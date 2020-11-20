As we go through and compare MongoDB's valuation with some SaaS peers, numerous points indicate that the stock is overvalued, capping investors upside potential.

MongoDB's Rule of 40 fares amongst the worst in the SaaS space at less than 30%.

At the high end of its guidance, MongoDB's full-year fiscal 2021 guidance points towards negative 11% operating losses.

MongoDB is slowing down its revenue growth rates. Here's what investors should consider going into Q3 2021 earnings.

Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a modern database platform. And even though developers truly enjoy using its platform, I make the case that investors are already pricing in that potential and a lot more.

Even if we assume that Q3 2021 beats top-line estimates and that MongoDB raises its guidance for Q4 2021, the company is still going to be slowing down its revenue growth rates.

When we weigh up that investors are already paying 21x its 2022 sales, this stock is already fully valued. MongoDB's stock not only trades at a large multiple relative to its own fundamental potential, but it also trades at a premium to similar SaaS-plays.

Let's Try To Be Realistic

Source: author's work; **high-end guidance

MongoDB is supposedly one of those opportunities that should be benefiting from the ''world's rapid digitalization''. But the facts appear to contradict that beautiful story. In fact, we appear to be seeing the opposite trend taking place.

In this post-COVID-19 environment, rather than picking up momentum, we are seeing indications that the opposite effect is taking place.

For fiscal H1 2020, MongoDB's growth rates were easily clearing plus 70% y/y revenue growth rates, while, for the second half of fiscal 2020, it was also running at plus 46% y/y revenue growth rates.

This time around, during the first half of fiscal H1 2020, which admittedly coincided with COVID-19, its revenue growth rates come down to plus 43%.

Furthermore, even if we assume that management is being super-conservative, to allow for very easy beats, the second half of fiscal 2020 is likely to be posting around 25% growth rates, if not less.

Now, let's ponder for a moment, presently, as we look out towards the back end of the year, particularly towards Q4 2021, MongoDB is supposedly growing at approximately 18% y/y. However, what happens when this approximate 20% revenue growth rate comes to lap Q1 2021 next year?

Will investors be forgiving that this rapid growth stock appears to be reporting lackluster growth rates?

Source: SA Premium Tools

Indeed, when we look at what analysts estimate its revenue growth rates, we can see ample evidence pointing out that MongoDB is indeed going to be hovering around 20%. Does this justify the label of a rapid growth company? I doubt rational investors would respond in the affirmative.

At Some Point, Profitability Will Matter Again

For now, the market is all too happy to ignore any ''fast'' growing tech stock reporting substantial losses.

Consider this, even on an adjusted non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal 2021, MongoDB is guiding for negative 11% margins for the year with a $66 million operating loss for the year.

What's more, even if MongoDB's Rule of 40 fares quite poorly at less than 30%, the market is still fairly content to look beyond this.

Valuation - Struggling for Upside Potential

To repeat, presently, any stock in the SaaS space gets a blanket premium valuation. The market has not been overly discerning, and investors are extrapolating recent growth rates way into the future. But even then, there's some nuance starting to emerge, and we can see this effect taking place since September when the tech market corrected.

Let's do some assumptions together. Let's say that MongoDB has a strong fiscal 2022, and for the period ending January 2022, its revenues reach $705 million. This would imply that, right now, investors are paying 21x revenues, not this year, but for next year's forward sales.

Now, we are left with a problem. There are many companies out in the SaaS space that are growing at 30% y/y with smaller multiples.

To be clear, these companies are not direct competitors to MongoDB. Not like Oracle (ORCL). Because, at the end of the day, I don't think the Street is actually comparing MongoDB to that laggard.

For example, ServiceNow (NOW) is growing slightly faster, with less deceleration, and carries a lower multiple than MongoDB. Slack (WORK) is growing faster than MongoDB also, and carries a meaningfully lower multiple also, at just 14x its fiscal 2022 revenues.

The Bottom Line

I contend that investors are paying too much to participate in MongoDB's potential. Even if the company continues to grow and take market share away from Oracle, that potential and lot more have already been priced in here.

MongoDB will report its Q3 2021 results on Tuesday, 8th of December after-hours, at which point, we'll be provided guidance. Presently, the market is paying a large premium on the expectation that MongoDB will meaningfully raise its Q4 2021 guidance. Stay tuned for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.