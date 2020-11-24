Is It Too Late To Buy REITs?

If interest rates remain at 0%, then most REITs remain bargains and stand to gain as they reprice for today's yieldless world.

It's too late to buy some large-cap REITs, but opportunities remain abundant in the small-cap space.

Lately, a lot of readers have asked me whether it's too late to buy REITs. The reason why I get asked this question is that REITs are up very significantly over the past month:

Data by YCharts

This recent rise also isn't just the beginning of the recovery either.

REITs are now up by over 50% since their lowest level in March, and they are now just 15% away from reaching all-time highs:

You may have missed the bottom and regret not having invested earlier.

Now you are watching REITs go up and wonder:

Is it too late to join the party?

The answer is a clear no if you ask me. REITs remain some of the best bargains in today's market and we continue to make steady weekly additions to our Portfolio at High Yield landlord.

Anything can happen in the short run, but as more positive vaccine news comes out, and REITs start to reprice for the 0% interest rate world, they still have great potential for upside in the coming years.

Relative to Other Assets, REITs Are Still Bargains

In the world of finance, everything is relative. Our capital is finite, but the investment options are abundant. Therefore, you always should compare different asset classes to find which offers the best value at any given time.

Here you have three main options:

Stocks

Bonds

Real estate

Today, stocks are very expensive. The S&P 500 (SPY) is priced at 36x earnings, which is more than 2x its historic average. Put differently, that's a 2.8% earnings yield:

source

Buying at 36x earnings has historically led to poor results. As you can tell from the above chart, valuations always eventually revert to the mean, and buying today leaves no margin of safety.

Your second option would be to invest in bonds. Unfortunately, with interest rates now at 0%, bond yields also have come down. After inflation and taxes, you would earn near-0% by investing in corporate bonds, and even worse if you invest in treasuries:

Data by YCharts

With stocks and bonds priced at extreme valuations, real estate and by association REITs, become much more appealing. Today, REITs (VNQ) are priced at just 13x cash flow on average. That's a nearly 3x lower earnings multiple than the S&P 500:

source

If you are selective, you can find great bargains, especially among the smaller and lesser-known REITs. Most of them trade at 5-8x cash flow, which is very low, even after the recent run-up in share prices.

The Vaccine News Is a Game Changer

REITs are feared today because of the pandemic, but as a vaccine is finally deployed, we will hopefully get the pandemic under control, and the main source of fear will be removed.

This explains why REITs surged when the positive vaccine news came out.

By now, we have had positive news from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), but there is more to come. Currently, we have another ~10 vaccines in phase 3 trials, 14 in phase 2, and >30 in phase 1.

source

This is the catalyst that REITs have been waiting for. It already has started to shift market sentiment, but we think that this is just beginning.

So far, we have only had a few interim results come out, and REITs reacted very positively to them. When the real vaccinations begin, we think that prices will go way higher.

The REIT Repricing Is Just Beginning

The valuation of REITs and other stocks is a function of interest rates.

All else held equal, lower interest rates result in higher valuation multiples.

This is precisely why the S&P 500 trades today at 36x earnings and many still believe that it is a reasonable valuation.

So far, REITs have missed out on this repricing because of pandemic fears, but as the vaccine comes out and fears fade away, REITs will begin their repricing for a yield-less world.

source

Here's how lower interest rates benefit REITs in practice:

Higher immediate cash flow: It allows REITs to refinance their debt and preferred equity at lower rates, which then results in immediate savings and boosts cash flow. As an example, UMH Properties (UMH) recently obtained a new credit facility at a 2.62% interest rate. It used it to call back some of its 8% yielding preferred equity, increasing its annual FFO per share by $0.12. That's very significant for a company trading at $14 per share.

Faster external growth: REITs grow internally by raising rents, but they also grow externally by buying new properties. When your cost of capital goes down, your spread on new investments goes up, and so it accelerates your growth potential. As an example, STORE Capital (STOR) is accessing capital at 2.75% and reinvesting it at 8%-9% cap rates. That's the highest spread ever for the company.

Yield Compression and Higher Valuations: Historically, REITs always have traded at a tight spread relative to the 10-year Treasury. When spreads are low, it's generally a poor time to invest in REITs, but when spreads are high, it is a great time to buy REITs. Today, spreads are at a 10-year high and REITs offer significant upside potential:

Historically, when the spread was at over 2%, REITs earned 21% average annual returns in the next four years. Today, the spread is at over 3%:

source

In a recent interview, billionaire investor and CEO of Brookfield (BAM) Bruce Flatt noted that:

"The repricing of real estate has not even started yet... Right now, assets are not trading because people are not comfortable. Even if you have a building that is let for 20 years, people are confused by what that really means. But once this clears, and interest rates are at a new low, cap rates will start coming down, and valuations will go way up."

Later in the same interview, he noted that:

"Probably the greatest discount out there between what you would see as value and price is in REITs and real estate securities."

Bruce Flatt manages over half a trillion worth of assets and he's buying shares of REITs at the moment. Here's his track record at Brookfield:

source

He's convinced that the 0% rate environment will lead to a significant repricing of real estate. Properties that trade today at 4% cap rates could soon change hands at 2% cap rates.

Similarly, REITs that trade today at 6% dividend yields may soon trade at 3% dividend yields. That implies that the share price of these REITs would need to double.

How to Maximize Profits

At High Yield Landlord, we invest particularly heavily in four REIT sectors:

We believe that net lease and healthcare REITs stand to gain the most from yield compression because they have long leases and stable cash flow.

On the other hand, residential and grocery-anchored shopping center REITs stand to gain as their fundamentals recover quickly and their currently depressed valuations do not make sense anymore.

Many of these REITs still offer 50%-100% upside potential, and so it sure isn't too late to invest in them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; UMH; STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.