In June 2020, we launched the Defense Contracts Monitor on The Aerospace Forum. The Defense Contracts Monitor is an interactive dashboard that we populate weekly with new contracts awarded to Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Currently, the monitor consists of nearly 1,250 contracts, and we expand that as we are adding more companies to our coverage and update the monitor weekly.

In this report, I have a look at the order inflow for Lockheed Martin during the month of October. You can read the September report here. For this analysis, we used the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor, which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Lockheed Martin Sells Helicopters

Figure 1: Lockheed Martin contracts in October 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In September, Lockheed Martin was awarded 16 contracts valued at $2B, with funds obligated on time of award standing at $908 million or 46%. Both the funds obligated and the contract value are around $600 million lower month-over-month but that's not a biggie especially when we consider that last month marked the end of the fiscal year for the DoD which often brings a slight uptick in the last few months of the fiscal year.

The Aegis program received nearly $760 million in contracts. The biggest contract is valued $724 million, however this does include options, which we weren’t able to subtract from the contract total as contract was priced as contract plus options. The contract calls for development and lifecycle engineering enabling development of Ballistic Missile Defense as well as supporting tests, modeling and engineering.

Lockheed Martin also received a $0.5B contract from the US Navy for the low rate initial production (LRIP) of six CH-53K helicopters and support for the CH-53K program. The CH-53K is the US Navy’s heavy-lift helicopter. The helicopter can transport 30 troops or hook up to 36,000 lbs of cargo and replaces the CH-53E of which more than 200 were built.

The F-35 also had its spot as one of the top contract platforms. It received 3 contracts during the month valued $225 million. One contract called for the continued development of pilot training device software to align the F-35 air system with continued capability development and re-certification activities for dual-capable F-35 aircraft. Dual-capable aircraft are those aircraft that are able to execute conventional as well as nuclear strikes. Lockheed Martin received a second contract for the redesign of some components and a bigger $74 million contract for laboratory testing F-35 configurations.

The fourth biggest platform during the month was the MH-60, a multi-mission helicopter, for which the defense contractor received a $180 million contract from Greece for 4 MH-60Rs and exercising a $14 million option for three sonars.

In October, sales to the US military accounted for over 95% of the $2B in contracts awarded. Month over month, we saw contract value decline by $0.6B, which is not a huge decline given that Lockheed Martin has a strong backlog. Funds obligated dropped from $1.4B to $0.9B. Compared to a year ago, contract awards decreased by $5.7B million, while funds obligated at time of award decreased by $6.2B million, so we are seeing some year-over-year decrease but that is driven by the timing of a $7B contract for the F-35 last year. Year-to-date numbers show that to date Lockheed Martin received $116.2B in “contracts.” Seemingly that marks a $79B increase over the $37.2B in contracts last year. However, included in this year’s overview is a $62B framework contract that gets firmed up incrementally. If we take this into consideration, the value would fall to roughly $58B, but that still marks a significant year-over-year increase.

Conclusion

During the month of October, contract awards decreased from $2.6B to $2B month over month, and compared to the same month last year, the decrease was $5.7B. Month-over-month there were no major moving parts in the mix, but year-over-year the difference has been caused by a $7B+ award last year.

Lockheed Martin has now won over $114B in contracts, including IDIQs which are incrementally firmed. So, in terms of filling the backlog or the skyline, Lockheed Martin is having a strong year where IDIQs should be viewed as potential pre-valued contracts that might not be exercised. Funds obligated, which shows how much cash is handed over at the time of award, were appreciable as well and in fact have grown year-over-year.

I believe that, going forward, Lockheed Martin is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field. We do these kinds of contract overviews on the request of readers to keep them updated because it's exhaustive to get all data in the right form to analyze.

From these pieces, we unlikely will see our bullish view turn based on a single month, but by doing a detailed analysis on a monthly basis, we can provide readers with the most detailed insights on where Lockheed Martin is winning (or not), and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier, which, ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not own shares of Lockheed Martin due to local laws prohibiting my broker to offer shares of some Defense companies.