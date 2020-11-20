IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's (IRS) Management on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Santiago Donato – Investor Relations

Alejandro Elsztain – Second Vice President

Matías Gaivironsky – Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Santiago Donato

Good morning, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of IRSA, and I welcome you to the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. First of all, I would like to remind you that both audio and a slideshow may be accessed through Company's Investor Relations website at www.irsa.com.ar by clicking on the banner Webcast Link. The following presentation and the earnings release are also available for download on the Company website. After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analyst and investors. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded and that information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the Company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain, Second Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.

Alejandro Elsztain

Good morning everyone. Welcome to our first quarter results. The main events that we can see in Page #2, related to net results. We can see that this first quarter IRSA achieved ARS8.3 billion results, a decrease from the ARS15 million of last year and comparing the net results attributable to controlling shareholders, we increased from 4.5 to 6.6 in this quarter. And related to the adjusted EBITA when we compared to last year numbers, we can see a big impact – a big growth 155%. This is we can here compare the rental segments decrease, the pure rental of the package went down mainly because of the explanation of the shopping centers and the hotels, and an increase, there is a positive number in the office, but making a decrease of 96% comparing year-to-year.

From other side, we have the ability to sell some of our properties at very good prices. We are going to explain later. And with that, we make like ARS4.8 billion gain that makes this job in the adjusted EBITA for the quarter. Related to the main and subsequent events of this quarter, in September 20, this curve decreased the insolvency of IDB and the liquidation and the group lost control and proceedings to the deconsolidation of these financial statements, so this was done now.

The gradual shopping centers reopening after the lockdown for almost six month now in October 20 100% is open of our stock of the 14 shopping centers. From office sales, we achieved USD170 millions in the combination of third quarter and some other that we're going to explain later in the second quarter of this year. Related to hotels in Buenos Aires City, our remaining two are closed. Llao Llao has recently opened this week. So this is the beginning still for locals, but the beginning for the future for tourism for the region. Related to the cancellation of our notes of July and August, we successfully exchange the offer done in November Notes under Argentine Central Bank Communication and Matías will later explain in details how successfully did IRSA in that restructuring of those bonds canceled in this year. Related to distribution of dividends, this week the company distributing shares of IRSA Commercial Properties for a dividend for ARS484 million in kind.

We can move now to Page #3, and we can see about the Argentine rental segments, the three lines shopping centers, office buildings and hotels. Related to shopping centers, the stock remains the same. Occupancy is almost the same with almost 93% with some big players leaving the country that is affecting our occupation, but we thank a lot of work of the team, we are recovering a lot of small tenants trying to occupy what big tenants are leaving. Related to the first quarter, there is a slight recovery.

In the first quarter only 4% of the malls were opened. But now after these days, Buenos Aires region, Buenos Aires City and the Greater Buenos opened too and this is main sales for our company, so we are very optimistic that the second quarter sales are recovering not to the prices and the sales done in the past really the beginning of the sales is up, but we are beginning to see comparisons and some of the shopping centers that they began to open in May, the June, the first ones now they are surpassing the sales of the past in historical numbers, but we are seeing maturity on the sales of the shopping that they stay open.

We decided to waive billing and collection of base rent and commercial fund from April to September supporting tenants and we understood the mission of the company to keep occupation and to keep alive the experience and that was done through helping and subsidizing them to their survival, and that's what the company is doing. And without collecting much better and now we are surpassing the billing because supporting them and they are now selling, they're paying their past debt that they had with us.

From the office building segments, here we have the stock that is decreasing because of the sales I'm explaining in the next page. The occupation is almost the same close to the 92% higher than the levels of Buenos Aires City, the average rent, a little drop, small drop to the US$26 per square meter. The operation in this business is almost normal. There is less occupation of the buildings in the site. The tenants are coming with this [indiscernible], but they're still paid normally. We are little slight increase in vacancy but above the average of the market. Related to Della Paolera, the construction was suspended for many months, but now we've reestablished, and few days from now we are going to open the building and not only that we are moving our office to this office in the month of December. So the progress is almost done, 97% of the work is done, the leases 61% has signed, and the second quarter is the opening of this building.

Related to hotels, the stocks are the same with three hotels. Occupation is close to zero. They were closed, three almost closed. The shutdown since March of the Intercontinental only working under contingency with some travelers but almost closed and the other two were closed, but this week Llao Llao November 16th reopening stores. And now under strict protocols, we are beginning to see occupation and we are optimistic the Argentinians and tourists enjoying the quality of these results in Patagonia.

So with these communications, I can move to Page #4, and see the first quarter sales at the Bouchard 710, the entire building for this US$87 million, 15,000 square meters, returning us with internal rate of return combining the prices of sales and buy the rental of 16% in dollars. Since this time, we sold at US$5,800 per square meter and we sold some floors in the Boston Tower in the first quarter 7,500 square meters for a price for US$41 million, $5,500 per square meter.

After that in November, we sold seven floors more, 7,100 square meters of leasable area for US$42 million that they are going to come in the next quarter. And with that we are selling a total of $170 million. That was a big portion that was paid on the note of the quarters that expired.

So, now I will introduce Mr. Matías Gaivironsky.

Matías Gaivironsky

Thank you, Alejandro. Good morning, everybody. If we move to Page 5, here we have the recent news about the investment in IDB. As we mentioned in the previous quarter, at the end of the fiscal year, we had a resolution on the judge, there in Israel that instruct the insolvency and the liquidation of the company. So the impact in this quarter was the deconsolidation. We started to deconsolidate all our investment in IDB this quarter. Remember that in the last quarter, we already gave impact on the solo balance sheet on all the investments.

So we marked down to zero all our investment in the solo balance sheet. This quarter, we have to gain impact on the deconsolidation that under the accounting rules, there were some reserves like conversion reserves or controlling reserves that that we have to write down to zero as well. So in this quarter we are recognizing ARS6.3 million in the discontinued operations and the rest of the lines from now on are at zero. The liquidation process was taken place in Israel these days. So, yesterday was a resolution on the selling of the DIC shares to a third-party. So, we are analyzing if we have any legal proceeding to try to execute something more there, but the recent news are the liquidation and the disposal of the DIC's shares there.

If we move to Page 7, we have here the P&L of the company for this quarter. There is still the division between the Israel Business Center and Argentina Business Center for the last time that we are showing the two segments. From now on we will start to show all these Argentina business segments. So, we can see the results that we finished the quarter with a net income of ARS8.3 billion attributable to our controlling interest of ARS6.6 billion against ARS4.5 billion of the previous year.

The main explanations of the quarter are the first one came in the line for the change in the fair value that we can see a gain of ARS24 billion against ARS12.3 billion of the previous year. This is basically the recognition of the appreciation of our offices and landbank because of the exchange rates. Shopping centers remained at the same levels than in the previous quarter. The second important impact is in the line 10, the net financial results that we can see ARS11.4 billion of loss last year against ARS1.1 billion this quarter that I will explain with better detail in the following pages.

And then the other important effect is in the line 11, the income tax that you can see that is more related to the deferred tax. That is according to the change in the fair value, we have to recognize the deferred tax on that appreciation, but it's a non-cash effect. Finally, the other effect is what I mentioned about IDB in line 15. We have the result from discontinued operations that this quarter we are recognizing a loss of ARS6.3 billion or ARS6.4 billion against a gain last year of ARS13.9 billion related to the deconsolidation of one of the subsidiaries of IDB.

If we move to Page 8, we can see a breakdown on the operational side in the adjusted EBITDA. This quarter, we have a negative result in the shopping malls with most of our operations closed until September. So we still have – very effective from the COVID situation. Offices we have here decreased 32.9% in real terms. The main reasons here are last year we have Gav-Yam effect of the devaluation that in real terms we have an appreciation – devaluation of the peso and we have all our agreements in dollars. Also, we have some effect on the Ispro sets of offices that we have now lower square meters than before and some increase in the vacancy that generate this drop of 32.9%.

The hotels is the same then in the shopping malls all the operation is closed up to now, so we don't have basically revenues in the hotels. And the sales and development is related to the disposals of the offices that Alejandro mentioned that in the adjusted EBITDA that we eliminate always the appreciation of the fair value of the properties, but when we sell we show the result in the adjusted ABITDA. So the ARS4.9 billion is generated by those disposals.

If we move to Page 9, we have the breakdown of the net financial results. As I mentioned, and you can see on the bottom of the page, the evolution of the exchange rate last year, we have a real devaluation of 20.5%. And this quarter, the devaluation was almost the same than the inflation. So we don't have a real devaluation and that impact directly in the line two, the net foreign exchange, that you can see last year that generated a loss of ARS9.1 billion and this year is only ARS159 million.

Then in the net interest losses is similar than the previous year 7.2% below. The result is basically some reduction in debt. And also that this year in terms of devaluation, we don't have –devaluation on last year was more significant. The other effect in the net financial results is in the line three, the fair value gain from financial assets and liabilities that this year we have a gain of ARS816 million, related to our liquidity and the investment of our liquidity that generated profits this quarter.

If we move to Page 10, we can see how our NAV is today. We can see that gross asset value of 1 point – almost US$1.8 billion; this is in dollars, and is all divided by the official exchange rate is US$1.8 billion against a debt of US$429 million that give NAV of $1.3 billion that if we compare – we calculate the LTV is 24%. So we can see that in terms of leverage, the company has low leverage compared with other real estate companies in the world.

In Page 11, we have disclosed in the [indiscernible] communications, the impact on the resolution of the Central Bank, the resolution 7106 that forced the companies with debt maturities between October and March to refinance part of the debt in order to be able to acquire dollars at the official exchange rate, basically what the Central Bank rule is that they will only sell up to 40% of the amount that expire, and basically the companies has to refinance the rest. But it was also a very big challenge for us because this was I know that we issue in Argentina, if you see in Page 12, we have an expiration of the debt of US$181.5 million. And so, what we did basically was we created a structure where the holders can choose between two options. The option A, gave the alternative to receive the cash. So we put all the cash that the Central Bank allow us in this option, and the option B was for the ones that prefer or to maintain the credit and not collect money today. So we were very successful in the exchange 98.31% of the people approved the offer. So the rest, since we have here a loss at the same time of the exchange, the holders gave a consent to rescale the rest to 2023.

So with this, we restructure 100% of the notes. And you can see that in the option A, people that choose to receive cash at the end of the day received 67% of the original amount in cash, and only refinanced 33%. And the rest of the people that choose option B that we show a new note that will expire in March 2023. Also together with exchange with the new issuance and we receive subscription for US$6.5 million that also is a large the option or the one – the new one of option B.

If we see the debt amortization schedule now in Page 14, we can see that before this exchange offer, we have concentrated most of the amortization in 2020. Now, the situation of 2020 was already clear, and now we have more diversified of the monetization between the following three years. So, now that situation of IRSA is more clear. We can see that the gross debt of $428.9 million as of September, but after that IRSA will receive around $95 million from the dividend that IRCP will pay in the – I think it's next week. So during the year, we cancelled the two previous notes. On July, we cancelled one for US$71 million, another one for US$41 million. Now with this exchange offer, we cancelled US$72 million additional.

So the company was able to fulfill all the obligations and also reduce the cost of the interest rate because before we issued US$2 link notes that cost below the previous debt, so we were efficient also in the new conditions. Also it's important to mention that the shareholders meeting approved a dividend distribution that we did it in IRCP shares. So last – this week, we distributed 1.2% of the IRCP shares that was approved by our shareholders meeting.

So with this, we finished the formal presentation. Now, we open the line for Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Santiago Donato

Santiago Donato

If there are no questions, we conclude the Q&A session. At this time, I would like to turn back to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain for any closing remarks.

Alejandro Elsztain

Just to summarize, we have seen through the presentation how good is now the financial situation of the company, how successful was the restructuring throughout the year, through sales and through issuing new bonds. Now, the portfolio is almost the same between what we built and what we sold. We are balancing the portfolio with the same shopping and the same office.

We have a lot of landbank to begin to build using this opportunity that the construction cost is giving to the country. And so, you are going to see us finishing in the next quarter, the Catalinas building and to begin to think and to share about doing best interest of the country. And from the other side, we did reopening on the rental through the shoppings and the hotels. We are beginning to see again EBITDA in our main activities. So thank you everybody, have a very good day and safe with this COVID times. Thank you very much.