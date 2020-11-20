ABNB has suffered from the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic; while these effects may be temporary, the question is how long revenue growth will be dampened.

The firm operates a worldwide online marketplace that connects hosts with guests seeking lodging accommodations.

Airbnb has filed to raise $1 billion in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

Airbnb (ABNB) has filed to raise $1 billion in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides an online platform enabling persons to rent accommodations from other individuals for short periods of time.

ABNB has experienced significant revenue contraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic and I’m concerned that this revenue dampening will continue well into 2021.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Airbnb was founded to develop a two-sided marketplace between property hosts and consumer guests to provide lodging and related services on a temporary basis worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Head of Community Brian Chesky, who previously earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from the Rhode Island School of Design.

The website aggregates supply and demand globally, provides hosts with pricing tools, scheduling capabilities, insurance coverages, and payment facilitation services.

Airbnb has received at least $3.98 billion from investors including Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, Silver Lake, Sixth Street, DST Global, Greystar Real Estate, and Accel.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks to obtain new hosts as they are the core of supply providers to its platform.

Hosts learn about the firm through word of mouth and online media. 90% of the firm's visitors come through organic search engine traffic or direct, so Airbnb has proven to be adept at avoiding the high and increasing acquisition costs associated with paid online marketing.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 21.7% 2019 33.7% 2018 30.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung to negative (2.2x) in the most recent reporting period, due to a drop in revenue stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -2.2 2019 0.7

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the global market for hotels & resort stays grew at an estimated 0.8% from 2015 to 2020.

As the global economy has reacted to the onset of the Covid-19 virus, the hotel & resort industry has contracted.

However, the industry continues to shift investment toward emerging economies as those regions improve their tourism infrastructures.

Also, as the world begins to move past the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic with improved treatment, herd immunity and vaccines, pent up demand for travel will likely return, proving growth to the industry perhaps as soon as 2021.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

OTAs (Online Travel Agents):

Booking.com

KAYAK

Priceline.com

Agoda.com

Expedia Group

Trip.com

Meituan Dianping

Internet search engines

Listing websites

Hotel chains

Activity-oriented online platforms

Financial Performance

Airbnb’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue due to Covid-19 pandemic effects

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating losses

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 2,518,935,000 -31.9% 2019 $ 4,805,239,000 31.6% 2018 $ 3,651,985,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 1,852,640,000 -33.7% 2019 $ 3,608,926,000 29.4% 2018 $ 2,787,953,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 73.55% 2019 75.10% 2018 76.34% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (489,967,000) -19.5% 2019 $ (501,543,000) -10.4% 2018 $ 18,744,000 0.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (696,865,000) 2019 $ (674,339,000) 2018 $ (16,860,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (490,622,000) 2019 $ 222,727,000 2018 $ 595,557,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Airbnb had $4.5 billion in cash and $6.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $95.5 million.

IPO Details

Airbnb intends to raise $1 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

There are four classes of stock:

Class A common stock: public investors, one vote per share

Class B common stock: co-founders and some existing investors, 20 votes per share

Class C common stock: not yet issued, possibly held for strategic investor, if any

Class H common stock: stock for the Airbnb Host Endowment entity, no votes. The company has funded the Endowment with 9.2 million Class H shares and co-founder Chesky has pledged $100 million for this entity to benefit Hosts on the platform on an annual basis.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or make investments in businesses, products, offerings, and technologies, although we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Co-leads Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, plus numerous other major investment banking firms.

Commentary

Airbnb is seeking public capital market investment more than twelve years after its founding in 2008, a rather long period of time for a venture-backed startup before going public.

The company’s financials show the ill effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel and lodging, as 2020’s results show significant topline revenue contraction.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have fluctuated; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate swung to negative territory as 2020 revenue contracted.

The market opportunity for disrupting the hotel stay industry with travelers staying in host properties is large but subject to near-term downward pressures as long as the Covid-19 pandemic is a major factor in traveler plans.

Airbnb has cracked the ability to create a global business from connecting hosts with guests.

Such services existed on the margins for many years before Airbnb came along, but the firm has performed impressively to create a superior system, disrupting the hotel & resort industry in the process.

While the company has faced a backlash in certain cities as the hotel industry fights back through regulatory channels, ABNB has not hesitated to defend its interests and those of its stakeholders.

While the current revenue contraction is ultimately temporary, I have a concern that the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will depress activity on the Airbnb system for well into 2021.

When we learn more about the firm’s assumptions on IPO pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

