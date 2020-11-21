Forget The 4% Rule, 4.5% Rule, Or Any Rule Forcing You To Sell

If you or your advisor still uses it, you're behind the times.

Co-produced with Treading Softly

I've been asked recently why I love using agricultural examples when it comes to discussing wealth generation. Why do I love using chickens, farmland, or farm dogs as examples? Because they help bring philosophical discussions down to real life.

More importantly, they can help us grasp the true difference between Static Wealth and Functional Wealth. Take farmland for example. The land itself has value, which can change over time, but only can be unlocked by selling it. That's its Static Wealth. The value the farmland produces from crops being grown on it, or the income it generates is its Functional Wealth. Farmland can repeatedly produce income year in and year out without the need to sell your land.

Historic wealth generation, which created the generational wealth we are often so amazed at when we see it in the wealthiest families in history, started simply by taking the Functional Wealth produced by Static Wealth, and putting it back to work by expanding one's Static Wealth.

Money coming in was put to work buying up assets that in turn brought more money in. It's simple, organic, and repeatable.

Sadly today we've veered so far from the historic norms that we believe if we take money coming in and place it in assets that do not produce more money, that one day magically we'll have a large income stream. To offset this disillusionment, we created an idea of selling off our assets slowly to fund our old-age lifestyle. Now we've gone from wealth generation to liquidation – sorry future generations, you're on your own!

The 4% Withdrawal Rule - What Is it?

The 4% withdrawal rule is a classic retirement rule of thumb. Essentially you take all of your portfolio, withdraw 4% that year. The next year you take your new smaller balance and do the same. Rinse and repeat.

Bill Bengen, the creator of the "Safemax" rule and a financial advisor at the time in Southern California, was said to have baked two assumptions into his rule:

Inflation would be a steady 3%. The market would return 7% per year.

So to create his rule, he took the market's return and subtracted inflation to create the amount you could safely extract from your portfolio.

Market return - Inflation = Safemax

The Issues with the 4% Rule Started Immediately

Since 1994, when the rule first appeared the market had a Compound Annual Growth Rate, CAGR, of 9.85% (from 1994 through 2019).

Inflation has been extremely stagnant on the other side of the equation. Inflation has been on average 2.19% during the same period, with 2019's inflation rate coming in at 1.37%.

This means that using these numbers your new "Safemax" comes out to 7.66%. I haven't heard a single advisor suggesting you take almost 8% of your portfolio out per year!

Mr. Bengen has modified his suggested percentage of up to 4.5% in 2006. The goal was to create a safe means for a retiree to withdrawal funds for 30 years without worries.

My issue with the entire scheme is two fold:

The assumptions are faulty and ignore the Sequence of Return risks present. Selling Assets contradicts historic wealth generation norms.

What happened with the 4% rule is we once again cemented into investment and retirement the idea of liquidating your assets to fund your retirement.

Stop Selling Your Assets

Let's go back to our farm, for example, the 4% withdrawal rule assumes you'll be able to grow your farm's size by 7% annually, but that 3% annually will become useless or lost. Thus you can sell 4% of your farmland and remain status quo.

We all know the market doesn't rise in an organized and orderly fashion. Often climbs and drops are rapid and unexpected. Having to be in charge of when you sell your assets to generate your 4% to live off of would be a scary proposition. Sell at the bottom and it only doubles your pain. Sell at the top and you'll potentially sell more than you really should due to inflated portfolio size.

Retirement and money really shouldn't be a stressful proposition. Something easier must exist. Well, thankfully it does! It existed long before Bengen crafted the idea behind his rule.

What was it? Historical wealth generation understands that wealth begets riches. You need to put your income to work earning more income.

You own a farm. You sell your crops. You buy more land and seed. You sell your crops. Rinse. Repeat.

Stop playing the "I'll just sell some shares of my most beloved pick to buy twinkies at Walmart" game. Instead, unlock the wisdom in being able to say "My portfolio provided me the money to buy this and will again next month!"

Consider this: You could go out and buy a simple portfolio of these securities, and have more yearly income than someone who had to sell shares to get 4% annually. You'll have to do nothing more than sit back and relax.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) 5.0% Medical Properties Trust, Inc (MPW) 5.7% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 9.4% RLJ Lodging Trust Series A Preferred (RLJ.PA) 7.9% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25% Preferred Units (CEQP.PR) 12.1% Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) 8.4%

An equal weighted portfolio of these holdings would yield 8.1%. You'd receive $8,100 per annum instead of $4,000 using the 4% withdrawal rule per $100,000. The kicker is you'd still have all $100,000 of earning power to boot.

Perhaps it's time to decide that if it isn't broken, we don't need to fix it. Returning to a classical, historical means of wealth generation designed to create compounding wealth passed from one generation onto the next will enable your portfolio and retirement to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Not with a 30-year horizon until failure, but indefinitely.

That's income investing. That's wealth generation at its finest. That's what is available to investors to this day.

Which do you want? To sell your land, home, and assets with only 30 years to allot to retirement, or to have the knowledge that you'll have income to live on until you actually pass away. The choice as always is yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY, MPW, EPD, RLJ.PA, CEQP.PR, AND PFFA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.