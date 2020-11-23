Very Poor News For REITs

The risk-to-reward is worsening for many REITs. You need to become increasingly selective to find value in the REIT sector.

Valuations are slowly returning to normal even before the crisis is over.

My followers here on Seeking Alpha know that I'm a big proponent of REIT investing. I invest over half of my net worth into the REITs recommended at High Yield Landlord, and I strongly believe that they offer the best ratio of risk-to-reward in today’s market.

But this does not mean that it's all sunshine and rainbows in REITville. Quite the opposite, there's a lot of risks to be taken into account, and the recent rise in valuations is making it increasingly difficult to find good deals in the REIT sector.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise

Rents are declining in some property sectors

And new lockdowns and other restrictions are being implemented

This could all be very poor news for REIT investors who had recently started to celebrate after enjoying a 50% rise in share prices.

Could REITs be headed for another crash?

Below we discuss three major risks affecting REITs, and finally, we explain how you may improve the risk-to-reward of your REIT portfolio.

Risk #1: Fundamentals Remain Shaky at Best

To the most part, the third quarter results have been encouraging for REIT investors. Rent collection rates are recovering, cash flow is stabilizing, and some suspended dividends have even started to return.

To give you a few examples, Brixmor Property Group (BRX) recently reinstated its dividend, and Kimco (KIM) increased its dividend by 60%.

With that said, the current fundamentals still remain weak when compared to before this crisis. All one has to do is open the latest NAREIT T-Tracker to see important metrics on the decline.

Same property NOI is down significantly…

source

Occupancy rates are taking a hit…

source

Development pipelines are starting to dry up…

source

And dividend payout ratios are getting increasingly tight…

source

Saying that all is fine in the REIT sector would be similar to putting lipstick on a pig. It's not all fine. In fact, we recently saw the first REIT bankruptcy in over 10 years as the lower-quality mall owner CBL & Associates (CBL) filed for Chapter 11 protection:

To be clear, it's not all doom and gloom either, but this hit in fundamentals cannot be ignored as you invest in REITs in the midst of a pandemic.

Risk #2: New Lockdowns and Restrictions Could be Awaiting

REITs collapsed in late March as business was shut down and rent collection rates collapsed to historic lows.

Since then, we have gradually reopened the economy, and rent collection rates have bounced back to near 100%:

source

But now, France, Germany, Israel, and many other countries are implementing new lockdowns.

Much of California was also ordered back into lockdown and significant restrictions were put on a number of businesses. Other states may soon follow. Meanwhile, REIT valuations have ballooned back to near pre-crisis levels:

Risk #3: Valuations are Rising, and the Opportunity is Fading

After the recent rise in share prices, REIT sector valuations are now just 14% away from pre-crisis levels:

Data by YCharts

With rising share prices, the average dividend yield has also come down to just below 4%. That’s despite weak fundamentals and facing the risk of further lockdowns.

What Now? Do I Sell, Hold or Buy?

It really comes down to what you own. Everything that we described in this article may seem like very news for REITs, but the real story is much more nuanced.

At High Yield Landlord, we may sell a few of our holdings to harvest gains, but these proceeds will be quickly reinvested in other opportunities, which contrary to popular beliefs, remain abundant in today’s articles.

Here it's important to understand three things:

First of all, not all REITs are created equal. Many suffer today, but others are doing just fine.

We find that investors often think of REITs as the owners of malls, office buildings, and hotels, which all suffer greatly today.

But in reality, most REITs invest in resilient property sectors, which include healthcare facilities, apartment communities, warehouses, cell towers, data centers, etc. Many of these REITs are posting record-high numbers in 2020 even despite the pandemic. As an example, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has increased its guidance in 2020 and it's on track to achieve significant growth.

Secondly, investors fear lockdowns, but these are only temporary and won’t hurt REITs in the long run. The vaccine is much bigger news for long-term oriented investors, and this is why REITs have not crashed in Europe despite the new wave of lockdowns.

Finally, valuations are high for large and mega-cap REITs, but they remain extremely low for smaller and lesser-known REITs.

These two tables by Simon Bowler show significant discrepancies in valuations in the REIT sector:

source

We think that this is a great opportunity for active REIT investors.

Today, $1 of cash flow produced by a large REIT is often worth 2 or 3x times more than a dollar of cash flow produced by a smaller REIT.

To give you an example, the small-cap apartment REIT Boardwalk is priced at just 11x FFO, which compares very favorably to the 20x FFO multiples of its large-cap peers AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex (ESS). And despite trading at a nearly 2x lower valuation, Boardwalk is actually outperforming its larger peers. Its cash flow per share has risen by over 10% in 2020:

Boardwalk (small cap) AvalonBay (large cap) 11x FFO 20x FFO 10% AFFO per share growth -5% AFFO per share growth

source

This is of course just one example among many others, but it shows you that we are now in a stock picker’s market.

Larger REITs are increasingly risky at these valuations, but opportunities remain abundant in the small-cap space which is overlooked by most investors. This is where we find the best opportunities at the moment at High Yield Landlord.

What Are We Buying?

