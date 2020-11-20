Management appears to be able to keep operating costs the same as it increases the percentage of oil produced.

Moving the debt due off the credit line and out to 2028 was a smart move and may prove to be a counterintuitive bargain.

Before the latest challenge of coronavirus demand destruction, Laredo Petroleum (LPI) had made two small acquisitions in areas that would be considered more oily than much of the current acreage owned by the company.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2020.

These acquisitions were met by a big sniff from Mr. Market because they were considered immaterial. But any strategy takes a while to execute and the execution of this strategy got a big boost from the coronavirus demand destruction challenges.

Source: Laredo Petroleum October 2020, Corporate Presentation.

Anyone selling Howard County acreage was going to have to discount it. Furthermore, this management has targeted "bolt-on" small acquisitions which tend to be hard to sell due to their size. Therefore, the discount from the market is often large. If management can aggregate these purchases into a reasonable size and position, then management will have created considerable shareholder value without Mr. Market even realizing what happened.

The acquired acreage came at a huge discount to prices paid as little as a year ago. When one considers that the industry priced acreage as high as $50,000 an acre and $3 million per drilling location (at times over the last few years), the above deal provides a very sobering view as to how much things have "cooled off" or deteriorated thanks to the coronavirus.

One of the key savings here is the ability to add lateral lengths to 12 existing locations. The major cost is starting the well in the first place. The incremental cost of lengthening an already planned well is a huge profit center. The production probably pays the bank-line interest and provides some cash flow.

The above demonstrates several but probably not all the ways the company will profit from the newly purchased acreage.

Thinking Ahead About Debt

This management further positioned itself for the weak sellers market that has emerged by tendering for debt due and freeing up the bank-line.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2020.

Management was criticized time and again for the "expensive" debt now due in 2028 as shown above. But management "clear the decks" of debt due while positioning itself to go shopping in one of the best buyers markets seen in at least a decade.

However, recent purchases appear to more than justify the expenses attached to the latest sale of bonds. More importantly, the savings generated by a transaction like the latest Howard County purchase will easily justify the higher rate paid on those "expensive" bonds issued earlier in the fiscal year. After all under better circumstances not too long ago, this acreage could have been a deal at roughly $50 million. No matter how you look at it, management planned ahead enough to pick up quite a bargain. The bank credit line shown above has enough room for more of these bargains. Investors can expect this company to pick up acreage that management would not have considered normally while the distressed sales are available.

This brings up an old finance lesson. Money obtained through a loan is only expensive relative to the use of the funds received from that loan. A repeat of the deal posted above a few times is going to more than justify that "expensive financing". Furthermore, if enough established production is acquired with the new acreage, the corporate cash flow could justify refinancing those bonds at a lower rate for further savings.

Operating Objectives

This company generates about 28% oil (give or take) from the established acreage. The oil production is "front end loaded" as the production of natural gas as a percentage of production increases over time. Therefore, management aims for the typical cost structure of a dry gas producer so that the amount of oil produced results in a healthy cash flow.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2020.

The operating costs shown above for Laredo are about what one needs when the production includes a fair amount of natural gas production. This company may benefit from the natural gas rally more so than many of its peers due to the natural gas exposure. In fact that gives investors in the company an extra pathway towards share price appreciation.

The actual comparison to other peers is somewhat misleading as most of the peers mentioned in the footnotes have significantly higher oil production percentages. Therefore, the cost structure is likely to be different and defensible. Really the goal at Laredo Petroleum is to have a cost structure similar to a dry gas producer while reaping the extra profits inherent in that oil and liquids production. The slide above appears to mean that management is finally getting the message.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2020.

Now the next goal for a producer like this is to move to areas with higher oil production as a percentage of total production while maintaining those low "dry gas" costs. If that can be accomplished, then this company will be extremely profitable. It is too soon to tell the extent that such a profit goal is reasonable for this acreage. But it does appear that management is off to a good start.

Let us face it. Every oil company's dream is to have the costs of a dry gas producer with a high percentage of oil produced. That happens to the top leaders in the industry such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), EOG Resources (EOG), and Continental (CLR). Of course, the transportation costs and some other costs will remain materially different. But that still leaves plenty of costs to "push" as low as legitimately as possible.

This cheap acreage also allows for a low cost for drilling locations. Decisions upon whether or not to drill are based upon the well costs. But company profitability improves when the cost per drilling location is kept low. Enough very profitable wells combined with cheap drilling locations will lower the breakeven levels of the corporation. A low acreage acquisition cost influences finding and development costs.

Conclusion

Management effectively insulated itself from the current environment while positioning the company to take advantage of a great buyers market. Now management also aims to keep costs down while increasing the percentage of oil produced.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2020.

Should management succeed in the task of keeping the costs down, then the increasing percentage of oil produced will lead to increasing cash flow and increasing profitability. All that is very good at the current stock price levels.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2020.

The current strategy is changing because the Howard County acreage is profitable at current oil prices. Management can hedge the current prices to guarantee a minimal return and then drill. In fact, management mentioned that 1 rig (the only rig and completion crew operating) is operating in Howard County as of the third quarter. Therefore, Howard County activity will lead the recovery from the current industry challenges.

Rising natural gas prices could change that strategy again on short notice. This management definitely has the acreage to take advantage of decent natural gas prices should that become important in the decision making process.

But the long term is far more likely to revolve around a higher percentage of oil production. This is the perfect time for this company to go shopping for better acreage. So far, management has not only purchased good acreage at a discount, but it also purchased acreage with established production for some cash flow.

Despite market concerns, the purchases of acreage with a higher percentage of oil production are becoming significant to the company. The result is that the company is likely to grow oil production even if total production does not increase. Increasing natural gas prices are "icing on the cake".

This management is ensuring that Laredo Petroleum comes out of this in better shape than many of its peers. A couple more of these bargain acquisitions may cause Mr. Market to revalue the company. In the meantime, this company is extremely cheap by most measures as the enterprise value is roughly 3 times cash flow. That cash flow is depressed as well.

The financial strength is reasonable while the cash flow protects the stock price on the downside. This company will participate in any natural gas price rally as well as any oil price rally. So there are a number of ways to win here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPI FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.