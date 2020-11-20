Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Tirzepatide SURPASS Program Overview Conference Call November 20, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Kevin Hern

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Eli Lilly and Company's overview of the Tirzepatide Surpass Phase 3 program. I'm Kevin Hern, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Mike Mason, President of Lilly Diabetes, Dr. Dan Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jeff Emmick, Vice President of Diabetes, Global Product Development, and Jamie Croaning, Global Development Leader for Tirzepatide.

During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on Slide 3, and those outlined in our latest form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of the investment community. It is not intended to be promotional and is not sufficient for prescribing decisions.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike to provide some introductory comments.

Mike Mason

Thanks, Kevin, and thanks to everyone, for joining us today. Let me start with a few comments on why we're here today, and the intent for today's call. Tirzepatide is an exciting asset in our Phase 3 pipeline, and as a novel, dual GIP, and GLP-1 receptor agonist. It has potential to be the first in a new class of diabetes medicines, and on the topic of frequent investor questions.

The purpose of today's call is to provide an overview of the Phase 3 diabetes clinical program, describes a framework of how we plan to assess the upcoming data readout, and provide a roadmap for investors of additional data readouts from the SURPASS Type 2 diabetes program in the coming quarters.

We also plan to address frequent questions we've been receiving from investors on this program, which aren't well suited to be answered in short sound bites during earnings calls.

Now let me be clear about one thing, neither the study team nor management has been unblinded to SURPASS 1 data, or any Phase 3 tirzepatide results. I'll pause for a few seconds to make sure everyone heard that. And on Slide 5, we reiterate that database lock has not occurred for SURPASS 1.

While clinicaltrials.gov shows the study completion occurred a few weeks ago for SURPASS 1, the normal process for completing case report forms and reconciling, validating and analyzing data takes time. We currently anticipate sharing topline data from SURPASS 1 by the middle of December.

The purpose of today's call is write facts about the program and to summarize higher management commentary. We hope you find the discussion to be a useful primer ahead of the upcoming data readout. And we look forward to taking your questions.

Tirzepatide, is an exceptional example of Lilly flexing its diabetes drug development muscle. We've moved with great speed to leverage our incretin expertise to uncover preclinical insights, generate compelling proof of concept data and rapidly enroll over 6,000 patients in the first five SURPASS studies. I am very excited about the outlook for Lilly diabetes, and the impact we can have on patients living with diabetes.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Jeff Emmick, to summarize the key Phase 2 data from tirzepatide and provide an overview of the SURPASS program.

Jeff Emmick

Thanks, Mike. This is an exciting time for the tirzepatide program, as we're quickly approaching the first Phase 3 readout in the SURPASS program. Before we talk about what to expect, I'll spend a few minutes reminding everyone of how we got here.

On Slide 7 is a summary of the encouraging results observed in the Phase 2b trial that we presented at EASD two years ago in 2018. And the on treatment analysis tirzepatide showed a statistically significant reduction in hemoglobin A1C compared to the leading GLP-1 Trulicity across the 5, 10 and 15 milligram doses. Notably, the 15 milligram dose demonstrated more than double the hemoglobin A1C reduction of Trulicity 1.5 milligrams at week 26 the endpoint for this study.

In addition to the remarkable improvement in hemoglobin A1C, we saw an impressive reduction in body weight, tirzepatide also demonstrated a dose dependent response on weight loss, with patients on the 15 milligram arm losing 11.3 kilograms, nearly four times the weight loss seen with Trulicity.

Moving to Slide 8, tirzepatide also enabled nearly 90% of patients in 10 and 15 milligram arms to achieve a hemoglobin A1C of 7.7% or less, which as most of you know is the American Diabetes Association recommended hemoglobin A1C target for many people with Type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, over 40% of patients in the 15 milligrams tirzepatide arm achieved hemoglobin A1C below 5.7%, a mark of normal glucose in people without Type 2 diabetes. This is a particularly notable outcome considering that only 2% of patients taking a leading GLP-1 Trulicity achieved hemoglobin A1C below 5.7%. We believe this is an important new measure to assess the impact of diabetes medications, and something we look forward to analyzing and presenting in our future tirzepatide trials.

These data suggested tirzepatide could provide a sizable improvement for patients compared to existing diabetes medicines, and offer potential benefits for treating diabetes and a number of other cardio-metabolic diseases. Based on these compelling results, we initiated a Phase 3 program in patients with Type 2 diabetes, the SURPASS program, followed shortly thereafter by a Phase 3 program in patients living with obesity called SURMOUNT. And we've also started a Phase 2 program in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis of synergy NASH.

On Slide 9, you will see the safety and tolerability data from the same previously presented Phase 2b tirzepatide study. Tolerability is a topic that we discuss often with investors, so I will spend a few minutes walking through the data that has been generated thus far and how it informed our decisions on future trial design. The most common adverse events seen with tirzepatide are known to be associated with GLP-1 therapies and included nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

In general, these effects were mild to moderate, occurred early in treatment, during dose escalation and wane with continued dosing. Of note, discontinuations due to adverse events in the 5 and 10 milligram doses of tirzepatide, compared favorably with Trulicity, and only the 15 milligram dose was relatively higher.

As a reminder, patients in the 15 milligram tirzepatide arm began with an initial dose of 5 milligrams and rapidly escalated to a dose of 15 milligrams over six weeks. So again underscore the point, it was a very rapid escalation. To assess the efficacy and tolerability of higher doses of tirzepatide using a different dose escalation scheme an additional 12-week dose escalation study was executed.

Moving to Slide 10, you can you can see the tolerability data from the additional Phase 2 dosing study. This study included three separate dose escalation approaches over the course of the 12-week treatment period. While efficacy was very similar to the Phase 2b trial at the same time point, we observed a meaningfully lower rate of total treatment discontinuation, as well as treatment discontinuations due to adverse events.

Discontinuations are an important objective measure of tolerability, as the willingness of patients to remain on treatment and remain in the trial is the ultimate measure of the treatment experience. These data demonstrated that starting with a lower dose of tirzepatide and escalating more slowly over time, reduce discontinuations due to adverse events to low single digits versus the 23% observed in the initial Phase 2b study at the 15 milligram dose.

These data complement a growing body of evidence demonstrating that a slow and stepwise dose escalation can be effective to improve tolerability. This has been demonstrated with our own higher doses of Trulicity in the AWARD-11 study, and also with semaglutide in both the step program as well as the recently published or reported sustained Forteo study.

Utilizing the experience in our Phase 2 tirzepatide trials, and pharmacokinetic modeling, we developed the dosing escalation for the SURPASS, SURMOUNT and synergy NASH programs. Patients start with 2.5 milligrams of tirzepatide and move up every four weeks in 2.5 milligram increase [ph] to the target maintenance doses of either 5, 10 or 15 milligrams. We believe that slow step-wise dosing approach will yield a compelling clinical profile with meaningfully better A1C and weight loss than is observed with existing therapies and a tolerability profile that is in line with GLP-1 therapies.

On Slide 11 is an overview of the SURPASS Phase 3 program. We have a robust clinical program and to-date we have randomized over 10,000 patients in the SURPASS program alone. SURPASS includes multiple head to head studies against widely used diabetes medications, including SURPASS-2, our head to head comparison of tirzepatide and semaglutide. This robust set of clinical trials will assess the potential for tirzepatide to improve outcomes for patients living with diabetes across the spectrum of disease progression, both alone and in combination with a number of existing therapies.

Earlier this year, we also announced the initiation of SURPASS-CVOT, a cardiovascular outcomes trial that will enroll over 12,500 patients. This boldly designed trial will assess your tirzepatide's ability to reduce cardiovascular events compared to Trulicity. Trulicity is the only GLP-1 currently approved to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with Type 2 diabetes, who have both established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

While this call is focused on our Type 2 diabetes program, I would like to also note that we have the ongoing Phase 3 trial in patients with obesity, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with NASH. We expect both to readout in 2022, and potentially provide further evidence of the benefits of tirzepatide in patient populations outside of diabetes.

In closing, let me say how proud I am of the work we've done as a company to execute this large and complex clinical program across three different indications in parallel. We have all faced many challenges this year due to COVID-19 and the tirzepatide team has found innovative ways to minimize disruptions and continue to advance development of this important new medicine for patients.

I'll now turn the call over to Jamie Croaning to provide additional detail about the SURPASS clinical program, and to get some context for the upcoming readout of SURPASS-1 and the readouts that will follow that.

Jamie Croaning

Thanks, Jeff. As Jeff mentioned earlier, we intentionally designed SURPASS to enroll a broad range of patients living with diabetes to demonstrate the positive impact we believe tirzepatide can have in treating patients with diabetes.

On Slide 13, we show key baseline characteristics for the first five trials in the global SURPASS program. The populations in the SURPASS program had a range of key baseline characteristics including, hemoglobin A1C which range from 7.9% to 8.5%, weight from 85.9 kilograms to 95.3 kilograms, durations of diabetes as low as 4.8 years and as high as 13.3 years and background oral anti-diabetic medication which range from no background therapy to any combination of Metformin, SGLT-2 inhibitors and sulfonylureas.

Given the differences in baseline characteristics across studies, it is reasonable to expect differences in the A1C and weight benefits observed with tirzepatide on key endpoints. This has been observed in prior diabetes trials, such as the SUSTAIN program for semaglutide and the AWARD program for Trulicity.

Data from our recently presented AWARD-11 study illustrate the impact that baseline A1C can have on numerical benefit observed over the course of a study. And pre-specified subset analysis of patients in this trial patients on Trulicity 4.5 milligrams with baseline A1C of 8.5% of greater experienced a 2.3% improvement in A1C, which was higher than the 1.9% effect size observed across the total study population. We look forward to better understand the potential impact tirzepatide can make to help patients living with diabetes, beginning with the upcoming readout for SURPASS-1 yet this year.

A common request we hear from investors is how should we compare the results from our clinical trials to those the competitors. As we all know, conclusions from cross trial comparisons have limitations due to the differences in study design, patient population, duration of therapy, background therapy, and other factors that confound comparisons. These limitations are real, however, in an attempt to define which competitor studies bears the closest resemblance.

On Slide 13 we showed the SURPASS program along with most comparable semaglutide trial. SURPASS-1, SURPASS-3 and SURPASS-5 are similar to SUSTAIN-1, SUSTAIN-4 and SUSTAIN-5 respectively, and indirect comparisons of study design may be useful to provide context and tirzepatide results. SURPASS-2 is a head to head study comparing tirzepatide to semaglutide 1 milligram. This design is the gold standard for comparing two treatments. SURPASS-4 is also similar to SUSTAIN-4 as insulin glargine is the competitor, however SUSTAIN-4 did not enroll a population with increased cardiovascular risk.

Continuing on Slide 15, our key elements of the SURPASS-1 trial design. SURPASS-1 compared tirzepatide monotherapy to placebo and will be the first study to readout that features the Phase 3 dosing escalation. All patients randomized to tirzepatide began on the 2.5 milligram dose, an increase in 2.5 milligram increments for every four weeks until reaching a target dose of 5, 10 or 15 milligram. The total treatment duration in SURPASS-1 is 40 weeks, and the primary endpoint is mean change from baseline in hemoglobin A1C.

As shown previously, SURPASS-1 included patients who on average had diabetes for less than five years. Other key inclusion criteria are shown on the right side of the slide as well.

Consistent with how Lilly and competitors have presented study results in the past, we plan to analyze and present data from SURPASS-1 for both the efficacy estimand and the treatment regimen estimate. The efficacy estimand analysis is sometimes called the on treatment analysis. Analysis for the efficacy estimand is based on data from patients who complete the study, data prior to discontinuations and data prior to the initiation of rescue therapy due to hyperglycemia.

We believe the efficacy estimand analysis is most representative how a medicine performs when taken as intended. The treatment regimen estimand is also sometimes called the intent to treat estimand. Analysis for this estimand is done for regulatory purposes, and includes data irrespective of adherence to study drug or induction of rescue therapy due to hyperglycemia. Both sets of analysis will be included in regulatory submissions, and to the extent treatment discontinuations are low, the differences between these analyses could be minimal.

Moving to Slide 16, you can see a comparison of SURPASS-1 trial design to its most comparable semaglutide trial SUSTAIN-1. As we think about the upcoming SURPASS-1 readout, we view SUSTAIN-1 as the right framing for how to contextualize SURPASS-1 results, again, acknowledging the limitations of any cross-trial comparison. Both trials are monotherapy compared to placebo, without background metformin, and at baseline patient had similar hemoglobin A1C in duration of diabetes.

Also shown on this slide are differences between SURPASS-1 and the tirzepatide Phase 2b trials shown earlier in this presentation. Of note, tirzepatide Phase 2b trial included patients with slightly higher baseline hemoglobin A1C, longer duration of diabetes, higher baseline weight, and included patients on background metformin.

SURPASS-1 also includes the optimized slower dose escalation and an additional 14 weeks to treatment compared to the 26 weeks assess in the Phase 2b study. These factors could lead to differences in numerical benefit observed in weight loss or improvement in hemoglobin A1C.

We are excited for the upcoming readout of SURPASS-1, and on Slide 17, we outlined the robust set of additional data that will be generated in the coming quarters. During the first-half of 2021, we expect three additional readouts from SURPASS-3, SURPASS-5 and SURPASS-2. While the first four trials to readout will generate important data, the gating factor for global submission is to completion of SURPASS-4, specifically completion of this trial is contingent on occurrence of pre-specified number of cardiovascular events, which we currently estimate will occur in the middle of 2021.

Obviously, this projection is subject to any variability in event rate and could change. While SURPASS-1 is an important part of the submission package, we do not expect that this trial to support a CV indication.

As Jeff mentioned earlier, we also have an ongoing CV outcome trial to support a potential CV indication SURPASS-CVOT, which we expect to readout by 2025. Similar SURPASS-4, the timeline for this 12,500 patient trial is contingent on the event rate within the trial in addition to recruitment.

On Slide 19, our next steps for the tirzepatide program and some commentary regarding what to expect in our initial SURPASS-1 press release. As mentioned on the call, we remain on track to share initial results from SURPASS-1 by the middle of December. While this will be a topline disclosure, we plan to include key efficacy and safety data in the press release to characterize these results, while balancing the importance of disclosing data at a major medical meeting and peer reviewed publication.

We expect a series of additional readouts from SURPASS program throughout 2021, culminating with planned submission in late 2021 or early 2022. Additionally, we expect initial data from the Phase 3 obesity program and the Phase 2 NASH program in 2022.

I'll now turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments and to start the Q&A.

Mike Mason

Thanks, Jamie. Tirzepatide is an important potential new medicine in our portfolio, and we're excited to begin the process of turning over data cards. We hope this session was useful to remind the investor community of the data we generated to-date, the analysis that inform the strategic choices we've made designing the SURPASS program, and the framework we're using to analyze the data from this exciting potential new medicine. Diabetes drugs development is core to Lilly's history, and we're committed to the pursuit of discovering new medicines and improve the lives of people with diabetes.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now I'll turn the call over to Kevin to moderate the Q&A session.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. We'd like to take questions from as many callers as possible, so we ask that you limit your questions to two. Sean, please provide the instructions for the Q&A session, and then we're ready for the first caller.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is going to come from line of Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Seamus Fernandez

Thank you, guys. Can you hear me?

Kevin Hern

Yes. Loud and clear, Seamus.

Seamus Fernandez

Okay, great. So thanks for providing the baseline characteristics. Super, super, super helpful. One of the comments made by the team was, the importance of the baseline characteristics, in terms of its potential impact on the different endpoints as it relates to HbA1c and weight loss. Just wanted to get a better sense of what your view is of the impact that could be seen there? In part, it just seems like the easiest way to do these comparisons is on a placebo subtracted basis and looking at the percent change from baseline as a driving point.

But I think, in the wake of the recent 4Q results, there were some surprises in that, just in terms of the magnitude of the change. So just wanted to get a little bit more color on, how the baseline characteristics you think impact directionally the HbA1c and the weight on that basis?

And then second question is actually just the thoughts on again, a similar question around the baseline characteristics in SUSTAIN-Forte. This obviously looked like an extremely unhealthy patient population, basically an obese diabetic patient population HbA1c, almost at nine. And this looks, similar to one of your studies, but just wanted to get a little bit more color on your thoughts on what could have - your thoughts on what happened there? Not necessarily, what you think of those data, but more what do you think those data may inform about the influence of baseline characteristics, as we think about the upcoming tirzepatide datasets? Thank you.

Kevin Hern

Kevin Hern

Jeff Emmick

Jeff Emmick

So as a general rule, we would expect higher degrees of A1C reduction in studies with higher baseline A1C values. Having said this, there are other differences in terms of background therapies, duration of diabetes that can also play a role. So it's difficult to speculate, what you'll see in the individual trials, but in general, when you look at the actual magnitude of the A1C reduction, even potentially placebo adjusted, you would expect it to be larger in those studies with a higher baseline. Weight is a bit more complex. Certainly the baseline starting weight can play a factor, but there's also a potential inverse relationship with related to the amount of A1C reduction that you see, like this may have been evidenced, in fact, in the SUSTAIN Forteo results this week.

So, then with regards to SUSTAIN Forteo, again, I'll let Novo comment on what are the results met their expectations, but the results were not a surprise to us, when you look at the baseline A1C. And as you pointed out, it was extremely high at 8.9. And we've already talked about that relationship, then to the extent of the reduction you will see.

I think given their very high starting point, the results are not surprising, or is it surprising that they showed some difference, some incremental reduction at the higher dose. But as a comparison, I would actually point you to a pre-specified subgroup analysis, so we had within our AWARD-11 study, the study the 3 and 4.5 milligrams of Trulicity.

In that study, our main baseline was 8.6, but when we looked at patients with a baseline greater than 8.5, we had an A1C reduction of 1.9 for the 1.5 milligram dose, and 2.3 for the 4.5 milligram dose, essentially mirroring what was observed in SUSTAIN Forteo. And so we believe this demonstrates that the pure GLP-1 pharmacology has likely been maximized in the case of SUSTAIN Forteo.

We believe in contrast that our dual agonist tirzepatide has the potential to change the treatment paradigm. As I think you know, from our Phase 2 study, we saw an increase in influence sensitivity beyond what was expected from the weight loss, consistent with GIP, which is a known influence sensitizer and we saw regulations of biomarkers associated with influence sensitivity, some of which were unique to tirzepatide and not shared by Trulicity in that study.

And importantly, we're going to talk a lot about categorical changes in hemoglobin A1C moving forward. Not only at the traditional cutoff of 7.0%, but the definition of normal glycemia at 5.7%. And I think you know, nearly 90% of patients [Indiscernible] upside of both the 10 and 15 milligram dose in that Phase 2 study achieved in A1C less than five point or less than seven, an impressive 43% of patients less than 5.7% compared only 2% for Trulicity at 1.5 milligrams.

So hopefully that gives you some context, both in terms of relationship to baseline A1C, but also our thoughts on SUSTAIN Forteo and then fast forwarding to the SURPASS results.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Seamus, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Terence Flynn

Great. Thanks for taking the questions and appreciate all the context today. I guess, I know in the release, it sounds like you're going to have a fair amount of data. Just wanted to make sure we'll both get the intent to treat and on treatment data in that initial press release. And then in terms of the manufacturing for tirzepatide, can you maybe talk about plan there?

Can you simply shift production to tirzepatide away from Trulicity? Or are you building out a whole separate footprint here? Maybe just speak to kind of the plans and how far underway is the process? And what's left to do as we head into 2021 and thinking about the launch in 2022? Thank you.

Kevin Hern

Thanks. So we'll go to Jeff for the question around the press release and then Mike for how he is thinking about scaling up for the potential launch in tirzepatide in the future.

Jeff Emmick

Terence, thanks for the question. So again, we recognize the significant importance of this press release for investors. We're still finalizing the details, but we do plan as we've said to include the key secondary or key efficacy and safety data, as well as key secondary efficacy data in the press release. And we'll be transparent with regards to the efficacy and the treatment estimand, they both have an important place in the analysis. But we'll do this while balancing the preservation of the disclosure plans as Jamie outlined.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Mike?

Mike Mason

Yes, thanks for the question. Obviously, the volume had produced report, Trulicity has made us experts and we've grown to be very efficient manufacturers of Trulicity both the API, as well as the device that's used with our derma [ph] device.

So on the both side, we do have flexibility where we can - our plans are flexible. And we'll be able to manufacture both products without an issue. On what's nice about the using the same device on tirzepatide as Triplicity as they come out of the same manufacturer, that process is totally fungible because of the exact same advice, which is what we did. So I'm very confident in our ability to supply both products.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Terence, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Kevin Hern

Chris Schott

Great. Thanks so much, and appreciate all the color on the call today. Just my two. First, regarding tolerability for tirzepatide, as we think about the Phase 3, are you more focused on the dropout rates in the study or on the percent of patients with the various GI issues you think about the commercial implications of the profile? And again, along those lines, are you still expecting that we'll see higher GI side effects with 15 versus 10? Or do you think that can be largely resolved with titration?

And I think it brings me to my second question, which maybe is kind of tied to the same thing, as when we think about this program, is the go to - the most likely kind of go to dose for tirzepatide 10 milligram with an option to go to 15 for some patients? Or do you see this primarily as a 15 milligram drug that still has a really attractive profile at 10 milligrams, people can't tolerate the side effects? I was just trying to get a sense of like, as you think of the program, what is really the focus of those two doses? Thanks so much.

Kevin Hern

Thanks. We'll go to Jeff for the first one and the second one. And, Mike, if you'd like to kind of weigh in on that the second one as well. That'd be great.

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Thanks, Chris. So both discontinuations as well as the incidence of adverse events are important. Certainly, discontinuation is an important surrogate for the severity of the adverse events. So you have to look at both. We remain very confident in the slow of dose escalation. We've leveraged in the program. And in fact, we've seen that work very well. I'll use our own AWARD-11 study of Trulicity, 3 and 4.5 milligrams as an example.

In that Phase 3 study, we titrated through four doses to get to the highest dose of 4.5 milligrams at four-week intervals, very similar to what we're doing in the tirzepatide SURPASS program. And in contrast, in the original AWARD program for Trulicity, we did not titrate to get say to 1.5. Patients either started at 0.75 or 1.5. And if you do a comparison between what we thought AWARD 11, and the higher doses versus the earlier AWARD program, we actually saw comparable GI adverse event rates of the 4.5 milligram dose, compared to what we saw at 1.5 milligrams in the original AWARD program.

Similarly, we saw a dramatic reduction in GI adverse events for our 3 and 4.5 milligram doses between Phase 2 and Phase 3. And then our phase 2, we escalated very quickly. In our Phase 3, we went more slowly. So that I think you can add to that, again, the step data as well as the dose titration, that was using SUSTAIN Forteo, which was four steps over nearly four months. You see that you really can affect the incidence of the adverse events. And again, they tend to wane with time with continued dosing and are generally mild to moderate.

In terms of you asked about dose response and adverse events, and would we expect to see higher GI adverse events at 15 milligrams versus 10. Obviously, we ultimately have to see the data, but there is typically a dose response even for Trulicity for semaglutide and your GI adverse events, as you go off the dose range, that's well established.

However, again, the titration typically wanes with time. If you can get patients through that initial period through a slow dose escalation or titration, you have the ability to ameliorate those events. And then I'll maybe let Mike to comment on the most commonly used dose expectations.

Mike Mason

Yes. Thanks Jeff, and thanks Chris for the question. Good question. I'll provide a little bit more color on the first question. I think commercially, it is the discontinuation rate in the GLP market, I think is a better indicator. While we need to be aware of the probability because it is transit intends to go away in the first two weeks or subsides in the first few weeks. I think the discontinuation rate, which commercially is a better indicator.

On the dose, obviously, in clinical trials, we need to titrate up as fast as reasonable in order to control the tolerability in order to test the 5, 10 and 15 milligram dose against each other. In clinical practice, what we see is that, because 5 milligrams is an efficacious dose, what we believe for Type 2 diabetes is that someone will start on 5 milligrams that if that dose satisfied what they need at that point in for individual patient, they'll stay at 5 milligrams until they need additional weight, or additionally A1C release.

So we think all three doses will become important commercially. And at the end of the day, the right dose is whatever dose that patient needs in order to get them to get to A1C under control. So I think all three doses commercially will be important.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Chris, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Operator

Kevin Hern

Ronny Gal

Good morning, everybody, and really thank you for doing this call. My two questions are as follows. First of all regarding the waning off the side effects. So it's obviously very important in therapy, which will be lifelong. I guess, given essentially, you've got a slightly different mechanism here than a straight GLP-1, have you convinced yourself that the side effects wane to the same extent just because big residual side effect will probably lower compliance in the real world?

And second, switching over a little bit to the commercial side, if you can share with us, obviously, will depend on the clinical trial results. But are you thinking about tirzepatide is essentially taking over from Trulicity over time? Or is it still going to be the element of - Trulicity is still there for the milder patient and once who need more severe therapy will go to tirzepatide?

Kevin Hern

Great, thanks. So we'll go to Jeff for the first question around the mechanism and side effects. And then Mike, for the commercial implication question.

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Thanks, Ronny, for the question. What we've seen in the Phase 2 studies that we've reported, certainly as a side effect, or adverse event profile, we think is actually very similar to the pure GLP-1. And the time course for the adverse events, which we have talked about previously, seems to be similar as well.

But in other words, they tend to occur early in dosing, and they wane with continued dosing. And there's sometimes a question about how they're reported. And we will look at that time course. And one way to look at it is say, the incidents in the first week or first set of weeks versus incidents more at steady state, later in the trial. But based on what we've seen so far, our expectation is it will look similar to the GLP and we'll have to wait for the Phase 3 data to see exactly what it looks like.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Let's go over to Mike now for the second question.

Mike Mason

Yes. Commercially it comes down to, is the patient seeing benefit versus any tolerability issues early on in the course of treatment. And what we've seen on Trulicity is actually is that more people stay on Trulicity during the first couple of months of treatment, more so than any other GLP in any other diabetes medication.

So, we're confident that the risks if you look at the how quickly someone achieves both weight loss and efficacy on tirzepatide, we're confident that more patients will see a positive benefit. If you're seeing the positive benefit then you'll be willing to accept some tolerability. Again, that's why I think the discontinuation rate is really important because patients are making that individual risk benefit decision for themselves, and we're quite confident in that risk benefit equation for tirzepatide based on the Phase 2 trials.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Ronny, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Andrew Baum

Thank you. Couple of questions. First, could you comment on whether you see any relationship between the frequency of adverse events with tirzepatide GI adverse events and baseline weight? I'm just interested because in SURPASS-1, the weight is as low as the baseline you had from your Phase 2.

And then seconds, could you talk to how the real-world titration is going to pan out assuming tirzepatide is approved and launched? To what extent is the patient's going to be aware that he or she is being titrated? Or is that fairly seamless with the patient seemingly aware, but I'm concerned that he receives a different prefilled syringe every month. Some sense, some pens out that would be helpful.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Andrew. We'll go to Jeff for the first question, and then Mike can talk about what this will feel like for the patient in the real world.

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Thanks, Andrew. With regards to relationship between frequency of adverse events and baseline weight, I don't think we've seen anything to-date in our Phase 2 trials that would suggest that. Now, there is data out there for, say other incretins comparing patients with diabetes and patients with obesity. And you sometimes do see lower adverse event rates in patients with obesity. But that's patients with obesity without diabetes, but I don't think we've seen anything like that so far in our Phase 2, want to wait for the Phase 3 to see what it looks like there.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Mike?

Mike Mason

Yes, good question. Our team is preparing to make sure clinicians understand how to titrate. But again, I think the clinical practice is going to be different than what we see in clinical trials. I think what you'll see is that individuals will start on 5 milligrams, they'll see if they're getting, if it's meeting their needs. If they're meeting their needs, they'll stay there until they need potentially something else down the road. If that's the case, then they'll just go through the 7.5 to the 10.

And so we'll provide good education to healthcare professionals, so they know how to titrate or escalate dose appropriately. But I don't think it's going to be as complicated as it may seem to be in the clinical trials, because I think patients will go to 5 milligrams, assess to kind of where they're at, stay there for a while, and then proceed to 10 if they need it, and then at that point, if they need 15 milligrams down the road, they'll escalate to dose at that point.

So what we're actually seeing is that clinicians and patients actually starting on a medication, they want to stay on the medication long-term. And they actually liked the fact of starting at a lower dose and then having the ability to titrate up to or escalate to dose at a later time, if they need greater weight loss or greater A1C. So I don't think it'll be complex, actually, all of our market research indicates that physicians appreciate the flexibility.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Andrew, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Operator

David Risinger

Great. Thanks very much and thanks for the presentation today. So I have two questions. First for Jeff, could you provide more color on the additional non-clinical work that Lilly has conducted on GIP since starting the Phase 3 program? Just wanted to get some additional perspective on your level of confidence in GIP.

And then, for Jamie, could you discuss the expected filing timing in the U.S. and EU? When is SURPASS-4 expected to readout? And can you file in the EU before the SURPASS-4 reads out? Thanks very much.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Dave. So we'll go to Jeff first.

Jeff Emmick

Thanks, David. So listen, we have a whole host of ongoing work, looking both pre-clinically and clinically at the mechanism of action related to GIP. I will comment, because I know some of the underlying question here is also around cardiovascular safety. We have a study being done via an academic collaboration, it's not yet been published, but it involves a comprehensive and detailed genetic analysis to show there is no evidence for the causal relationship between GIP receptor, mediated GIP level and cardiovascular disease risk.

The previous suggestions by another group were due to a linkage between a variant in the GIP receptor and a separate genetic signal in an established cardiovascular disease locus, our risk locus. That data, I can't say more about it right now, but it will be submitted for publication soon by our academic collaborators. So be on the lookout for that. But I would say importantly, we don't have any preclinical or clinical data to-date, that would suggest there is a risks associated with our dual agonist.

And in fact in the Phase 2b data that we've shown previously, we saw improvements across a variety of important established cardiovascular biomarkers, including weight, influence sensitivity, cardiovascular inflammatory biomarkers, and lipids, including VLDL, as well as triglycerides. Ultimately, we'll look forward to seeing the Phase 3 results and then SURPASS-CVOT. But we remain confident in our program.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Jamie?

Jamie Croaning

Yes. Thanks for the question. As it relates to SURPASS-4, as I mentioned earlier, we were using the events from that study to help discharge to 1.8. We anticipate that the events in that study based on our current projections would be mid-2021. So based on that, we'll continue to work on completing that study and have that as part of our submission. Right now, we're targeting at end of year 2021, early 2022 for submission. At this point, we'll work with the EU regulators in terms of how we want to process the submission, what our intent is, we would submit in the U.S. and then EU as well.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jamie. Dave, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Geoff Meacham

Hey, guys, thanks for the question. Sorry about that third time's a charm. I just had two quick ones. The first one is with a treatment effect or tolerability in either SURPASS-1 or 2, would that inform your plans to expand the obesity or NASH clinical programs? Just wondering if you're going to wait until you have the totality of data in diabetes before you make a decision on the other two.

And then just given the titration scheme in diabetes.

Geoff Meacham

Data play out. Thank you.

Kevin Hern

Hey, Geoff, I think you accidentally got muted. So if you could give us your second question, please again.

Geoff Meacham

Yes. Okay, so the second question is given the titration is the plan now to file for multiple doses to allow for broader titration? Or are you going to make a call on the effective dose until you have much more detailed Phase 3 data?

Kevin Hern

Great. Thanks, Geoff. So we'll go to Jeff to the first question and then Jamie. Jamie, for dose.

Jamie Croaning

I'm going to handle both.

Kevin Hern

All right.

Jamie Croaning

Geoff, thanks for the question. Sorry, we had some problems with your line there. As it relates to the SURMOUNT program, we've had one study ongoing our SURMOUNT-1 study that completed enrollment. So we're now in the treatment phase for that program. We do plan to initiate additional studies here in 2021, early 2021, that are going to span across a broad patient population, including patients with diabetes, as well as a study focusing on maximizing weight loss as well as maintaining weight loss.

The results from the SURPASS program won't drive our decisions in what we're doing from the SURMOUNT program. We've made the investment that we're going to move forward with the SURMOUNT program for weight management. Obviously, the results from SURPASS will be helpful for informing the trial designs that we could potentially do, but the programs will be ongoing, as we see the data readouts from SURPASS.

Similarly, for synergy NASH, it is a Phase 2b study. We do expect to have readout for that program in 2022. At that point, we'll make a decision on making a further investment in a registration program for NASH.

Your second question regarding the dosing and the registration for each one of the dose arms, obviously, we'll look at the results from the SURPASS program. And as we see if there's a dose dependent response to tirzepatide in those programs, our process will go forward with moving in and registering all three doses.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jamie. Geoff, thanks for your questions. Glad we were able to get you on. Next caller, please?

Greg Gilbert

Thank you. First, are there any obvious differences in physically where the SURPASS studies are happening versus SUSTAIN? Do studies tend to do one or the other or they're sort of mixing? And then looking ahead to obesity hopefully. Mike, what have payers told you about their willingness to cover a product like tirzepatide for obese patients that do not have diabetes? I realized it's a ways out there, but I'm sure you've asked the question and thought about it. Thank you.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Greg. We'll go to Jamie for the first question and Mike for the second.

Jamie Croaning

Yes. I believe the SUSTAIN program is very similar to our program with a global studies that we've done across the program. So SURMOUNT-1 through 5 are managed globally, and I believe SUSTAIN is the same way.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jamie. Mike?

Mike Mason

Yes, thank you. Obviously, it's a critical point as we prepare to the obesity program on the commercial front. What we've heard is that, they are excited about our profile. When you look at bariatric surgery, many payers cover that and they like the outcomes associated with bariatric surgery. And so, I think if you become, you get closer and closer to outcomes with the drug treatment, you're going to start to see more openness to actually providing access to obesity drugs.

I think it's not the vast and I thought the way we're looking at it is to look backwards and see kind of what the current access is, because the current access is probably more for cosmetic benefit versus improved medical benefit given the percent weight loss obesity in the current obesity drugs. But as they get closer to bariatric surgery, you start seeing some significant clinical benefits. And so that's where you hear back from payers who are excited about the opportunity, and our ability to help them identify what patients could best utilize a treatment like tirzepatide for obesity.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Greg thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Kerry Holford

Thank you. Just one last for me, please. A broader question on costs and promotion in diabetes. So your competitor Novo Nordisk recently confirmed it's decreasing its U.S. sales force by around 25%. And shifting those marketing costs through digital routes. I wonder is that a similar trend that Lilly is pursuing here within diabetes specifically more digital, less face to face promotion. And is that something that we can expect to continue? Could this ultimately result in lower selling costs going forward? Thank you.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Kerry. We'll go to Mike for that.

Mike Mason

Yes, good question. I mean, we've invested over the last years, increasing our digital marketing footprint, I think with COVID and physicians being out of the ability to see sales reps. We've now moved to what we call virtual engagements, where a representative can contact and reach out via some type of a web video service in order to provide important patient a product information. And so I think this actually increases our ability to reach patients and physicians. Before COVID, we had physicians that we could see in a very limited time or they were no see physicians.

So I think the coming out of COVID, I think we'll have a better armament of marketing tactics and channels in order to reach physicians, who see people with diabetes in different ways to better match and how they want to receive product information from us. So I think we're excited about kind of all three aspects of it of like promotion from reps, virtual engagements from sales reps, as well as more digital marketing directly from the brands.

And so I think, what we're really focused on is how can we drive the topline and drive volume, patients benefit when we can really drive the market growth. And I think that some of the success that we've had with GLP mark is really focused on expanding markets and making sure that those individuals who can use or can benefit from our patients, our products, do those clinicians do learn about our products and have the information they need to properly treat your patients.

So I'm very optimistic of what kind of the strength of our marketing team and our sales team going forward. I think one thing that you saw from Novo, is Novo had, it's just a much larger sales footprint and Lilly did in the U.S. diabetes front. So I think part of this is just probably an oversized sales force more than what they needed.

Kevin Hern

Thanks Mike. Kerry, thanks for your question. Next caller, please?

Louise Chen

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So my first question for you is, how important do you think potential lack of cardiovascular outcomes studies will be to your marketing of tirzepatide if and when it's approved? And then what gives you confidence that tirzepatide could potentially show better CV outcomes versus Trulicity? Thank you.

Kevin Hern

We'll go to Jeff for this.

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Thanks, Louise. I mean, it's not a typical to not have the cardiovascular outcomes at the initial launch. Those studies and indications typically lag behind the original approval. As we do though have a quite large cardiovascular outcome study ongoing and are making good progress in that study that just started in June. And I would say great progress in the face of COVID-19.

But, again, I think it's been fairly well established that incretins have a benefit probably multifactorial, relating to weight loss, potentially effects on lipids. And with regards to our cardiovascular CVOT, you know that we're pursuing a very bold approach in terms of doing a head to head versus Trulicity.

And in the Phase 2 program as I've already kind of recapped in this call on several questions, we saw improvements in VLDL, it's a very low-density lipoprotein, triglycerides, insulin sensitivity, and a number of markers of cardiovascular inflammation that were over and above what we see with dual liraglutide are typically seen with a pure GLP-1 agonist. And we know weight loss itself over the long-term may further enhance the early benefit of tirzepatide, we see that with bariatric surgery where you see a profound benefit on cardiovascular risk factors with weight loss.

So, I think those items make us very confident that we could see an additional benefit of tirzepatide over Trulicity in our cardiovascular outcome study.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Louise, thanks for the questions. We'll ask - we'll try to squeeze a few more callers in here to get to the top of the hour. So maybe just one question each as we go here forward. Next caller, please?

Tim Anderson

Thank you. I wanted to come back to the topic of CV risk. And GIP is still the underlying biology with GIP is still a little bit uncertain. There have been the epidemiologic studies that raised the theoretical possibility that gives chronic agonism might actually be detrimental to cardiovascular harm. So you've kind of addressed this in one your earlier answers.

When I look at the design of SURPASS-CVOT, you have Trulicity as an active comparator, and all other GLP-1 cardiovascular trials in the past have only chosen placebo. So it just kind of seems surprising to me and almost like an unnecessary roll of the dice to have Trulicity as an active comparator, because of trials like SURPASS-1 and the others show compelling blood sugar and weight loss benefit relative to the GLP-1. Why do anything more than the bare minimum, which is to run your CV trial versus placebo?

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Tim. We'll go to Jeff for that.

Jeff Emmick

So, Tim, thanks for the question. It is a very good question and something we discussed extensively internally as we look to the design of that study. First of all, I think it's going to become an important question moving forward, given that we now have two classes with established cardiovascular benefits in diabetes with the GLPs and the SGLT-2. So the question naturally for prescribers and I think everyone is going to be well do the new therapies provide at least equal benefit to the existing therapies. And that study as you know, has both an analysis for non-inferiority as well as superiority to Trulicity.

So we're looking at is it at least as good as Trulicity, and then is it better than Trulicity. We have both of those options. It's getting more difficult to run - the FDA guidance asked for on top of standard of care. However, it's getting more difficult to run those studies because you get drop ins of other drugs in the standard of care arm that have cardiovascular benefit.

And you can get differential drop ins over the course of the study and we see that, I mean, we see differential uses of insulin differential uses of SGLT-2 inhibitors between arms. I mean, we've seen that in multiple studies, including our own REWIND study, and even in [Indiscernible] outcome.

And that confounds the results which is why we took this unique design of a head to head competitor forward to FDA and got their buy in, but doing a head to head with a non-inferiority followed by a superiority data analysis could substitute for the standard of care. And by doing that we mitigate some of the issues of imbalance in potential cardioprotective therapies in the standard of care arm.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Tim, thanks for the question. Next caller, please?

Mike DiFiore

Hi, guys. This is Mike DiFiore in for Umer. Thanks so much for having the call and for taking my question. Just two for me, I want to address a previous answer that you gave in regarding the inverse relationship between A1C and weight loss. How much exactly is this inverse correlation? And is it greater in magnitude than the seemingly positive correlation between baseline weight and expected weight loss?

And my second follow-up is it does the weight loss seen both in SUSTAIN Forteo as well as in Novo step 2 trial affect your optimism about differentiation fully recognizing that you plan to do obesity trial in Type 2 diabetics later on? That's it.

Kevin Hern

Yes. So we'll go to Jeff and then Jamie. Thank you.

Jeff Emmick

So thanks for the question. With regards to impact and its impact, just to be clear, it's actually impact a baseline A1C on weight loss. And clinical studies have demonstrated that a about a 1% point or actually, it's a relationship with lowering to the weight loss that a 1% of A1C lowering will cost you about one to two kilograms in weight gain.

Now, of course, this is across a range of studies. And it's mostly due to lowering a glucose area. So by going for high really high baseline A1C patients, you may see lower body weight loss. And in fact, I think now as we look across studies, of the GLPs in patients with and without diabetes for obesity, you actually see greater weight loss in patients without diabetes probably underscores this fact here.

So, I think that's the relationship I was referring to. I'm not sure where the tipping point for that would be. But it is a potential risk when you go to very high baseline A1C patients.

Jamie Croaning

Jamie Croaning

Yes. Thanks for the question. As it relates to SUSTAIN Forteo, I mean, the difference that we saw between semaglutide 1.0 and 2.0 milligrams was modest at best. And I think what we look at in our SURPASS program, we think the SURPASS-2 program is a great indicator for us to see the head to head comparison between Trulicity and semaglutide, - I'm sorry tirzepatide and semaglutide 1.0. And that will help us inform the decisions on the weight loss that we feel what we will see in that program.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jamie. Mike thanks for the questions. Next caller, please?

Steve Scala

Thank you. In the pulled data for SURPASS-1, were there any cases of stroke elevated liver enzymes or other serious unexpected adverse events? And/or will these be noted in the mid-December release? And I know I only have one question. But you were asked earlier a question about positioning of tirzepatide versus Trulicity. And I don't think it was fully answered. So maybe you can answer that. I realized it comes down to data, but Trulicity's patent expiration also would be a factor. Thank you.

Kevin Hern

Thanks. So we'll go to Jeff for the first question. And Mike, maybe if you want to weigh in on Trulicity and tirzepatide positioning?

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Hey, Steve. It's Jeff. Thanks for the question. I'm not sure I completely followed obviously, we were blinded. So we have not seen data on any adverse events, including serious adverse events in any kind of unblinded fashion. Certainly, there are ongoing safety reviews that occur in any trial.

The study team review safety at an aggregate blinded level. And importantly, although not in SURPASS-1, but in two of our SURPASS studies, SURPASS-4, and SURPASS-3 as well as our SURMOUNT program, we have data monitoring committees that are independent from the study team that review unblinded data, and then give us direction as to whether there need to be any changes in the trials.

And for those trials, they've already met a number of times. They've already met for SURMOUNT-1 as well. They can make a recommendation to stop the study, to change something in a study if they see a signal or to continue. And for all of our data monitoring committee reviews to-date, the recommendation has been to continue. Certainly in the topline press release, we will characterize the adverse event profile appropriately.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff. Mike?

Mike Mason

Yes. Thanks for the question. You know, Trulicity has a very strong position in the marketplace, and I think will continue to play a strong role in growing the GLP class. As you think about tirzepatide and how we want to position it, if we were only focused on rapidly converting the Trulicity market over to tirzepatide, I think we'd be doing people with Type 2 diabetes a disservice, as well as our incretin franchise.

When you compare the results of the two products in our Phase 2, like we said earlier, 43% of patients taking tirzepatide highest dose reached normally A1C versus only two for liraglutide. And so we believe that with both the weight and AUMC profile, that this can become a more foundational treatment for someone that not only helps for A1C, but provides other metabolic benefits. So we see tirzepatide is even further accelerating the class over what Trulicity or only a GLP could do. And so we see this as obviously, there will be a conversion of Trulicity over the tirzepatide but we're thinking much bigger than that.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Steve, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Vamil Divan

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you hear me okay?

Kevin Hern

Yep.

Vamil Divan

Yes. Okay, great. So just one thing, you mentioned that your expectations are to, hopefully replicate where you saw an A1C reduction in weight loss in Phase 2? So I think you'll oftentimes be through these trials, when you move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 is a little bit of a loss of efficacy just from going from a smaller, more focused program to a larger program.

So I'm wondering if there is some sort of haircuts in A1C or weight loss that you think we should expect and that would be acceptable when we see the SURPASS-1 data. Or do you think it really need to be right in line at least should in Phase 2, in order to meet your expectations, especially given some of the differences in baseline characteristics that you talked about earlier on the call?

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Vamil. We'll to Jamie for that.

Jamie Samuels

Thanks for the call or for the question. As I mentioned earlier, there are multiple baseline characteristics that can lead to differences in study outcomes. Of note, the Phase 2b trial included patients with slightly higher baseline hemoglobin A1C, longer duration of diabetes, higher baseline weight and included patients background metformin. And we remain confident in the efficacy and safety profile that we believe we'll see in the SURPASS studies, and look forward to sharing the results from SURPASS-1 by the middle of December.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jamie. Vamil, thanks for your question. Next caller?

Navin Jacob

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. I'm just wondering, I realize maybe [indiscernible] to give a lot of detail on this. But any kind of color around how you're thinking about pricing for tirzepatide, given its potential premium profile relative to Trulicity? Do you think it could be priced on a net basis favorably relative to Trulicity?

And then just wanted to expand on previous question before around the obesity market. What exactly is needed from a, call it a target standpoint, target weight loss standpoint in order to make a material penetration into the obesity market?

Kevin Hern

Thanks Navin. We'll go to Mike for both of those.

Mike Mason

Yes, I'll take the second question, first. I think, like I said earlier, it's the closer you get to bariatric surgery, weight loss was - which is around 25%, I think you get payers more excited about this. So I think as we start seeing weight loss in the 15% to 20% with tirzepatide, payer start to get very excited about the product. So, hopefully that answers your question there.

I think on the payer side, obviously, we can't talk pricing publicly like this. I think if you just look at physician [ph] work across the pharma industry, within a class or a new class, if a new product or a new class of products perform better than the existing gold standards, typically those are priced at a premium, but I can't talk specifically about tirzepatide.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Mike. Navin, thanks for your questions. Next caller, please?

Carter Gould

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess first just coming back to the imbalance in the lower baseline weight relative to some of the predecessor preceding studies. Are there any sort of structural reasons that might account for that? I don't know if you have any insight into a higher percentage of women or just shorter people enrolled.

And then when we think about the expectations that you've outlined here, in terms of weight loss, historically, you've reported that weight loss data in absolute metrics. I guess, given the lower baseline weight, will you be causing us to look at that on a percentage basis? Any color on that would be helpful.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, we'll go to Jamie for both of those. And Jeff, feel free to weigh in if you want to.

Jamie Croaning

Yes, and the baseline. Thanks for the question. Regarding baseline A1C in the SURPASS-1 study, we did have a portion of the patients in that study that are Japanese, and that would drive some of the additional A1C lower A1C levels. And then the weight obviously, the increase that you see with the weight loss that we'll see in that program would be less than that Japanese patient population.

Jeff Emmick

Yes, hey this is Jeff. I'll just add, so because it's in our early diabetes population, what are our mean duration of diabetes in that study is 4.8 years that also contributes to the lower baseline weight in that study in SURPASS-1. And as you've already seen, it's higher as we get into some of the subsequent studies that have longer duration.

So, they're both the geographies that are involved in the trials, as well as the stages of diabetes contribute to the differences in the baseline weight. We will report I mean, over time, as we get into detail this data disclosures, we would expect to report both absolute and percentages clearly.

Kevin Hern

Thanks, Jeff and Jimmy. Carter, thanks for your question. That exhausts the queue. We're going go to Mike to close this out.

Mike Mason

In closing, this is an exciting time with Lilly Diabetes. We're on the cusp of learning more about an important pipeline asset that we believe could improve the lives of people living with diabetes, and other cardiometabolic disorders.

We appreciate your participation in today's investor call and your interest in Eli Lilly and Company. Please follow-up with our Investor Relations team, if you have any questions that were not addressed on this call. Enjoy the rest of the day and the upcoming holidays. Thank you.

