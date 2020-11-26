Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) are looking at a reset on prospects for the commercial aircraft industry, which also affects the order inflows where the focus has shifted from looking to who can book the most orders in a year to containing the order book. Early on in the pandemic, our monthly coverage for order inflow and deliveries showed us that, while deliveries came to a standstill, jet makers were still seeing higher order inflows, which primarily was driven by a strong start of the year for Airbus, but we expected that, along the way, we would see that lead diminish as airlines and lessors would throttle back on new orders and cancel orders, aligning themselves for a stretched market recovery requiring less aircraft in the near future.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of October. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data from Airbus and Boeing but presented in an interactive and more useful way. If you are interested in reading Boeing's monthly overview for September, you can check it out here.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Orders October

Figure 1: Boeing orders October 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

Just like in September, Boeing booked no orders in October. It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that no orders were secured given the current state of the industry.

Order book changes during October were as follows:

An order for two Boeing 787-9s was transferred from Boeing Capital Corporation to the unidentified customer category.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing cancelled orders for four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Oman Air cancelled orders for three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Smartwings cancelled orders for one Boeing 737 MAX.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

China Cargo Airlines was revealed as the customer for two Boeing 777Fs.

As expected, orders remain absent as there currently is no clear path forward as the recovery of the demand profile remains highly uncertain and the Boeing 737 MAX continues to see orders being eliminated. What we observed is that cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX increased to 12 units but the cancellations are modest at this point and many cancellations had already been anticipated. We can’t say that this marks the end of the big reductions in the order book for Boeing, since we likely will see customers dealing with a renewed look on growth going forward, but the relatively low cancellation numbers are a very tiny positive, in my view.

Still, we are seeing continued pressure, and all combined, it's a net negative as Boeing booked no orders but had to scratch $603 million from the order books, meaning that the net orders are sliding even further.

Year over year, gross order inflow reduced by 10 units, and on a net basis, order inflow during the month was -12 units vs. -11 units in October 2019. So, we are actually not seeing a huge difference between this year and last year for the October month. Part of the explanation to that is that Boeing already was dealing with the 737 MAX crisis at this time last year, so its order inflow was already beaten down significantly.

Either way, all cancellations, even when small, start adding up. For the first 10 months of the year our cancellations monitor shows 460 cancellations compared to 135 cancellations for the same period a year ago.

The hit also is visible when looking at the longer-term averages. The three- and five-year averages for October are 54 and 49 sales, respectively, so Boeing order inflow was far below the moving averages. Also comparing the year-to-date numbers vs. last year, we observed a decline of 116 units in gross orders and 441 units in net orders.

ASC 606 mutations, which generally prelude a contractual cancellation, increased by 25 units, all for the Boeing 737. When all ASC 606 mutations for the year turn into contract terminations, Boeing’s net order tally stands at -1,020 units.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Deliveries October

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing October 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

For 2020, Boeing has not provided any detailed guidance, nor do we expect the company to provide any.

In October, Boeing delivered 13 aircraft, an increase of two units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered one Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which are military aircraft based on the Boeing 737.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 767-300F and 2 Boeing 767-2C used as the base aircraft for the Boeing KC-46A tanker.

Boeing delivered four Boeing 787s; one -8, one -9 and 2 -10s.

Boeing delivered 3 Boeing 777Fs and one Boeing 777-300ER.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747-8Fs.

What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment from COVID-19 predominantly and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. We’re seeing that, even with the assembly lines operating again, the delivery flow does not reflect that customers are currently lining up to accept delivery of new aircraft. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, since there are limited routes on which airlines can currently deploy their existing aircraft. So accepting new aircraft at this stage makes extremely little sense. Obviously what's hitting Boeing extra hard is that it depends on wide body aircraft deliveries for the moment and demand for those aircraft is just extremely low at the moment.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2020, there likely aren’t any order targets for Boeing as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, possibly well into late 2020, and due to the COVID-19 impact. Boeing booked no orders during the month vs. 13 deliveries, resulting in a zero book-to-bill ratio in terms of units and of course also zero in terms of value. We currently are at a stage where delivery volumes are dented, so book-to-bill ratios, even when they are above one, are not a true reflection of performance. On top of that, the industry practice of measuring in terms of gross book-to-bill ratios also shows to be insufficient as the gross figures do not capture the impact of cancellations. For the first eight months of 2020, Boeing has booked negative orders (more cancellations than order inflow), meaning that the net book-to-bill would be negative as well, not a strong sign.

Conclusion

Currently order inflow isn’t that interesting as we are more interested in determining the shape and pace of the recovery. So what are more interested in are the delivery numbers. Delivery numbers showed a slight uptick of two units, but with 13 aircraft delivered during the month things still are not fantastic for Boeing and that truly reflects the company’s current dependence on wide body aircraft deliveries.

Looking at cancellations, we saw a slight uptick in cancellation activity and I do expect cancellations to continue over the next 1-2 years for Boeing. Least important at this stage to me are the orders, we expect those to continue to be low but it is noteworthy that while aircraft need to be remarketed Boeing is not booking any orders at the moment to sell those jets. Possibly when there's more clarity on the Boeing 737 MAX timeline and the overall recovery of the demand profile we will see an uptick in activity there.

