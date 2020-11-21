PDC has DUCs and permits to allow for close to four years of development though, giving it some nearer-term development certainty.

It also is achieving this without relying on hedges or on sacrificing production.

PDC looks capable of generating over $450 million in positive cash flow from Q4 2020 to the end of 2021 at low- to mid-$40s WTI oil.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) appears able to generate over $450 million in positive cash flow in Q4 2020 through to the end of 2021 at current strip prices. This result is not generated through sacrificing production, as PDC expects production in 2021 to be roughly flat compared to 2020 as well.

PDC has a healthy balance sheet and with the SRC Energy merger has achieved a good amount of scale. Its main challenge is with Colorado regulatory issues. Most of its production and reserves are in Colorado's Wattenberg Field, and the move to a 2,000 foot setback could affect a significant proportion of its potential locations. Many of its locations have only a handful of building units within 2,000 feet, so it may be possible to get unanimous consent from owners/tenants to develop those locations. However, the uncertainty there reduces PDC's estimated value to a bit over $17 per share in a low- to mid-$40s WTI oil environment.

2021 Development Plans

PDC expects to average 175,000 BOEPD to 185,000 BOEPD (37% oil) in production during 2021, with a capital expenditure budget of $500 million to $600 million. This would be roughly flat production compared to 2020, with slightly lower total production and slightly higher oil production at 2021 guidance midpoint compared to what PDC is projecting for 2020.

PDC is managing to achieve flat production growth with a relatively low capital expenditure budget, primarily through quite efficient operations in Wattenberg. It projects D&C and facility costs in Wattenberg to average around $360 to $380 per lateral foot in 2021. Those costs for the Delaware Basin are estimated at around $765 to $808 per lateral foot.

2021 Outlook

At current strip prices (including a bit over $43 WTI oil and around $2.70 NYMEX gas), PDC is projected to end up with around $1.435 billion in revenue after hedges in 2021. PDC's hedges have slightly positive value, with its oil hedges adding some value, but its natural gas hedges have negative value.

PDC is hedged with swaps for approximately 38% of its oil production and 21% of its natural gas production. Collars cover another 4% of its oil production and 42% of its natural gas production.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 24,090,000 $40.25 $970 NGLs (Barrels) 16,644,000 $11.00 $183 Natural Gas [MCF] 149,796,000 $1.80 $270 Hedge Value $12 Total Revenue $1,435

If PDC has a $550 million capital expenditure budget (guidance midpoint), it would end up with $361 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices. This is higher than PDC's projection of $300 million in positive cash flow in 2021 due to it using $40 WTI oil in its projections.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $160 Transportation, Gathering and Processing $89 Production Taxes $78 Cash G&A $110 Cash Interest $87 Capital Expenditures $550 Total Expenses $1,074

Effect On Debt

Between its positive cash flow in Q4 2020 and 2021, PDC may be able to pay off its credit facility debt and its $200 million 1.125% convertible note maturity due September 2021. This would leave it with $1.252 billion in outstanding notes.

That amount would be equal to 1.3x PDC's projected unhedged 2021 EBITDAX, which is a reasonable amount of leverage. PDC's solid financial position is reflecting in the trading price of its bonds, which are currently around par.

Colorado Regulations

The largest uncertainty around PDC involves the changes to required setbacks in Colorado. These changes are expected to be finalized soon. Approximately 5% of PDC's unpermitted inventory satisfies the basic criteria of being at least 2,000 feet away from a building unit. If the surface location is closer than that, unanimous consent from tenants and/or owners within 2,000 feet may be required for the permit to be approved.

Source: PDC Energy

While only 5% of PDC's unpermitted inventory has zero building units with 2,000 feet, 60% of its unpermitted inventory has only one to ten building units within 2,000 feet, which improves the chances of getting unanimous consent.

Source: PDC Energy

PDC also expects to exit 2020 with permits for 275 future locations as well as 200 DUCs, which adds together to nearly four years of future completion activity at its current pace. This at least gives it some certainty over its development capabilities.

Valuation

An EV/EBITDAX multiple of 3.0x would value PDC at approximately $17.10 per share. This is based on its projected 2021 unhedged EBITDAX and year-end 2021 net debt. A 3.5x multiple would increase its value to approximately $22.05 per share.

PDC's relatively healthy balance sheet and its ability to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow at low- to mid-$40s WTI oil (while maintaining production) would generally call for a higher multiple of 3.5x or more.

However, the uncertainty caused by the Colorado regulatory issues pushes down PDC's value even though it can likely mitigate some of that impact. Only 37% of PDC's PV-10 at the end of 2019 (pro forma for the SRC Energy merger) was from proved developed reserves. Thus it has a significant amount of value tied to Wattenberg locations that may be affected by the setback changes. Thus I'd go with a 3.0x multiple for PDC to be more conservative.

Conclusion

PDC Energy would be noticeably undervalued even for low- to mid-$40s WTI oil if it weren't for the challenges posed by 2,000 foot setbacks in Colorado. PDC has a healthy balance sheet and appears able to generate over $350 million in positive cash flow in 2021 while holding production roughly flat compared to 2020.

The uncertainty about how many of PDC's unpermitted Wattenberg locations will be undevelopable in the future keeps its estimated value to a bit over $17 per share in this commodity pricing environment though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.