Dividend Growth Up To 18%: These Aristocrats Deliver During The Pandemic

Article Thesis

The current crisis has thrown the economy off track, and many companies have gotten into trouble and were forced to cut their payouts. Some eliminated their dividends altogether, such as airlines, cruise lines, and so on. Not every company was forced to do so, however, as others continue to reward their shareholders even during troubled times like these. Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), which have historically outperformed during recessions, are at the forefront of continuing to return cash to their owners. In this article, we will take a look at some of them that raised their payouts this year despite the pandemic.

Why Dividend Aristocrats Perform During Bad Times

Some business models are more cyclical than others - demand for automobiles or other cyclical consumer goods is much more dependent on the strength of the economy, compared to pharmaceutical or other medical items, for example. Therefore, not all companies are hit the same during times when the economy is in a rough patch.

Naturally, those companies that are less exposed to economic downturns generate more stable, reliable profits and cash flows. This, in turn, allows them to make more consistent payments to shareholders via dividends or buybacks. More resilient, recession-resistant companies can thus achieve a 25-years dividend growth track record, which is what makes a company a Dividend Aristocrat, way easier than those companies that operate in more cyclical industries. Since their underlying resilience is what made these companies become a member Dividend Aristocrats in the first place, it is not surprising that the average Dividend Aristocrat is still reporting solid results during times like these. This underlying resilience and the ongoing dividend growth track record are why investors are flocking towards these stocks during bad times, which explains why Dividend Aristocrats have historically seen their stocks outperform broad markets during downturns. During boom times, Dividend Aristocrats did not generate large relative gains versus the S&P 500 (SPY), but they did so during times when markets were in turmoil, such as during the bursting of the dotcom bubble and 2008.

Attractive Dividend Growth Despite The Pandemic

This makes Dividend Aristocrats a relatively attractive subset of income stocks, especially for those investors who are interested in keeping volatility low across their portfolios. Dividend Aristocrats did not disappoint during the current crisis, either, as the NOBL ETF is up year-to-date, even before dividend payments are included. Looking at income only, there are some noteworthy dividend raises that occurred during the current year despite the pandemic:

1. Aflac

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is an insurer that is focused on life and health insurance in the US and in Japan. Life and health insurance is a relatively resilient business, thus it is not too much of a surprise to see that Aflac's results held up well during this crisis. During the third quarter, Aflac reported that its revenues were up year over year, while adjusted net profits were up by a very attractive 15% year over year. Japan, where Aflac generates a significant portion of its revenues and profits, is not hit very hard by the current pandemic compared to the US and Europe, for example, which is a positive for Aflac's resilience.

The company also raised its dividend by 18% in November to a new quarterly payout of $0.33. This equates to a dividend yield of 3.0% at today's price, which is well above what investors can get from the broad market or from Treasuries. We recommended Aflac on September 5, shares are up by 15% since then. They do, however, still not look expensive at all:

Trading for 95% of book value, Aflac is valued at about 30% less than the median book value multiple over the last five years. There is thus more upside potential from the current level, even following sizeable gains over the last two months.

2. AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) is a leading biotech company that is well-known for owning the world's best-selling drug Humira. Its operations have been remarkably resilient during the current crisis, as demand for its products is not dependent on the strength of the economy (one exception to this is Botox, which has generated lower sales in 2020 compared to 2019).

We have been bullish on AbbVie for a while, and recently issued a new report on the company, which includes a more in-depth review of its most recent results.

The company surprised markets with a large dividend increase of 10.2%. A double-digit dividend raise by a company that offers a dividend yield of 5% is always noteworthy, but that is even more true when that raise is announced in the midst of a global pandemic. Since AbbVie continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation of less than 10 times this year's net profits, while further earnings growth is expected over the coming years, it is likely not too late to enter a position, even though AbbVie has made hefty gains over the last couple of months already.

3. PepsiCo

PepsiCo (PEP) is a leading beverage and snacks producer that has one of the best-known brands in the world, Pepsi Cola. Demand for these consumer staples is naturally not very cyclical, which is why PepsiCo was able to report an attractive revenue growth rate of 5% during the most recent quarter. More important, its earnings per share were up by an even wider 10% during the quarter, which would be a strong result even in normal times.

The company decided to share its success with shareholders; the dividend was raised by 7.1% to $1.0225 per share this year. PepsiCo does not look bad from an income investor's point of view, thanks to a solid combination of an above-average yield and meaningful dividend growth (the five-year growth rate is 8.4%). From a valuation standpoint, however, PepsiCo may not be too attractive at current prices, as shares are valued at a premium compared to how shares traded in the past:

For a better entry point, investors thus may want to wait for lower prices, although PepsiCo likely wouldn't be an especially bad buy at current levels, either. There is absolutely nothing wrong with continuing to hold shares for those who already own a position.

4. General Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD) is a leading defense company that produces and sells ships, submarines, and a range of other products to the US government as well as to several other countries. Demand for these offerings is naturally not very cyclical, as countries continue to procure the weapon systems they need. On top of that, development and sales are based on very long-term contracts, thus a large portion of the sales that the company will generate over the coming quarters were already locked in several years ago. During Q3, sales and profits were down slightly, due to some manufacturing interruptions, but the company was able to grow its order backlog to a new record level, which is why revenues in coming quarters should rise again.

The company continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation while offering a dividend yield of 3.0%, which is attractive in today's environment:

Upside potential towards a valuation that is in line with the historic average is about 20%, thus General Dynamics could offer sizeable gains on top of putting regular income in investors' pockets. Notably, the company raised its dividend by 7.8% during the current pandemic, which is attractive, we believe.

5. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the safest stocks to invest in, based on a well-diversified business model in non-cyclical end markets (pharma, medtech, consumer staples) and an AAA-rated balance sheet.

The company is one of the major players developing a COVID-19 vaccine right now, thus it is possible that this will result in sizeable revenue gains if clinical trials prove that Johnson & Johnson's approach is viable. Just recently, the company announced a new 60,000 subject phase III study that should convince regulators to approve its vaccine if results are as good as management believes they will be. Johnson & Johnson has stated that it will be able to produce 1 billion doses during 2021 - at an estimated price of $10 per dose, that would lead to a revenue boost of around $10 billion next year. Johnson & Johnson's shares are trading for around 16 times next year's earnings while the long-term median earnings multiple is around 20. Shares are thus on the inexpensive side right now while offering a yield of 2.7%.

During the current pandemic, Johnson & Johnson decided to continue to raise its payout, the dividend raise that was announced in spring totaled 6.3%, which seems very solid when combined with an above-average dividend yield of 2.7%.

6. Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is an industrial products and equipment manufacturer that sells items such as fasteners, welding equipment, and food processing equipment. The company has exposure to industrial end markets, but over the decades, the company has nevertheless been relatively resilient versus economic downturns. Even during times when revenues declined, strong cost controls and a healthy balance sheet allowed the company to maintain its excellent dividend growth track record. That has also been true during the current crisis, as Illinois Tool Works has reported an earnings per share decline of just 10% during the most recent quarter, while many of its customers in the restaurant and automobile business have been hit hard by the pandemic. Management did not underdeliver when it comes to dividend growth, either, as it has raised its payout by a very solid 6.5% this summer.

It is expected that net profits will rise considerably over the coming years, while analysts are also forecasting a very solid long-term EPS growth rate of 8.4%:

Shares are trading well above historic valuation norms, however, at 27 times next year's earnings, which is why we are not recommending shares as a buy right now despite a solid business model and reliable dividend growth.

7. A.O. Smith

A.O. Smith (AOS) is a successful producer of heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. The company's biggest markets include the US and China, but despite the current pandemic, its results during 2020 were not too bad. Exposure to the housing market, which has remained remarkably strong during the current crisis, helped in offsetting weaknesses from industrial end markets.

During the most recent quarter, A.O. Smith recorded a revenue growth rate of 4%, which easily beat analyst estimates. The company's bottom-line performance was even better, as earnings per share rose by a very attractive 22% year over year. Management decided to share these gains with the owners of the company, and A.O. Smith thus announced an 8.3% dividend increase last month.

A.O. Smith's dividend yield is not overly high, at 1.8%, but the dividend growth track record is excellent, as the company has raised its dividend by 25% a year over the last five years. Trading almost perfectly in line with the historic norm, shares are neither expensive nor cheap, which is why we rate the stock a solid hold at current prices.

8. Lowe's

Lowe's (LOW) is one of the two leading home improvement retailers in North America, with Home Depot (HD) being the other one. Despite the fact that home improvement does not sound like a very spectacular business at first, this has been an excellent investment in the past. The oligopoly between the two companies is working well, as margins remain high and neither of the two is engaging in any price wars that would not be beneficial for either company.

Due to exposure to the strong housing market, and due to the fact that consumers decided to spend more on their own homes when they have to spend a lot of time there due to the pandemic, 2020 has been a very successful year for Lowe's. During the most recent quarter, Lowe's recorded an outstanding 30% comparable-store-sales growth rate, blowing away analyst estimates easily. Net profits rose by a hefty 40% year over year during the most recent quarter, and 2020 will, overall, be a very strong year for the company. This is why shares are not looking expensive despite sizeable share price gains during the last couple of months:

Lowe's trades at a discount of about 25% compared to how shares were valued in the past; from a valuation perspective, they thus seem attractive. The dividend yield, however, is not especially high, at just 1.6%, which is slightly less than what investors can get from the broad market. Nevertheless, Lowe's decided to raise its dividend by 9.1% this summer, which is one of the steepest dividend increases we have seen from any Dividend Aristocrat this year.

Other Dividend Aristocrats

These are not the only Dividend Aristocrats that raised their payouts, as many others did so, too. Among those were several that did only raise their dividends by token amounts, or that raised their dividend before the current pandemic emerged, such as during January. Cintas (CTAS) and Roper (ROP) raised their payouts meaningfully, by 10%, but from a low level - Roper's dividend yield is still just 0.6%, while Cintas' dividend yield is even lower, at just 0.2%. This low dividend yield makes these stocks not very suitable for an income investor, which is why we didn't take an in-depth look in this article.

Takeaway

During troubled times, it is not the worst of ideas to hold stocks of companies that have proven to be resilient during troubled times. The Dividend Aristocrats provide a good choice of stocks that fit this profile, and as we have seen in this article, some of them continued to reward their shareholders through very attractive dividend increases - despite the pandemic. Not all of these stocks are trading at great valuations right now, but investors looking for reliable income and stability during a crisis will hopefully find inspiration for further research in this article.

