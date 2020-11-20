Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Presents at RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference (Transcript)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference November 19, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Good afternoon. Thank you everyone for joining us. Welcome to RBC Midstream Energy Infrastructure Conference. I’m Elvira Scotto for those of you who do not know I’m one of RBC’s midstream analyst.

So, our next fireside chat is with Magellan Midstream Partners and we are happy to have with us today Aaron Milford, Chief Operating Officer. We will start with some opening remarks from Aaron then will move to questions.

Now if anyone in the audience wants to ask a question you can type it in the question on your screen at any time. So, welcome Aaron. Thank you for presenting today. I will let you kick it off with some opening remarks.

Well Elvira it is great to see you, it is great to be here. As we were talking just a few moments before we came on, it would be great to be able to do this in person, but absent that I think this is next best alternative, so happy to be here.

As far as opening comments, I will keep them pretty brief Elvira and save as much time for your questions as we can. But just sorting on, 2020 has been a challenge. And I think we just have to acknowledge that it is not news, but from our perspective here at Magellan, we actually still believe performed pretty well. All things considered very resilient.

Our business has shown to be very resilient. We are dealing with some demand issues. But we think that is going to turn, 2020 has been challenging, we think we have performed very well. We think a lot of resilience has been built into our business over the years as shown itself, frankly.

And then, as we look forward, so let’s get 2020 behind this, as we look forward, we are very optimistic around here, we are going to have some opportunities to continue to create value for our investors and our business we think will rebound nicely.

And hopefully 2020 is just going to be sort of uplift in what continues to be a very long-term value creating propositions for our investors. So, acknowledging 2020 stuff, we think we have done pretty well and we are anxious and optimistic about what the future holds for us.

Question-and-Answer Session

That is great. Since we will start with this, but can you maybe provide an update on refined products demands across your different regions? How do you see the uptick in COVID-19 cases and that potential shutdowns affecting demand in your region?

Right. So for us, just to recall, the predominance of our system runs through the mid-con part of U.S. so Texas all the way up to North Dakota, out to Denver, and I will pass it on the West. We are right here in sort of the heart of the country.

So for us, when you think about us regionally, I think as we have talked about it a few weeks ago, it is really a rural story versus a metropolitan story for us. So, let’s go back and just talk overall. What we talked about a few weeks ago which is what do we expect from our business overall, and I will talk a little bit more about those two areas.

And if you look at fourth quarter, our base business includes, our current demand and also drilling in West Texas. If you combine all that, we think it is going to be down about 13% from 2019 levels, if you compare that to 4Q 2019.

And if you looked at the components of that, we think our gasoline is going to be down around 8%, our base distillate is going to be down around 12%, and jet fuel is going to be down 50%. Something to keep in mind for us is just an important part of what we do, but it is a smaller part of what we do compared to gas and diesel. So, the fact that is 50% it is not a great fact, but in the grand total in the schema things , it is not moving the dial.

And then on top of that base business declining, we had some of the growth projects we have done in areas where we have extended market share. We are bringing new services to market and you add that to this decline in the base business, we expect overall our volumes will be down around 7%.

So, let me give people that sense of what is happening with the base demand, but also the fact that we still have some opportunities to grow market share and when you put all of it together it will be down around 7%, which when you consider all the things that 2020 has brought quite frankly, we think that is pretty good, and we think it is going to continue to improve from here.

Now in terms of what our sort of regions in our markets and how to think about those are rural markets for the most part have returned back to pre-COVID levels. I mean, they are basically most of them back to normal.

And then our metropolitan markets. So I think for us, starting in the Northern part of our system, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, El Paso, Denver, it has been more of the metropolitan areas where we have continued to see maybe a slower rates of improvement.

They have improved from where they were certainly back earlier in the year, but that rate of improvement has been slow in metropolitan areas. It is just been slower to return to a more normal life, a normal mobility school. So, those products - people still working-from-home. So, it has been slower to recover.

So, overall it certainly improved from where it were, metropolitan markets should remain - improving a little slower pace, the rural markets go back to normal. So that is the picture I paint for you, as we sit here sort of now.

Now we are seeing cases spike, we are seeing some areas moving sort of backward instead of forward in terms of how the COVID impact, maybe impacting them. But we haven’t seen anything as of yet, that would cause us to change our outlook. That doesn’t mean that it can’t change.

One of the items we talked about was numbers I quoted, what we think the fourth quarter we are going to be, then we are dependent on having another lockdown, even in a lockdown those numbers could be impacted.

So we are still hopeful we won’t, we will be able to avoid a lockdown, as I’m sure most everyone is in any respect, but as of right now, there isn’t anything that is indicating that our expectations are too far.

Okay. That is helpful. And we sure don’t hope for another lockdown either. I know one of the things that Magellan has done is really kind of taking a look at its cost on the O&M and G&A side. Can you talk about some of those cost saving initiatives and talk about some of the targets that you have laid out and then any potential to exceed those targets?

Happy to. It is actually - we call it business optimization. It has a cost component to it, trying to seek efficiencies, but there is also revenue. The idea is, let’s focus on those areas where we can optimize the earnings potential of our business.

And we started this effort before the COVID pandemic, to be honest with you, it is something that we haven’t decided something we wanted to focus on. And we always like to highlight that, because we are not doing this because of the pandemic. We started beforehand. But in many ways, we are starting to benefit from it during a pretty tough time. So it is bearing fruit in the very opportunity time for us.

So far in 2020, we think we have identified around $30 million of savings or additional incremental revenue benefits as part of that, that we think is repeatable. So we think as of 2020 where we just speak here today, we have got $30 million of benefit that we have identified.

Of that 30 million, we think we will actually realize about $25 million of it here in 2020. So it is not just things that we are projecting, we will be able to say, we are getting some real benefits today. I will come back around at what those are.

From there, if we look out to 2022, we think that $30 million, fit well to be greater than 50. And we think that is an annual repeatable goal for us. And that is what we are trying to do, we think it is there. Certainly hope to exceed it. That 30 and say more than 50.

But the more successful you are, the more difficult each little step takes, if you sort of get rid of the low hanging fruit. And then each step becomes incrementally more difficult, but we are very optimistic on that front.

So what is driving it, what are we doing? It has been a big part of what we have been trying to sort of lay out with this program, which is, it is not all about just cutting costs. It is about looking at the process. How we do things, how we run our price, in very fundamental ways -- ways for us to lever power costs by using more drag reducing agent.

Fundamentally can we have better processes for how we buy materials and supplies? Can we find ways to get more throughput through a terminal without having to invest the money, just by making some operational or process changes and how we actually get trucks into an ongoing terminals.

It is all of that, and the reason it is exciting to me is it is not the just sort of check the box too thing. And these are fundamental process chain and it is going to be very durable for very long time and make this even better company.

We were already fairly winning before, we think we can be operated very prudently. So for us, it wasn’t like it was just obvious places necessarily, you do have improvements. We really have to do it again.

And that is what we have done. And we are delivering results. so we are really happy about it. So that is what we are doing, it is sort of the scale of what we are trying to do and hopefully we can exceed that 50 million balance in 2022.

Sounds good. And then on the CapEx side, Magellan guided to about $40 million of growth CapEx in 2021 for approved projects, but that could go up to $100 million if some other projects you are evaluating come to fruition. Can you maybe talk about some of those projects? And then also talk about the return profile that you are looking at for projects?

Right. So if you look at the projects sort of between the 40 that we have on the table right now in this $100 million area. They are going to be projects like optimizing - you may recall earlier in the year, the Cheyenne, Wyoming refinery, HollyFrontier announced that they were going to convert that to renewable diesel plant.

And that create some opportunities in that market for us, because that supply is no longer in the market. So it’s looking at projects that allow us to fill some of those gaps. They are just really nice project frankly that solve the market problem and provide we think a very good return.

So project like that is going to be items where we have on our butane blending business, there is obviously the margin that is available to us that you see the difference between gasoline and the cost of butane creates a margin.

There is also significant portion of just logistics costs just getting the butane supplies to the places where we blended it. There’s opportunities for us to do that more efficiently, do that better. We may have to invest some money in order to do that. But we can change those supply dynamics, reduce those costs and put benefit around on the bottom lines.

So as projects like that is just going to be more - I think if you already use the base line analogy probably singles and doubles. And probably not a harder home run, and I don’t mean that because we are not necessarily looking it home run. It is just harder to get done for fundamental reasons.

So maybe that changes in the future, but we think it is going last the singles and doubles. And because of that we also think we are going to be able to - we have always had really good returns on assets. We think of the new look over all of our business we have had very strong returns.

So our goal right now is to if you look at our six to eight times range, we will probably still be in that range but maybe on the lower end on an unlevered basis. But we are also looking at projects that maybe a little lower risks. So when you look at the risk adjusted returns you are getting it is really robust combination of things.

So for us it is we have always had fairly steady view of the returns we wanted earn in our business. We will be a little higher than maybe we had been in the past. But it is not going to feel I don’t think a great deal different other than maybe the size of the deals being smaller, being able to do - and lower risks which is higher risk adjusted return.

Great. We have some questions coming in from the audience. Maybe we can tie a couple of them together. So how should investors think about some of the longer term are-contracting on assets such as Longhorn, BridgeTex and Saddlehorn. And then with that, if you could also talk about what is happening with rates when renewing contracts.

With rate. Okay. So the first question was volumes, second question was rate related to re-contracting. Correct?

Elvira Scotto

Aaron Milford

And in all this cases, and we are recording average years, because we are not trying to be super specific of what is going pipe. But don’t want to use here, we are dealing with an immediate contracting environment on these pipes for us, because we got - we are lucky and fortunate to get some of the commitments that we did.

We have recently had a contract roll off on Longhorn in September. We have been talking about this for some time now. And we actually rolled that volume into more of a buy sell arrangement with our marketing affiliates. What happened is we are going to be thinking repayment volume. But the differentials put into effect how much volume stays, and how much margin we wop be getting, the differences are very low.

So of the things what we would be retaining, we this think that the volume potential, but we are just not earning the same rate that we used to earn. There is just no way around that. But for us, we still got a lot of years before we do a lot of real contract sort of cliffs on these crew parts.

So the short answer is near-term not a lot really to think about. Longer term is largely dependent on the differential. It is going to depend on production, in the Permian it is going to depend on the demand pull primarily probably for exports, what happens in the world economy. And how does that differential settle out. And that is going to drive the long-term fundamentals of our pipe.

So, as you think about it in that context, instead way to how should we think about rate, rates are going to be low until the differential expands back out. It just gives the cost or the value of the transportation and it is just there is a lot of it right now. If you want to move from the Permian to Houston or whatever, there is a lot of capacity right now. And that is just going to have to increase.

I do think there is an opportunity through time to really differentiate Houston versus Corpus. So, if you if you look at the total basin capacity versus production, and they give you an answer, it looks like you are going to be overbuilt out of basin for a very long-time. The question then is going to become, which pipes are the ones that people are going to want to be on? And that is going to be a function of what markets do they serve.

And we like the fact that we are connected to Houston long-term, Corpus has advantages I’m not speaking negatively at Corpus, but we think Houston has some attributes to it, that long-term will be very attractive to people. So, rates, we will have to wait and see, things need to improve before we are going to see a lot of I think, higher rates.

That makes sense. We have a question that has come in over a 10-year to 30-year horizon, do you need to fundamentally shift the business mix to fit a net zero world?

That is a good question. And you can take that question in a bunch of different ways. I would say no. And here is why I would say no. I believe we have done a lot of work around this, that petroleum is going to have a future in energy transition.

I think there is a tendency for us to think of energy transition as not including petroleum. From a pragmatic perspective that will have to include controlling. So we have a role to play in the energy transition.

Now, the role we play in that may be different. But we still think that there is a petroleum play in energy transition. So, we are really good at what we do and we get the fuels that the market is demanding and there is opportunity on the fuel side.

So, I certainly don’t need to change our business mix, think of things like renewable diesel. If that continues to grow, I don’t know if you can put it in a net zero sense, but you can get pretty close to a lot of it, where you are using waste streams to produce renewable diesel that you are then using an internal combustion engine. So, maybe not technically net zero, but you have certainly improved sort of sustainability based on just the quality of the fuel, type of fuel you are using.

There is areas where we can improve in doing more on the bio-fuel side, bio-diesel in particular it is an area where we do some things today, it is an area where we can do some more things. I don’t look at that as changing our business though, I look at that as adapting the transportation of liquid, transportation fuels from those supplier to be able to handle the fuels that the market’s going to demand in the future.

And I think, there are so real opportunities there for us. The one thing that, I think is misunderstood about our business. If you look at just our business itself in the operation of our business is a very low greenhouse gas emitting business.

The pipeline business is very, I think, environmentally-friendly and sustainable, when you look at the quantity of trucks, rail cars, vessels, you would have to put on the road to move the same amount of fuel that we are moving, we are avoiding a lot of those sort of emissions. So there is an environmentally-friendly aspect to what we do that I think is often overlooked.

Now, if you want to start talking Scope 3 Emissions which we talked a long time about that is where it is getting to this fundamental question that you asked, which is really, is there a future for petroleum?

We think there is. We think there almost has to be. We don’t know how you energy transition without petrol. How are you going to build electric cars if you don’t have oil today? And if you say well only X-percent of the barrel of oil is used to make plastics and yet there is no components for cars.

Well what are you going to do with the other 90% of the barrel you pull out of the ground, you are going to put it back in the ground. Are you going to use it in a sustainable and use it in a responsible way, but it does make sense to use it.

So for us 10-years, 30-years from now, we think there is still going to be petroleum pipelines in the U.S. moving petroleum and we think we are going to be one of them. Now, how we get there, does that mean there is going to be - we might not see some declines in the overall top-line volume that we are moving.

We may see some structural declines and we think it is going to be small amount over a very long periods of time that we will be able to adjust to and we think there will be other pockets from the energy transition that create opportunities.

I have been a longer winded here, but I would be remiss if I didn’t also highlight a couple of other things. For us, the idea of going and investing in solar, investing in batteries, investing in wind as a business for us is a difficult thing for us to decide we are going to do, because we don’t see at this moment, any particulars skill set or any particular advantage for us to go do that and there are other folks in the market doing it already.

So, for us, we want to do what we do well, I think in the long future and if we get to the point where we don’t have a lot of investment to make in our business, but it is still a very good business. Return the dollars to the investors and let them decide where they want to go diversified into renewable plant where they see best, they are probably better positioned frankly to make best decision than we are, as we sit here today

So long story short, we are going to [indiscernible] 30 years from now, I think there is an opportunities in liquid fuels, we think petroleum is going to continue to be relevant. And we think we are well positioned to have a really healthy company for a very long time.

Great. So I have gotten a couple of follow-up questions here, related to that. So let’s just try to combine some of these. How do you think about the long-term - the potential demand destruction from EV adoption and what would need to happen in terms of new electric vehicle sales to result in a revenue decline in your products system?

Well, it is a good question. I don’t know, if I have an exact market penetration results in this percentage decline. I think, I have read a lot of the same third-party reports that you may have read, and others on the webcast have seen and that is, restarting back up a little bit today of all cars sold on this day in 2020, 98% of them will be internal combustion engines, 2%, maybe the electric. And so 15-years from now, 11-years from now, these cars that are on the road will still have value, and they most likely still be on the road 11-years to 15-years from now that is from today.

Now move forward to tomorrow is going to be, the same 98%, well five-years down the road, maybe it is only 95% or 92%. But then from there, you still have another 11-years to 15-years. Now, I’m of course assuming that there is not some mandate that you can’t sell internal combustion engines, I know that is a complication state in some topics, but I think there is still a lot of debate around whether or not that is the right thing to do or not.

So from a market penetration, if you get out to 2030, 2035, you may see a 10% market penetration of EVs, by that time others will be growing at that moment of the total vehicle fleet, maybe about 10%.

Now, the incremental sales is making a higher percentage of it is today. You know the total fleet, because of the turnover effect, it takes so long for the fleet to turnover, it is actually fairly small piece, even with pretty rapid growth on the EV side, that may be a 20% to 25% reduction in demand in 2035-ish. So you can almost break that back into 1% to 2%, if it is a only assumption which it won’t be.

The other thing I would call from those is we all like to extrapolate and because it is convenient, sometimes we don’t have a better choice. There is a feedback loop here, too, that I think needs to be thought about, at least we think about and that is the electric vehicles on a competitive basis, still not very competitive.

I don’t get competitive on the utility side, when you look at what folks want to use cars to do. I don’t think they are as competitive at the price point that they are at right now. So I think they are expensive, but they are also sensitive to the utility that you get.

So if the economy is sort of motoring along, the cars are going to have to become more affordable, electric vehicles to increase the penetration. And as we become more affordable, what happens to the internal combustion engine cars, they are going to get cheaper too most likely is my guess.

So it is interesting feedback loop in here that we can’t ignore that nothing is going to be a straight line. There is going to be some sort of ebbs and flows to it. So we are just trying to be educated on what that might be, and we think that economic engine and that economic rationale actually creates a lot of obviously stickiness to what it is that we do.

Because, frankly, what we do really does make people’s lives easier, they don’t really have to think about it. It is a great value. So we think we are going to continue to do it. Then, if you take EV penetration that I talked about overall, maybe 10% of overall fleet in 2035 or so.

Now let’s translate that in our markets. As I mentioned earlier on, we look in Texas, North Dakota, El Paso and Denver, a huge rural market, big agricultural market. And we think for us, that is actually a little bit of an insulating factor as well.

Whatever you think the penetration of EVs will be. If you combine the utility, what people need cars for in our area of the nation. It is just less of the direct replacement for some of the other cars with an internal combustion engine. So we think whatever those trends are, we are probably going to be delayed in our market areas, but again it is just for us.

That makes a lot of sense, thank you for that. We have gotten some questions. I’m want to pivot to capital allocation since we have gotten some questions around that. So maybe can you talk about your capital allocation philosophy. What is the right leverage level for Magellan? What drives unit repurchase versus distribution increase? When you are answering that, maybe we can incorporate this to what assumptions do you make in your long-term revenue forecast for refined products demand when determining whether to buy back stock?

So let’s start with the philosophical more macro question, and we will end up with the micro question. So in a macro sense, on the leverage side, we have long had sort of this four times debt to EBITDA target. We have often refer to that as sort of our ceiling. We have been well below that for a very long time. If you look back we are well below than that. We are a little over three 3.3 something like that now. We have never really been up around four.

So I think that for us, when we came with the decision that four was probably a pretty good place for our business. I don’t think that has changed. When I say a pretty good place, if we are in that 3.5 to four range and we are in there - I don’t think we are uncomfortable with that.

We don’t think there is a reason necessarily for us to drop the four to 3.5. we still a lot of time thinking about how we wanted to capitalize the business. And I think we would be comfortable with that. So that is how we are still thinking about the balance sheet.

So for us, given that we are already within the range where we want to be, we don’t have any self help that we really need to do or balance sheet repair today. It puts us in an interesting position whether we can actually look at repurchases and not only have a program that execute on that.

This year, we spent kind of investing around $250 million in the third quarter. $50 million of that was in the third quarter. so we are actually in a position where we can return capital via share repurchases as we deem appropriate.

Now how do we lay all that against the distribution? When we deciding into the distribution and unit repurchase, a big portion of it is - so if the balance sheet is in good shape, check. We feel pretty good about check. New question is what is the value, where is the best side of the value proposition, I think where we are at right now, I think it is pretty obviously where we think the value proposition, as long as those other things are fine.

So for us, maybe it just creates more value by that units, in terms it increase distribution right now. So will that always be the case? It may or may not for one region or another. So we kind of look at distribution and share repurchases as methods to return capital.

Form a distribution side, it is not like what we are turning is a small amount of money. In other words it is over $900 million a year and we are putting back in investors pockets and distribution which is pretty salty to be honest with you. And we have been able to avoid the cut, the industry has had to be - sustain.

So we have been looking for healthy balance sheet, maintain distribution, so we look at repurchases and distributions all of in just the method of what is the most efficient value creating way to get dollars back to investors if we don’t have a better alternative for them.

Elvira Scotto

Aaron Milford

So, the idea of going and issuing preferred is sort of complicated in our capital structure, when we don’t need to do it, it is just not something that we have been that interested in, we don’t need to. I mean, we don’t need to go take the preferred coupon, we don’t need the equity credit, let’s put it that way. So, we need to pay the premium on the coupon, the equity credit, versus borrow money, if that is what we want to do, and stay within our debt limits and purchasing stuff.

Now, obviously, if you get to a point where you are at leverage limits, and you see opportunities in your units, maybe that is something like that comes onto the radar, but we are just not there. So, we feel - I’m pretty happy with keep things simple right now.

That is great. I’m going to just ask the last question. I know we are a little past time. But on your third quarter earnings call, Mike Mears commented that she did not see a correlation between upstream M&A, and midstream M&A, and that the pace of midstream M&A would be slower. Can you elaborate on those comments? And then if you could just kind of talk about where Magellan is in terms of evaluating M&A opportunities and what you are seeing out there in terms of the multiples?

Aaron Milford

And I don’t know if we have a good feel for multiples right now, I’m not sure we have seen that deals go. And things are just in such a weird place overall, it is hard to know where multiples really are right now. So, I really can’t - maybe in the past, it could have given you a better sense, but right now, it is very hard to tell you. Because we are so asset specific and it is very contextualized right now.

As far as, Mike’s my comments about midstream being slower, maybe in the consolidation in E&P, I think it really just comes down to when you look at the economic logic behind some of the E&P modes where you can put two companies together and basically, immediately see top line production growth synergies.

Now when you put the two companies together, and you are going to produce potentially more oil than you would have produced separately while living within cash flow. And you can save some money doing it in terms of operating synergies. So I think the very robust economic rationale behind it.

On the midstream side, it is a little more difficult, because our businesses are a little more despaired. So, when you put them together you can get the cost savings, but those are usually not enough to sort of carry today.

And then when you look at the commercial side of it, we have already gotten - there is a lot of folks and a lot of businesses have their niches. And just combining those two niches together don’t necessarily combine into something different or better or more for everybody. So, I think that just creates - it is just more difficult.

The second reason I would say maybe slower is that you have such a dichotomy within the midstream space, you have some very, very strong and MLPs in midstream companies, and you have some that are not as strong and the gap between the strong and the not as strong is very wide. So, what you have to do is you have to see an opportunity if you are a strong company to go to take on a less strong company.

And you put that together and you come out with a stronger company or have you just come out with an average or stronger, but what did you gain by doing this? So, you have to have enough commercial conviction as a really strong company that when you put it together you really getting something - offset maybe making your balance sheet a little less pristine than it was before.

Value you build from a three-two or three-three like -- shove us together with somebody else you know like four, three, you like that trade or you do not like that trade. You got to find something to overcome it and you don’t have maybe that same dynamic within the E&P space overall. That may not make any sense for anybody, but I think that is the basic, which means this is going to take a little longer on the M&A side from midstream to things to shake out I think.

Yes. I mean I think that makes a lot of sense. I just again want to thank you for participating. This has been a wonderful discussion. And I hope you have a great Thanksgiving.

Thank you. Same to you. Have a wonderful day.

Thank you. Bye, bye.