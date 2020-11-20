The company has a high level of cash and should benefit from higher levels of profitability going forward.

This acquisition and the recent recruitment of a CRO should boost competitive position and give more of a software tilt to the company.

Pure Storage (PSTG) recently acquired startup Portworx, a major player in container technology for storage systems using Kubernetes for $370 million.

News of the takeover boosted up the stock price showing that the acquisition made a lot of sense to investors.

Despite the rise, the storage play is yet to recover from March lows as it still trails the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT).

Figure 1: Comparing share price performance with the industry.

Data by YCharts

As a result of the acquisition synergies possible in the emerging Kubernetes/Docker container marketplace with these technologies being increasingly adopted by enterprises in their cloud migration journey, Pure Storage should boost up competitive position.

In addition, there has been another move, this time at the corporate structure level which should help the company to increase market share.

Boosting competitive position

First the acquisition promotes Pure Storage's prior move to expand into cloud implementations where one of the challenges was to meet specific data persistence needs of Docker container-based software architectures.

In this respect, several startups developed solutions to address the persistence challenges in deploying IT workloads in a containerized infrastructure.

Out of these was Portworx which uses the "Portworx PX technology", a distributed storage solution using Kubernetes in a wide variety of environments ranging from SaaS applications executed in the cloud to ecosystems within the datacenter. The company has also carried out implementations spanning both these two environments.

Now, Pure Storage already offers Kubernetes through the PSO (Pure Storage Orchestrator) driver but more is needed in terms of the way deployments can be managed. Hence, a company with core Kubernetes competencies was required.

Consequently, by combining Portworx's container data services with its own PSO, Pure Storage can now provide a comprehensive suite of data services that can be deployed in the cloud or within corporate datacenters. More importantly, their combined suite can potentially be deployed on the cloud from scratch (in a cloud native way and be managed by Kubernetes) instead of being integrated using bits of disparate software pieces.

Figure 2: Container storage architectures.

Source: portworx.com

Exploring further, implementing Kubernetes-related technologies is now becoming a pre-requisite among infrastructure providers banking on hybrid cloud as customers use both storage systems available at their premises and the ones available remotely through subscription on a per-need basis.

Looking across the industry, this acquisition is in line with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), who in addition to providing storage hardware provides complete hyperconverged (or software defined storage) solutions.

Interestingly, Nutanix is not a direct competitor of Pure Storage whose most important rivals for storage arrays include International Business Machine (IBM) and DELL EMC (DELL) but can be viewed more of a trend blazer in terms of storage evolution in the same way as VMware (VMW) for server and network virtualization technologies.

Figure 3: Pure's competitors in the storage market.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Now, Nutanix recently announced the Karbon Platform Services, a Kubernetes-based multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service solution with automated system-managed security, to accelerate the development and deployment of microservices-based apps across any cloud.

One of the reasons for this is by 2025, Gartner predicts that 85% of global businesses will be running containers in production, up from 35% in 2019. Also amid the pandemic, the global cloud microservices market including the use of Kubernetes and Docker is projected to reach $2.8 Billion by 2027 from $810 Million in 2020.

Therefore, along the same lines as Nutanix, the combined Pure Storage-Portworx offering provides software developers and IT operations teams with simpler tools to manage storage-driven container implementations.

Moreover, as the cloud native trend heats up, Pure Storage now has a purpose-built platform to address challenges in terms of data resiliency and security in multi-cloud deployments.

Looking into the future, the company looks to expand offerings aimed at accelerating enterprises’ cloud native journeys but a closer look at the possible caveats is warranted.

The challenges

One of the challenges often faced by companies behind nice acquisitions talks is integration. In many instances, the working culture of the enterprises are quite different with the acquirers being mostly lower-growth established companies with more rigid corporate structures in contrast with the acquired entity very often being a flexible matrix-type oriented organization.

In this case, there are clashes with the much-expected synergies giving way to frustration and delays in product announcements.

However, in this case an industry analyst well-versed with the functioning of Pure Storage and Portworx thinks that there should not be any integration challenges.

In the words of Steve McDowell, an analyst for storage and datacenter technologies at Moor Insights & Strategy speaking during an interview carried out by TechTarget:

It's an acquisition that makes sense for both companies: It's an extension of Pure's already aggressive expansion into cloud, the companies are culturally very similar, and Pure will give Portworx a global sales and support footprint that Portworx couldn't have achieved on its own,"

The analyst further added that the advantage of this takeover is that the technologies of the two companies are so complementary that they "will not have to make any effort to integrate them together".

Looking into the rear mirror, Pure Storage is a relatively new comer in the world of enterprise storage which was dominated by the likes of EMC (now Dell-EMC) and IBM before. Its flash technology was revolutionary in 2012 just like Portworx with Kubernetes in 2020.

As a matter of fact, Portworx's Kubernetes Data Services Platform is used by many enterprises including Kroger (KR), Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). The company was named as a leader in the 2020 GigaOm Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes.

Figure 4: GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection.

Source: gigaom.com

In this case, the company is active in helping IT teams to architect Kubernetes-based Container as a Service ("CAAS") systems which are subscription based products. This is pretty much in line with Pure Storage's strategy to increment subscription based revenues as part of total product sales.

Figure 5 : Pure Storage revenue progression.

Source: SeekingAlpha

The storage company has a strategy to drive revenue growth through subscription services in an effort to respond to customer's demand for less upfront cost. This is in addition to aggressively investing in innovative products.

Looking at secular trends caused by COVID, the first quarter of the year (FY20-Q4 as per the company reporting) was dominated by urgent clients purchases as a result of moving applications to the cloud resulting in higher revenues for the storage supplier. On the other hand, the second quarter was characterized by re-planning for many organizations. This planning allowed them to focus on pricing and more have been opting for the subscription model. As a result, subscription revenues increased by $16 million, the highest since the last five quarters.

Hence, the All-as-a-Service model already adopted by Portworx should boost up Pure Storage's subscription revenues as businesses return to and even accelerate digital transformation as a result of working-from-home continuing due to second and third waves concerns.

Therefore, while the macro-economic environment is still uncertain, the company's strategy to adapt its technology to new requirements and ability to promote the subscription payment model are strong positives.

Valuations and key takeaways

With a cash balance of $1.29 billion at the end of August and total debt of only $630 million, the company has the means to finance the acquisition of $370 million without recourse to loans.

Additionally, Pure Storage generated cash from operations amounting to $50.7 million with $25.7 million of FCF (free cash flow) and incurred capital expenditures of $25 million during the last quarter.

Figure 6: Balance sheet.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Moreover, with 53% and 27% of revenues spent on SG&A and R&D respectively, Pure Storage is aggressively pushing for growth through innovation.

The high R&D costs have been rewarded through the development of second generation of Flash Array//C, one of the industry’s first and only all-QLC storage solution. Now, QLC or Quad-level Cell storage is capable of handling most IT workloads, while also offering a lower TCO (total cost of ownership). This should provide all-flash performance at lower costs enabling Pure Storage to adjust its pricing, which is sometimes seen to be on the high side.

As for sales, the company has just recruited Dominick Delfino, previously head of the Americas sales team at VMware as the Chief Revenue Officer. Now in addition to his many years of leading software and hardware sales teams, Delfino also has experience driving systems engineering teams as he was instrumental in bringing VMware NSX (Network Virtualization) from an incubation project into the mainstream.

The fact that Delfino will report directly to the CEO and this coincides with the departure of the actual Chief Operating Officer, Paul Mountford suggests a change in corporate strategy to engage deeper with customers for cloud and microservices projects.

Furthermore, when seen in context of the Portworx acquisition, this strategic recruitment should give more of a software tilt to Pure Storage's product sales strategy in the future and the company should be valued accordingly.

Consequently, its gross margins should move from the 70% level to be more in line with those of Nutanix at 78-80%. Also, when considering Pure Storage's revenue growth at two times those of Nutanix, its trailing EV/Sales metric of only 2.57 is on the low side.

Hence, Pure Storage should be priced in the $20-22 range.

However, there should be some volatility due to the second coronavirus wave hitting the U.S. where the company obtains nearly 75% of revenues and share price could drop to the $17.5 support level.

Figure 7: Comparison with a peer.

Source: SeekingAlpha

With Portworx, Pure Storage can deliver a complete platform across hybrid and multi-cloud environments at every stage of the cloud native journey. Also, by aligning both its product and revenue strategy with market requirements, the company should continue to grow and gain even more market share in the coming quarters and years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

I am long NTAP.