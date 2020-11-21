Although credit risks have substantially declined, they are unlikely to normalize until after the pandemic gets under control.

Loan growth will likely remain below normal because of the anticipation of a slow recovery of the Puerto Rican economy that relies to a large extent on the tourism industry.

Earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) continued to improve in the third quarter mostly due to a lower provision expense. Earnings will likely increase next year because BPOP plans to consolidate some of its branches, which will lead to cost savings. Additionally, low loan growth will drive earnings as the Puerto Rican economy gradually improves. However, I’m not expecting loan growth to return to normal next year because the economic recovery will likely be slow due to Puerto Rico’s dependence on the tourism industry. Further, despite the recent improvement, Puerto Rico’s unemployment rate is still too high. Considering these factors, I’m expecting BPOP to report earnings of around $5.83 per share in 2021. Due to a limited price upside, modest dividend yield, and some risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BPOP.

Slow Economic Recovery to Affect Loan Growth

BPOP’s loan balance will likely decline in the fourth quarter because of the early forgiveness of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, BPOP had $1.4 billion of PPP loans funded at the end of the last quarter. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it expects to substantially complete the forgiveness process of PPP loans in the fourth quarter. Therefore, I’m expecting loans to decline by $941 million, or 3.2%, in the last quarter of this year.

I’m expecting loan demand to remain low next year because of the Puerto Rican economy, which has been slow to recover. The economy depends on the tourism sector, which has been suffering because of safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Data released by Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico shows that the daily average number of hotel rooms occupied declined to 2,371 in August 2020 from 8,245 in August 2019. On the plus side, Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index showed that the economy recovered by 1.2% month over month in September. Moreover, the unemployment rate is now down to pre-pandemic levels. However, unemployment is still too high, especially when compared to mainland U.S., as shown in the following chart.

Data by YCharts

The management mentioned in the conference call that many customers are holding excess liquidity amid the pandemic. While the liquidity has driven up deposits, it has also dampened the demand for credit. Considering Puerto Rico’s economy and the demand for credit, I’m expecting loans to grow by just 2% year over year in 2021, as shown in the table below.

Branch Consolidation to Drive Earnings Next Year

The management announced in the conference call that it is planning to close 11 branches in the New York Metro area. The management expects the closure of these low performing branches to result in annual savings of $13 million. Therefore, I’m expecting the non-interest expense to decline next year. However, the closing of these branches will lead to a one-time severance charge of approximately $25 million, with $23 million to be reflected in the fourth quarter.

As revenue growth is difficult amid the pandemic, I’m expecting BPOP to continue to focus on curtailing costs. I’m expecting BPOP to continue to save on business promotion as it is a relatively low hanging fruit. BPOP had already reduced business promotion expenses to $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $18.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest expense to decline by 1% year over year in 2021.

Earnings Likely to Increase by Mid-Single Digits Next Year

The low loan growth and expense savings will likely drive earnings next year. Moreover, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline as BPOP made high loan loss reserve builds in the first and second quarters that will likely cover some of the upcoming pandemic-driven loan impairments. Consequently, I’m expecting BPOP to report earnings of $5.83 per share in 2021, up 6% from my 2020 estimate of $5.48 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Credit Risk has Substantially Improved

BPOP’s credit risk substantially declined by the end of the last quarter after the expiration of deferral grants. Since the start of the pandemic, BPOP granted deferrals to loans worth $8.6 billion, representing 29% of total loans, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. By the end of September, 95% of the deferral grants had expired, leaving loans of only $698 million, or 2% of the portfolio, under an active deferral program.

Despite the decline, some credit risk remains because of BPOP’s exposure to hotels, which made up 2.8% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Further, the quality of BPOP’s assets, in general, is heavily dependent on the health of the Puerto Rican economy. Therefore, some credit risks will remain until the end of the pandemic.

Next Year’s Target Price Suggests a Limited Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book value multiple (P/B) to value BPOP. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.73 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $73.6 gives a target price of $53.8 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 9.9% from BPOP's November 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the potential price upside, BPOP is also offering a modest dividend yield of 3.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.40 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 27%, which is in line with the historical trend.

In my opinion, the potential price upside is not high enough for a bullish rating amid the pandemic. Although risks have now substantially declined, they will not return to normal until the pandemic comes to an end. Considering the upside, modest dividend yield, and risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BPOP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.