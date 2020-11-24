Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Greg Zikos, CFO of Costamare (CMRE), joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on Nov. 4, 2020, to discuss the containership markets and forward opportunities and capital allocation priorities for Costamare. This interview and discussion is relevant for anyone with containership sector or box lessor investments, including Atlas Corp (ATCO), CAI Intl (CAI), Capital Partners (CPLP), Danaos Corp (DAC), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Matson (MATX), Navios Containers (NMCI), Navios Partners (NMM), Textainer (TGH), and Triton (TRTN).

Updated Rates

This interview was conducted on 4 November 2020 as an exclusive on Value Investor's Edge. Since that time, rates have continue to improve with three subsequent major weekly improvements across the index. The latest chart from 20 November is shown below, a full 11% index improvement just in the three weeks since our interview- rates are currently at 12-year highs:

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex Index, 2-year chart

Topics Covered

(1:20) What's driving the strength in containership rates

What's driving the strength in containership rates (4:20) How much strength is related to disruptions vs. demand growth?

How much strength is related to disruptions vs. demand growth? (8:30) Review of current rates, CMRE exposure to uplift?

Review of current rates, CMRE exposure to uplift? (12:40) How far in advance can charter deals be locked in?

How far in advance can charter deals be locked in? (14:10) Commentary on the secondhand market? Depressed values?

Commentary on the secondhand market? Depressed values? (16:50) Are there buying opportunities in the secondhand market?

Are there buying opportunities in the secondhand market? (17:50) Is there meaningful interest in newbuilds with fixed charters?

Is there meaningful interest in newbuilds with fixed charters? (20:25) Commentary on preferred equity? Repurchase or call back?

Commentary on preferred equity? Repurchase or call back? (24:10) Dividend commentary, potential for a raise in the near-term?

Dividend commentary, potential for a raise in the near-term? (27:20) How are rates performing for the larger ships vs. midsized?

How are rates performing for the larger ships vs. midsized? (31:00) Can you submit a new presentation/disclosure in December?

Full Transcript Below

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon if you're dialing in from Europe, this is another episode of Value Investor’s Edge Live. We are recording at 11 AM Eastern Time on 4 November. We have with us today the CFO of Costamare, Greg Zikos. He's here with us to discuss the containership markets, as well as Costamare's unique positioning in the market. Costamare reported their earnings last week. So Greg, will be able to follow up on things that were reported in that result, as well as providing us some much needed market commentary.

A disclosure before we begin, I currently have no position in Costamare. However, this is being recorded on the morning of 4 November, 2020. So if you're listening to this recording at a later date, those disclosures might have changed. Greg, welcome. Thank you for joining us.

Greg Zikos: Hi, good morning. And thank you for inviting me this morning.

JM: Yeah, thank you very much. It's nice to have a bit of a change of pace from the election news that has been just rolling in all last night, and this morning. It's a sleepless night I imagine for most of the United States, regardless of politics, and I imagine for most in Europe as well. So let's focus on something positive. And let's talk about the containership markets, because just the rates over there are amazing what is driving this persistence in rates and why they spiked up so high?

GZ: Yeah, today in container shipping, today we have a great market and based on the latest information coming out from brokers from like, for instance, Alphaliner, the number of inactive fleet it’s close to 1.6% which is a very low number, which also includes ships that are out of service for retrofitting for scrubber retrofits or that are some ships that does not as you will see.

So, I think we have the supply and demand dynamics are very tight. We have a lot of cargo transportation demand which is definitely strong especially for this time of the year. I have to remind you that the fourth quarter, it is traditionally this lag period for container shipping. Now so these years, this year, the low season has not materialized.

And we have volumes are boosted especially by e-commerce at the market, especially in the U.S. And this also ties with the fact that you've seen the retail sales in the USA going up, so practically what this means for container shipping, ships above 4,000, 4,500 used for the remaining of the year are all sold out.

Charter rates have been going up and I will have to give you a couple of examples so that like you see where we stand. The latest feature we had for it, like for a Panamax vessel. This is like the 4200 - 50,000 TEUs for old Panamax ships. They are close to $20,000 per day.

And as a point of reference, during the first two quarters of the year, let's say March, April of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic those ships were getting between $7,000 to $8,000 per day and now they’re close to $20,000 per day. So also larger vessels like I would say, ships like 6,500 or 7,000 TEUs, we have seen their charter in the region of $27,000 per day.

So it is a great market, especially for the larger vessels. Smaller ships this means the feeder vessels the 1,500 TEUs, the 1,700 TEUs they have also started picking up substantially. However, overall, I would say that the larger sizes have in general outperformed the smaller ships.

JM: Definitely, definitely makes sense, is what we're seeing as well, by looking at, say, the HARPEX or the ConTex or those different indices. A couple of follow ups from your commentary there, there's been a lot of discussion around COVID-19 and the crew changes and port congestion related to that. And there's also been a lot of chatter about the Panama Canal and sort of congestion around that hotspot.

So, how much of this rise in trade and sort of the drop in the idle fleet, how much of it is related to like temporary pandemic things, like the Panama Canal or the crew changes and how much of it do you see is related to apps like absolute demand growth between say U.S. and Asia or Europe and Asia?

GZ: Look, I cannot quantify that, but I can tell you the positive market environment is mainly because of increased demand. If you look at the port calls, if you look at also retail sales, if you look at the inventory restocking and also, if you look at actual TEU demand or demand on month basis, you will see that it's mainly due to the positive demand dynamics.

At the same time, during the pandemic, liner companies, everybody knows they were managing the supply of the vessels very, very efficiently. They didn't go for market share. We've had a lot of blank sailings, with shale box rates being stable. However, after the end of the second quarter of this year, and especially after August September, we have seen tremendous pickup in demand.

Liner companies, they have reinstated blank sailings. But the demand is still there and also for the last quarter of this year now, there may be factors like congestion or like shortage of boxes. However, I think it's mainly because of slow demand, slow consumer demand. There is in the speaking, people are spending less money on travel, on services, and more on household items or sort of like buying also personal protective equipment, or things that people normally buy through e-commerce.

I think that's pretty much it. Now, I cannot forecast again, I cannot possibly forecast and as a company, we never provide any forecasts regarding to how long this is going to go. But I'm just describing today's situation where we've seen tremendous demand for -- coming from consumers. And the liner companies probably in 2020, they're going to have one of their best years ever.

They are also benefited by the low fuel prices. We like having stronger clients. We like having share declines that sort of make money. At the same time, there's always increased demand for tonnage. As I mentioned earlier, ships above 4000 TEUs for the rest of the year, they practically sold out.

If the ship coming off charter is charted, relatively speaking at a higher rate compared to last time. And this is the situation today. Also we are seeing and this is important, we're seeing liner companies willing to discuss longer charter periods compared to the sort of small charter periods to the short ones. We did experience in the first and second quarter of this year, which again, it is a positive thing.

JM: Yeah, thank you, Greg, I appreciate you breaking that down a little bit. Investors in the shipping sector more broadly are kind of scarred from, for instance, the product tankers or the crude tankers; where there was a very temporary spike in rates. Of course, it was a massive spike. But it was not sustainable. Right. It was just due to temporary market dynamics.

And now you're seeing these containership liners which are producing probably the best year in the last decade. You're seeing the spiking HARPEX, ConTex, I think the HARPEX is at a nine year high, it's just like an inch off. I think it's like 2% off a 12 year high and investors are naturally skeptical, right. So it's worth digging into some of the dynamics behind that.

You talked about how the majority of the market is sold out and having an open ship in November or December is a very lucrative asset. And of course Costamare has several shifts that are coming up in November, December, February, January or next three to four months. So I wanted to talk a little bit about those and see when we're going to have some more details. So I know you have a trio of 9000 TEU ships that are coming up in November.

Are those in discussions now? Or when are we going to have details on when those are fixed? And what about some of the Panamax ships I think you have six of those that are coming up.

GZ: Yeah. For the three vessels you're referring to, it's a total of five sister ships. The two of them, as we reported last week we chartered them. Also we extended the charter to Cosco at the rate above $50,000 per day. The 366, which are still to be coming out of charter over the next month, today, they are getting something below $20,000 per day. So there's definitely a lot of upside there.

Now, for those three vessels there is a delivery window and the charters may hold on to those ships until the last re-delivery dates bearing in mind that the market today is much higher, compared to last picture. However, those ships are all related by government of charter over the next five to six months, I would say.

And today the market is definitely I would say 50% higher, at least based on the rates those ships are getting now. Now, for the Panamax vessels, again, the Panamax vessels we have they are chartered at some rates, which are the beginning of the year, at the rates which are below 50% of today's market. They're going to be coming out of charter.

Some of them like beginning of 2021, up to mid-2021. There's definitely for those ships, I cannot predict where the market will be. But considering what we know today, there's definitely more upside than people would have thought at the beginning of the year.

JM: Yes, it's certainly very interesting to look at that. So yeah, understandable, there's going to be a few extensions. I wasn't tracking that the 11KTEU or the 9 KTEU ships we're up to six months from now. But that is interesting to know. How many potential charter renewals do you expect to have during Q4? I know I think you disclosed 13 on the call, how many years back when you get the next results?

GZ: I think look it’s in our latest quarterly results we have -- we mentioned that we have close to 36 kind of charter over the next month or so. And now, I cannot predict whether I mean how many ships are going to becoming off charter over the next year. It's difficult. But I would say that those ships kind of chartered over the next months.

But the market today it's higher compared to the rates as those ships are today yielding. But there may be some extensions for a shorter or like for longer period, then also there is a re-delivery window where charter is made sort of decided especially in a rising market to exhaust the whole of this re-delivery window time, which from a charter’s perspective makes sense.

So this is why it's difficult for me to predict. But I would say that we do have six chemical charters over the next six months. And as we mentioned in the latest press release, it must be around the 15 vessels, if I remember correctly.

JM: Yeah, thank you, Greg. Of course, we're all watching those renewals very closely. Because of course, they're all going to be very lucrative for your company, so, close to watching those ones closely. One of the questions that came up a lot with investor discussions is how far ahead you can charter these vessels.

Because, in the tanker market, right, it's the spot market, you can't really charter the vessel until right before it goes to pick up the oil. In the containership business, especially with these longer term charters becoming back in favor, we're seeing two year or three year or four year deals. How early can you do those? Could you sign a ship that's coming up in December or January? Or is it generally not done until the week or two before?

GZ: No, it's very different. No, if a charter wants a vessel, we can agree for a forward fixture three, four, five, six months in advance, assuming that the charter wants to ships. So I mean, we don't have to wait until the last minute I mean, normally it could be a couple of months. However, there are cases where like you can start discussing vessel especially in a rising market environment, five or six months in advance and the pre-agreed forward fixture for next year. This is doable.

JM: OK. Yes, it's very interesting. Of course, back in August or September, the rates were very rising and look strong, and it might have seemed smart to do a forward fixture and of course, now we're in November and the rates are far higher yet. So it's hard to know where they're going to move into the future. But I think a lot of investors are cautious and would generally like to see those things locked in.

We're seeing some interesting things in the second hand market, that the net asset value calculations that, analysts like myself and investors do are sort of weird in the container space. There's a lot of these middle aged ships that are, say 15-years-old, that are valued roughly at demolition value, maybe demolition plus $1 million.

And of course, with the rates we're seeing in the HARPEX and the ConTex, just six months of charter would more than picking up that residual value, it seems very odd. Are you seeing those sort of things in the second hand market or do you think the NAVs and those sort of calculations are just lagging behind?

GZ: I think that generally look, charter rates have come up a lot across the board, especially for the larger vessels, as mentioned earlier, asset values are following however, at a slow pace. So I don't think that today they have picked up 100% charter rates, especially for some asset sizes. But asset values have also be rising.

So, where the market is today to value a vessel as well, what a 50 year old vessel at scrub, where the market is today where like we see also older ships are being chartered and in the previous quarterly results, we saw we mentioned the one vessel 650,000 TEUs, 2000 build, which like, we chartered to manage the Europe vessel for above $20,000 per day.

I don't think that these vessels today should be chartered as graphed. Bearing in mind that this vessel can hit like an EBITDA of like, I don't know, $14,000 $15,000 per day over the next year, year and a half. So asset values gradually are coming up probably at a slower pace, but I would say that they are coming up. NAV should be going up because this is logical, because definitely asset values should follow cash flows earned from those assets. This is logical. And this is obvious.

So asset values are coming up at a slower pace, but I think they are. And if you look at the latest Alphaliner reported weekly, it mentions today that we've seen the increased SMB activity over the last quarter, which is something that it's not surprising.

JM: Yeah, it certainly makes sense that with rates going up, the value of those older ships would increase as well. And, we saw your latest earnings report that you had acquired three secondhand ships, kind of medium age, if you will, there was a 2.5 thousand TEU ship. There were two Panamax ships I think was a 4200 and 5600 TEU ship that you bought. Is there more opportunity in the market? Are there a lot of ships like that are available for sale? Or is that a pretty limited market?

GZ: There are opportunities. Look, the market is there and the market is very active. There are ships for sale. Of course, we want to make sure that we feel comfortable with how much we pay and like what is the residual value risk assumed and what is the upside for our shareholders? So the market is there. But every single transaction we do we don't do it for the purpose of growing is as it needs to make sense. And it needs to be justified on its merits.

So, we look at things we are active. But I mean, we take our time and we're going to make sure that the prices we buy out do live upside for our shareholders.

JM: Yeah, it certainly makes sense that you want to compare the return on equity and that sort of thing, as well as the expected life of the vessel. The other side of that spectrum, of course, would be a new building, with of course, the charter attached to it. There were some rumors, I think, in trade winds, some other places that Costamare was involved in some of these discussions.

Of course, I imagine that's always ongoing. Is there like can you talk a little bit about the new builds, how much interest is there a new builds and what are the sort of returns that you're seeing in a new build charter market versus the second hand market?

GZ: Look, Costamare, we have been traditionally doing new building deals, not now but over the last 40 -- I mean 20 years or 30 years or so. So, if you build it, it’s something we have been doing and this is part of our strategy and this is part of our business. Now, we have not seen any new building deals recently because of the circumstances.

This is a market that may be opening up. In the future, there may be some projects, and it is something to the future, we will look into it, which is, as I mentioned its part of our core business. Now, in the building and business, and now we have two more ships to be delivered from a new building deal we concluded a couple of years ago, we look at the quality of the charter party and we look at the contract with cash flows over the next five, seven, eight years, whatever new build is released most probably 10 years or longer than that.

And we want to make sure that first we cover our downside, our equity risk, and then of course, there needs to be some upside for our shareholders. This is pretty much it, we follow the same recipe we've been following as a private company, before going public in 2010. So this is an integral part of our of our business model.

JM: Let's shift a little bit and talk about capital allocation choices. So we talked about the growth options, you can either acquire secondhand tonnage, or you can acquire new build tonnage. And of course, each deal is unique, and it needs to stand on its own merits.

Let's talk a little bit about your financing profile. And then let's talk about shareholder returns. So first of all, on your financing profile, you've recently assigned a new debt deals, there's no near term maturities. And of course, the interest rates have been falling. However, you have a lot of legacy preferred equity outstanding, and some of that preferred equity is at a fairly high rate, especially in today's like zero interest rate environment.

Is there any sort of focus on maybe bringing down some of that preferred equity or doing some sort of new issuance at a lower percentage rate? Or should we think about that as sort of fixed equity and not changing?

GZ: Look, this preferred equity, I know that it is expensive, but normally, the preferred issuance, they are more expensive than debt are sort of some other forms of equity, because they do provide you with a lot of flexibility, you can repay part of it. You can repay all of it after a five year period. It's a fixed rate, you're not subject to interest rate fluctuations. I know that it transact at record low levels.

However, it does provide you some protection, because these are two perpetual instruments. And in our case, there are no step-up options. So this is something we know. It depends on the capital allocation process. It has to do with equations. I mean, we have cash on the balance sheet. We have no meaningful maturities up until 2024. We've done a lot of re-financings.

It depends on how much equity we need for new deals over the second half for like, new buildings. And we have put in place a buyback program for preferred. And this is something that we may be utilizing in the future. This is a board decision. But all options are open. But it's mainly a function of how much company deals we think that are worth pursuing. Compared to, as opposed to buying back some of the preferred, which I do agree, especially the last one is a good one.

JM: Yeah, certainly and for investors, listening now or listening later on a recording, the two issuances that stick out to me is your Series C and your Series D, which have an 8.5% and an 8.75% coupon. And they both traded small discounts, which bring up the act of yield basically about 9% for both of those. So it certainly makes sense that if you wanted to pair those down, you would probably use a repurchase until it got to 25.

Obviously, if it's above 25, you have call options. You can just buy those back. Is it fair to say that the kind of is your ROE, your return on equity total is basically that 9% that the preferred equity trade at and if you can't find a deal, that's better than 9%, you would just repurchase the preferred?

GZ: Look, we have not disclosed that sort of our target array. But I mean, obviously, our returns need to be higher than our cost of capital especially, but it's got to be the work, it's got to be mixed cost of capital. Okay, because, we use equity, we may be using commercial bank debt.

Let's say, we have this like, a preferred stock outstanding, but definitely the returns need to cover our cost of financing and cost of capital, whether it's debt or equity and the surplus it is the common stock shareholders return. I agree with you.

JM: Yeah, certainly, it certainly makes sense. There's a lot of questions. Of course, ROE always comes up and I point to the preferred and like, well, they need to get at least 9%. Otherwise, it would make more sense that to buy those down.

Let's look at the other half of that, which is the common stock and the dividends there. So you had a very strong dividend with your IPO, and you actually raised the dividend a few times. But then we had the issues in 2016, a really brutal market where we had the Hanjin Bankruptcy, we had all sorts of issues in the market, and you had to cut your dividend, significantly down to $0.10.

Now that earnings are back on the upswing, and we're getting longer term charters and things are looking healthy, your balance sheet is very stable now. When is a sort of window or a potential or a signal that investors can start looking towards dividend raises again?

GZ: Yeah, first of all, I need to highlight that we, as you rightly pointed out, we have raised the dividend a couple of times. In the past, we did a lower rate, we adjusted it in 2016. However, we have been paying a dividend every single quarter since going public since 2010. So there was no quarter that like the company will be paying a dividend.

Now, the dividend decision is a Board decision. We like dividends, we like dividends. Also, we own 60% of the company. And the dividend paid is something the founding family is also receiving and you have fully aligned interest. I think that potential increase on the dividends and I have to stress again, that it's not my decision, it’s the Board decision.

But my opinion is that the potential dividend increase with gamma, alongside long term increased cash flows. We have to balance it and today, we have the cash flow aside. We've never had any issues with our debt arrangements, quite the opposite. But I think that dividend increase for us today would be an easy thing to do.

However, in order to be sustainable, and to make sense in the long run. So it's come alongside increased cash flows coming from carried from charters.

JM: Yeah, certainly makes sense. We want to make sure the asset base is stable before raising the dividend prematurely, of course. And of course, there's a lot of things to consider. For repurchases of the common shares, is that something that comes into calculation? Or is Costamare just solely focused on dividends as a return of capital?

GZ: I think we've never done any common stock repurchases. I mean, we have the option to repurchase the preferred. And we normally increased shareholder value through asset acquisitions, buying, financing, and operating those assets. I'm not rolling this out. However, this is not something that we have been traditionally doing.

JM: Understandable. Yeah, it'd be just interesting to see that if the share price continues to lag behind, of course, the rising asset values and the rising charter rates, it would be interesting to see if that's an option on the table or not. And of course, that'll be probably a topic for the next conference call. Hopefully, it's not a topic because hopefully the share price is appreciating right along with the earnings and the asset values.

Looking back, I think as we start to wrap up this call, I do want to return to the broad containership market and ask just a couple questions there. In your overall comments, you gave an example of some of the Panamax rates, you gave an example of some of the feeder ship rates.

I am a little curious about some of the larger vessels because there's not quite as active of an index, for example, for the Panamax ships or the feeder ships for investors that are on the call now or listening later, you can just Google what's called the HARPEX, and that’s a very active index, it's updated every Friday. It shows you basically what the rates will be. It's quite accurate.

What about for the larger ships, Greg like the 11 Ks or the 14 Ks or those sorts of sizes? What's a good market source for that? Or what sort of things are you seeing in terms of rates? Are they rising quite rapidly or not?

GZ: Yeah, you cannot find a lot of info there simply because there are no recent transactions, because all those things are chartered so I mean, we didn't have any meaningful chartering activity for those vessels recently. Also, so for the 9.5, the closest I can get, the latest fixture is above 30,000 we did for a year and a half for three or -- for three of our vessels we announced last week.

There has not been any activity or sort of any serious activity for like 14,000 TEU vessels, the 14,000 TEUs which we have, we have them chartered for close to 46,000 up until 2026. So and there are no ships coming of charter of that large sizes, anytime soon January. So it's the 8.5, the 9.5, it may be some 11,000 in the future. We have some 11,000 TEUs of charter next year, middle-next year.

So, I'm afraid that the market there, the market activity where it’s extremely changed. So and this is the reason you don't find any data. However, I have to say that, considering today's supply and demand dynamics, I think it would be fair to say that generally, should some of those ships can off charter. Today, the market for those things would be very, very receptive from the liner’s perspective.

JM: Yeah, certainly makes sense. Great and of course, I follow all the containership companies. So just trying to get every bit of information I can on this call. I know you have a couple of 11 K's up next year. I think the first one is Tainaro and the Sounio, if I'm saying that right, I think they're both up in March. Is there a sort of…

GZ: Correct.

JM: Is there an extended delivery window associated with those? Or should we expect a new deal by February or March?

GZ: We'll see, I mean we're going to have to discussing with the charters. And we'll see I'm afraid that for those vessels, I cannot discuss anything right now. They’re going to open next year. It's a bit premature to sort of discuss them at this point.

However, those ships as you see they are getting above $30,000 per day, and I will say that generally the market for those type of assets today, especially those ships are 2017 build, 2016 and 2017 build. The market for those ships today is generally speaking very hot.

JM: Keep our fingers crossed and keep watching those rates and hope for the best. So Greg, thank you again, for joining us. One last thing before you leave, I've kind of mentioned it to you before, but just so we're here on the recording, I would strongly encourage you if you have time, and maybe the middle of December or early December, if you have time to put out a new investor presentation and make an official filing and update us on some of those charters, I think that would really help investors.

I think information comes at a premium in today's market. And a lot of these rates are fantastic. But seeing is believing, right. And seeing the company confirm that all these ships are chartered would be definitely very helpful.

GZ: No, you're right. And this is something that we plan to do.

JM: Excellent. Thanks again for joining us, Greg.

GZ: Thank you very much for your time. Thank you, appreciate it.

JM: We just hosted Greg Zikos, the CFO of Costamare. This has been another episode of Value Investor’s Edge Live. We're recording at 11 o'clock Eastern on 4 November, 2020. As a reminder, nothing you heard here today constitutes investment advice in any form or official company guidance. I have no current position in Costamare, however, that may change in the future.

