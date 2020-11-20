Federal Reserve Watch: Stable, But Needing More Help

The Fed has pretty well exhausted its tool kit and is looking for Congress to provide fiscal support so that the economy can have some protection against a solvency shock.

The Fed has provided sufficient liquidity to the economic system: since May has actually seen the excess reserves of the banking system fall, while it has continued to buy securities.

Right now, the Federal Reserve seems to have kept things together through the summer and the fall, but with Covid-19' new wave concerns are being raised about the future.

The Federal Reserve continues to hold the line in terms of its balance sheet since it modified its stance following the rapid injection of funds into the banking system between the end of February and the end of May.

Since May 27, 2020 reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system, have fallen by just under $285 billion. So, since the spigots were tightened up from the initial blast of reserves, the banking system has actually seen excess reserves fall.

All through this time, the effective Federal Funds rate has remained right around 0.09 percent or 9 basis points.

On May 27, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 0.69 percent and the yield on the 2-year Treasury note was 0.18 percent. Thus the term structure, the difference between the 10-year and the 2-year yield was 51 basis points.

On November 18, the yield on the 10-year was 0.88 percent, showing a modest rise from the earlier date, and the yield on the 2-year was 0.15 showing a slight fall. The term structure had risen to 73 basis points. So during this time the term structure of interest rates became slightly steeper, but only modestly so.

Inflationary expectations, the break-even rate between the nominal yield on the 10-year note and the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities, also rose over this time period, from 1.16 percent at the earlier period to 1. 73 percent on October 18, reflecting a move from a time when things looked pretty bad for the economy, to one that was not so desperate.

Overall, the financial markets were pretty stable during this time period as the condition of the economy improved from the earlier scare caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to one of modestly improved confidence.

When one looks at the figure for inflationary expectations, resting around 1.73 percent, one sees that market expectations for inflation in the future remain below the target level Federal Reserve officials are shooting for.

But, if Federal Reserve officials were shooting to put a floor under the banking system and the economy, one can certainly say that they were successful.

Fed Has Purchased $3.0 Trillion In Securities Since the End of February

Since the February 16, 2020 date, the Federal Reserve has added just over $3.0 trillion in securities to its securities held outright account.

Does anyone remember back in the fall of 2007, when the total assets on the Federal Reserve balance sheet was still below $1.0 trillion?

The Fed has continued to buy securities during the time period under review.

Since May 27, the Fed has added just under $730 billion in securities and since October 28, the past four banking weeks, has added just over $110 billion.

So the Fed keeps purchasing securities, both U. S. Treasury issues and mortgage backed Securities. Note that on November 11, the total amount of mortgage backed securities on the Fed’s balance sheet exceeded $2 trillion for the first time.

But, How Has The Fed Managed Its Balance Sheet?

As stated above, the Federal Reserve, from late February to late May, pumped lots and lots of money into the banking system.

Since the end of May, the Fed has actually seen the level of excess reserves in the banking system fall. If the Fed was continually adding to its securities portfolio, how did there occur an actual decline in excess reserves?

Well, for one thing, deposits at the Fed rose to absorb a lot of the Fed purchases. For example, the General Account of the U. S, Treasury account rose substantially and took up a lot of the money created. This is the account that the U. S. Treasury writes checks from. (One can note that this account has risen by almost $1.2 trillion since the end of February.)

In addition, a lot of money flowed into Cash in Circulation, the money that people use for many transactions, but also build up balances of to protect themselves when the economy is sour. Since the end of May, people have continued to add to their cash balances as over $110 billion flowed out of the banking system. Note, that since the end of February, this drain amounted to $260 billion. These are numbers one sees in troubled economic times.

But, the were two other places resulted in the decline in the Fed’s balance sheet. By the end of May the Fed had put up about $450 billion in loans to foreign central banks. Almost all of this has been paid back since the end of May. Only slightly less that $8 billion remains on the Feds balance sheet.

The other major factor here is that the Fed pumped in a lot of money to the banking system in the Spring through repurchase agreements. Since the end of May, this account fell by $180 billion, essentially replaced by outright purchases of securities.

In essence, the actions on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet since the end of May have been relatively easy to explain and have helped to maintain a stable banking system and financial market. The stability in interest rates described above are evidence of this truth.

Going Forward

Of course, we are not out-of-the-woods yet. There are many issues hanging over the financial system and the economy. One of the most publicized it that concern of Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, and other Federal Reserve leaders about the impact the pandemic is still having on the economy and will have. Concern over this has grown as the U. S. Congress has failed to make any further fiscal contribution toward fighting the economy in recession.

The Fed, Mr. Powell and others are saying, cannot just fight this battle alone.

And, there are other things taking place. For one, the impact of Covid-19 is rising in another wave and we have not fully seen what this might do to the economy.

Furthermore, the debt load in the economy is massive and the one thing the Fed cannot fight is a solvency crisis. It can handle the liquidity crisis, but it cannot stop the effects of foreclosure and bankruptcy. The big surge here might come as soon as government checks stop going to the public. Or, some analysts are expecting a rash of corporate bankruptcies in the spring.

The Fed is sitting on the edge of all these possibilities without much ammunition left to fight them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.