment.

Similarly, the financial ratings are among the highest in the midstream industry. Part of those ratings is the ability to maintain earnings during challenging times. The current performance of the partnership would tend to reaffirm those ratings long term.

Those 21 years of consecutive dividend increases tell you that during 2008-2009 when the economic crisis hit, EPD was raising its dividend/distribution. That puts this company in a class of a very select few throughout the United States economy. The current crisis is every bit as challenging as the 2008 economic collapse. Yet EPD has excellent dividend coverage combined with low debt to make distribution maintenance a non-issue. The distribution payout ratio of 62% means that the 9.2% yield is one of the safest in the market today. In fact, this company could borrow to pay a higher distribution and it probably would not affect the credit ratings for a while.

Lost in the discussion about renewable energy is all the countries that really will take, at best, measured steps in that direction. Two countries, India and China are expected to see growth in demand for oil and natural gas related products as their economies continue to grow the middle class.

Source: EPD Investor Presentation September 2020

The United States may be the dominant energy consumer. But that will not last as other nations catch up to our consumption levels and then probably pass them.

The renewable energy drive is not yet practical in many ways. Therefore, a foray into renewable energy takes money that many countries do not have. So, they will grow current technology into the future until some of this experimental technology proves itself.

On a worldwide basis, that makes the future demand for oil and gas related products a slow growing situation with a fairly bright future. It will most likely be awhile until renewable energy can adequately compete with current technology on reliability, quality, and cost. That's not to say that renewable energy will not succeed. It's to state that renewable energy opportunities will have limited prospects until the current technology improves considerably from the current status.

Even a pro-green state like California had to admit to the limitations of renewable energy projects when the sun went down this summer. The rotating blackouts at night in the middle of summer blatantly pointed out the need for traditional natural gas power generating plants in the state.

Even if we back out crude oil demand from the picture, the need for petrochemical products is still booming As the slide below shows, everyday goods such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, diapers, cell phone, computer parts and many medical equipment need petrochemicals to be produced. Even renewable energy need petrochemicals such as manufacturing lighter cars, wind turbines, battery containers and parts, etc.

Source: EPD Investor Presentation September 2020

The need for petrochemicals is enormous and is only set to increase with time.

What This Means For Enterprise Products Partners

The 21-year history of increasing distributions could be interrupted by the current COVID-19 challenges in the name of conservatism. Management did repurchase some shares, and also exchanged some common units for a small amount of lower cost preferred. That should increase the cushion between available cash flow and current distribution obligations. In the meantime, the leverage remains extremely reasonable even with a small amount of preferred outstanding.

Many industry managements have noted the market concerns about industry distributions in general. Some like Rattler Midstream (RTLR) had noted the market concerns and have reduced the distribution while using that money from the lower distribution to repurchase shares. That should take advantage of the short term market concerns about the midstream industry while enhancing the future of the common holders.

Midstream has often followed upstream down even though the midstream business typically has long-term contracts. Therefore, current conditions would have to persist a very long time to have a material effect on the business. That's highly unlikely even with the coronavirus demand destruction. Therefore the low midstream prices indicate an opportunity to participate in the upstream recovery without all the upstream risks. Mr. Market has never viewed the midstream business particularly optimistically when the upstream business is in the doldrums. But that perception will change as the industry recovery gets underway.

What's far more likely is a period of conservative or pessimistic forecasts followed by increasingly optimistic forecasts of future demand as the coronavirus challenges head toward the rearview mirror.

In the meantime, shareholders are firmly protected by a resilient business that's generating plenty of cash in the current downturn. The very low debt ensures that there is not going to be a need to use cash to lower debt levels any more than management chooses to lower those debt levels.

Impact of the Presidential Elections

No doubt, everyone is wondering about the impact of presidential elections on oil prices and midstream companies. If new fracking operations in the United States are reduced under a Biden Administration, this will speed up oil price recovery. Oil companies with a strong balance sheet will be clear winners. About the midstream sector, it also will become extremely difficult to get new licenses for pipelines. Therefore those companies with existing pipelines will suddenly become more valuable due to reduced competition - especially those that are in key locations and have export facilities. EPD is one of them. This company will be a clear winner.

A Biden win also will speed up the building of new natural gas power plants to replace the coal-fired plants. This will make EPD's natural gas business more valuable.

Last but not least, the trend of electric vehicles in the United States could get a boost through grants and government subsidies. While EVs do not operate on fuels, they do need electricity to charge their batteries. This electricity has to come from power generators which would in turn increase the consumption of natural gas.

High Insider Ownership

Management clearly has a substantial interest in the continued success of this company. Unlike many other midstream companies, this one is organized for partners to elect the board of directors. The direct accountability to common unit holders is a huge advantage over many partnerships. The management of the company owns 32% of the common units, which is significant. The senior management clearly owns enough shares to control the company.

This makes management interest aligned with those of shareholders. The lack of a toothless “dispute committee” is a big plus as well. There are also no “drop-downs” to worry about here. So, this management has the ability to make decisions that are firmly aligned with the common unit holder interest. So far that has resulted in very profitable yet very conservative debt management. Unitholders should expect that to continue in the future.

Valuation

The third quarter annualized EBITDA of about $8 billion is quite a bit for a highly rated financially strong partnership with a market value of $67 billion. The value should really be a lot closer to 12-15 times EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Now let us look at what analysts on Wall Street are saying:

As of Nov. 19, 2020, there are 25 banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "Buy" on the stock, and an average consensus price target of $24.70, suggesting a ~27% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com). That's excluding the 9.2% yield on the stock.

This low valuation also corresponds to the highest dividend yield in the recent history of EPD. Both measures point to an absurd amount of pessimism about the future of this partnership. Given a return to normal growth rates, this stock could double from its current common unit price over the next two years. We've already seen a 6% gain since the original Nov. 12 publication of this report to our HDO investment community.

In the meantime, unit holders get paid handsomely to wait with a 9.2% distribution that is well secured by both cash flow from operating activities and very low long-term debt levels. Here, investors have a well-covered distribution that exceeds the long-term average return of most investors combined with considerable recovery potential. This relatively low risk investment has a five-year return that is liable to rival that of faster growing companies. The company enjoys:

A solid outlook.

Financial strength of a debt that is investment grade.

A distribution that is growing, and currently yields 9.2%.

Recession resiliency as noted by their consistent earnings results.

High insider ownership.

EPD is on track to soon become a Dividend Aristocrat and will be included in many ETFs/CEFs that target such dividend payers. Buying EPD today is a very good deal for many kinds of investors, especially income oriented investors. The stock is set to strongly outperform the general markets over the next two years due to gross undervaluation. The 9.2% yield is the icing on the cake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.