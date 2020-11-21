Vaccines Are Here

The near-term economic outlook has deteriorated in many parts of the world as the coronavirus cases/deaths increase. We remain optimistic that global growth will significantly increase when the weather warms, openings accelerate, additional stimulus bills pass, consumer/business spending increase and vaccines are rolled out. Confidence will build as the monetary authorities continue to provide added liquidity on top of the trillions sloshing around in the financial system.

The longer-term outlook has brightened as we have at least two highly efficacious vaccines ready to go. Both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines are at least 95% effective, which is unheard of. The goal was 60% or better, which means that unlike most flu and other vaccines used today, the probability of success is off the charts. We also heard favorable news from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and J&J (NYSE:JNJ). J&J hopes to file its vaccine with the FDA by February. We expect to see Pfizer and Moderna release 80 million doses by the end of the year and hundreds of millions of doses within four months, contributing to our positive global outlook over 2021 and 2022. There will be enough supply of vaccines by the summer to vaccinate everyone in the states and eventually the whole world.

Today's financial markets are fighting a tug of war between the near-term outlook, which has weakened, and the longer-term outlook, which has brightened. If you believe that financial markets are discounting machines of future events months out, you should focus on the other side, just months away. The future looks bright.

While it will be a challenging few months ahead, we do not see our economy closing down as it did last Spring. We still see positive growth immediately ahead and expect stimulus bills, if not by year-end, certainly early next year, to assist those most in need, including small-/medium-sized businesses and states.

The question is: Do you focus on the near-term events as traders or longer-term as investors? As investors, we will take advantage of any weakness to add to positions that will benefit from reacceleration of growth in the Spring, above-average growth over the next two years, and the surprisingly strong profits that will be the basis of 25+% gains in the markets over the next 18 months. The Fed will permit the economy to run hot over the next few years. That is very important and entirely unprecedented.

The next most important thing to focus on after the virus subsides is what the government may do to help us get to and on the other side, such as programs to stimulate growth and employment. The programs' size may depend on who controls the Senate, which is still up in the air. We won't have an answer until January after the runoff in Georgia. Notwithstanding, we still believe that President-elect Biden will be able to reach across the aisle and pass trillions in added stimulus programs over the next 18 months.

Focus on the longer-term rather than whether the government can come together now to pass stimulus programs to help those most at risk. Our government is failing us once again, focusing on politics rather than the needs of the people. We are hopeful that President-elect Biden will do better. We also expect him to foster better ties abroad, which will help global trade and growth. Our allies need to work closely together to offset the new Asian trade pact agreed to last week between China, Japan, and nine other Asian nations. Lower trade barriers are good for all and are a real possibility under a Biden administration.

There is a tremendous amount of momentum in our economy today. There is unusual strength in housing, automobiles/trucks, retail, and manufacturing, far beyond a simple snapback from the shutdown last Spring. Consumers are spending $350 billion less on travel and entertainment since last March, nearly $65 billion less on gasoline, $20 billion less on interest costs, and $55 billion less on rent/education loans due to forbearance programs. This spending has led to strength in other sectors and an unheard of 14% savings rate, which will immediately support the economy. We expect the government to extend forbearance programs for at least another six months in any new stimulus bill.

We are being asked why loan demand is so weak and does it portend a lousy economy. It does not. It is all part of the new norm caused by the pandemic. Individuals used their government support money to pay down debt, add to savings, and spend in almost equal amounts. Interestingly, household debt rose by only $87 billion, or 0.6%, in the third quarter with a $10 billion decline in credit card balances after a $76 billion decline in the second quarter. Remember that retail sales are above pre-pandemic levels, housing is at a multi-year high, and there is a shortage of some cars/trucks. On the other hand, corporations took out huge credit lines and added debt this past Spring as a precautionary move due to fears over the pandemic. All of this debt plus more was paid back by the end of the third quarter.

Part of our thesis is that companies will not only be much more profitable than most expect going forward, but will also generate far more free cash keeping tight reins on costs and spending. Of course, there will be winners and losers, so research is paramount to separate the wheat from the chaff. A lack of loan growth does not portend weakness but a self-financing economy. Pretty darn good!

Adding to this, growth in the Far East is already strengthening and will accelerate more once demand picks up in countries currently slowed down due to the pandemic. The world's largest shipping company, Maersk, said that demand is picking up sooner and stronger than it had anticipated. Secondly, Boeing 737 Max's return will add to growth after subtracting close to 0.5% annualized from GNP when production stopped a year ago. Both of these are tailwinds to global growth in 2021 and 2022.

Investment Conclusion

We recognize that the increase in cases will stymie growth over the winter, but the outlook on the other side has only gotten brighter for a host of reasons. We expect several multi-trillion stimulus bills, huge pent-up demand, tons of excess liquidity in the system, very low interest rates, and finally, several highly efficacious vaccines on the horizon, which will be a game-changer as we look through 2021 into 2022.

Economic growth, corporate profits, and cash flow are on the cusp of a sharp acceleration just within months from now. It certainly helps that the Fed will permit the economy to run hot, which is likely, with so much excess liquidity in the system. We also think that investors will be pleasantly surprised that we have a President who can work both sides in DC and build back relationships abroad, which were damaged under a Trump administration.

Our portfolios lean towards companies with significant operating leverage in a global economic recovery. We are focused, as always, on management's strategy to enhance their competitive position to grow margins, profits, and cash flow. Areas of emphasis include global industrials, commodities x-energy, transportation x-airlines, and some special situations. We have continued to reduce our technology exposure to fund these purchases. And we own no bonds.

We will not be writing our blog next week. We are taking a few days off for Thanksgiving.

We will hold our next webinar on Monday, November 23rd, at 8:30, am EST.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; turn off CNBC, do independent research; and…

...Invest Accordingly!

