McKesson's share price has reacted negatively on news of Amazon's entry into the pharmacy space. I see this reaction as being unwarranted.

The healthcare sector was rocked by the news on Nov. 17th, that Amazon Pharmacy (AMZN) will allow customers in the U.S. to order prescription medications for home delivery, including free delivery for Amazon Prime members. McKesson (MCK) was not immune to negativity from the investment community. Since the close of trading on Nov. 16th, McKesson's share price has dropped by 8%, to $169.03 as of writing. I believe this negativity is overblown, and in this article, I show what makes McKesson an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into McKesson

McKesson is a 187-year-old healthcare company based in Irving, Texas, and is the biggest of the 'Big 3' pharmaceutical distributors. Perhaps one overlooked fact is that it is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 list due to its massive revenues and reach. McKesson is a leader in healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, healthcare technology, community oncology and specialty care. In FY 2020, McKesson generated $231 billion in revenue.

Its 80,000 employees enable McKesson reach one-third of all US pharmacies and a significant number of health systems. McKesson also has 275,000+ SKUs of branded and private label medical surgical supplies. If you have family or friends who work in hospital, it's likely that they interact with McKesson products on a daily basis. As seen below, McKesson serves as a critical link between healthcare providers, pharmacies, health systems, and life sciences.

(Source: Company website)

As mentioned earlier, I see the share price drop on the news of Amazon's entry into the pharmaceutical space as being unwarranted, and it appears to be a knee-jerk reaction. That's because Amazon's move was largely anticipated, since it acquired PillPack in 2018 for $750M+, and so this move shouldn't come as a surprise.

In addition, while McKesson does have a retail pharmacy practice in health systems, this is not its core business. In addition, its retail pharmacies in health systems serve an essential role in patient advisory and monitoring, as it is often the first stop for patients upon discharge. This is supported by the following note on McKesson's website:

Health system retail pharmacies have the opportunity to interact with more patients at discharge and between visits, including follow-up and long-term monitoring of their care, medication adherence and progress. This interaction is especially critical in high-risk transplant, cancer, HIV, cardiac or diabetes patients-and it matters to hospitals' documentation efforts, providing continuity of care and helping reduce readmissions."

Plus, McKesson's core business revolves around pharmaceutical and medical supplies distribution (with over 275K branded and private label SKUs), to pharmacies and healthcare systems. As such, Amazon could actually be a customer of McKesson in sourcing its prescription medications. Goldman Sachs (GS) appears to agree that the share price drop presents a "buy the dip" opportunity, as it recently added McKesson to its Conviction Buy List. It also doesn't view Amazon's pharmacy business as being a significant threat, as noted below (quoted from Seeking Alpha summary):

We do not think AMZN's presence as an online pharmacy represents a signiﬁcant risk to the wholesalers (we provide sensitivity analyses of the potential impact for the Distributors and Retailers within), and as a result see the pullback yesterday as a buying opportunity, particularly with MCK still trading close to 10-year relative lows versus the S&P and S&P HC index."

Turning to the latest earnings, McKesson posted impressive Q3 results, with revenue growing by 5.5% YoY, and adjusted EPS growing by 33% YoY. The company continues to see elevated demand for its PPE (personal protective equipment) products, which have contributed meaningfully to its results year-to-date. I'm also encouraged to see that management has boosted its full year FY 2021 adjusted EPS guidance, from $15.10 at the midpoint previously, to $16.25.

I'm also encouraged to see that the big 3 drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have tentatively reached a $26 billion deal to settle the opioid lawsuits. According to the NY Times, McKesson's share is estimated to be $8B, which would be payable over 18 years. Applying back-of-the-envelope math, this comes out to $444M per year. This is easily covered by McKesson's cash flow from operations, which amounted to nearly $4.5B over the trailing 12-months.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I wanted to estimate a fair value for the shares, based on a Net Present Value model. As seen below, I use the midpoint of the FY'21 adjusted EPS as a starting point. I also apply a very conservative 0% growth rate, and a 2% discount rate, which equates to the Federal Reserve's targeted inflation rate. I generally use the inflation rate as my discount rate for well-established and moat-worthy companies with durable business models, as I see with McKesson. Lastly, I use a holding period of 15 years, since a P/E of 15 is generally considered to be a measure for fair value.

(Created by author)

As seen above, I arrive at a fair value of $212.98, which sits 26% above where the share price is today. Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.2 out of 5), and an average price target of $195 per share.

Risks to Consider

One risk to consider is the possibility for renegotiations on the tentative opioid litigation settlement. I consider this risk to be rather small, as it would be rare for such an announcement to be made without sufficient consideration. However, it remains worthy for investors to monitor.

Another risk factor is intense competitive pressures in the drug distribution business, as evidenced by the low margins. However, the big 3 players have well-entrenched relationships with hospitals and pharmacies, and I believe low margins actually serve as a defensive moat, by helping to deter new entrants from entering the market, due to the massive economies of scale required to make the business profitable.

Investor Takeaway

McKesson's share price has reacted negatively since the news of Amazon's entry into the pharmacy space. I see this reaction as being unwarranted, due to long-standing expectations of this move, since Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018. In addition, I don't see this as having a material impact to McKesson's business, as it is primarily involved in pharmaceutical and medical supplies distribution (with over 275K branded and private label SKUs).

Meanwhile, McKesson continues to post strong operating results, and I'm encouraged by the tentative opioid litigation settlement, which removes an overhang for the company. Based on the valuation exercise, I see material upside for the share price. For the aforementioned reasons, I see the current valuation as presenting a "buy the dip" opportunity.

(Author's Note: The below Fastgraph is based on the 11/19 share price, as the 11/20 view was not yet available at the time of writing)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.