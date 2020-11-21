Taking it a step further, AT&T also revealed WB's new “Wonder Woman” film would simultaneously debut in theaters and streaming, which all combined makes the impact far greater to far more investors across multiple industries.

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

Well, that’s how you make a statement.

It took them a while, but AT&T (NYSE:T) has finally sent the message its subscribers and investors been waiting for when it comes to streaming – we hear you.

With two big blockbuster announcements and third rumored to be coming, the company is finally turning into the player everyone had been waiting for them to become.

So, what does it mean for the company and more importantly the streaming space?

First, as always, some background.

You’ll remember AT&T’s entrance into the streaming space was not exactly easy.

After all, you never plan to launch a service during a pandemic. That said, the launch itself was still a mess and investors noticed. Forget the fact there was a lack of originals, which itself was somewhat forgivable (again COVID), but the list didn’t stop there.

It didn’t have its catalog firmly in place, it didn’t have hi-def options, and it wasn’t being offered at no cost to everyone who already subscribed to HBO. Yet, most importantly, it didn’t have its distribution set. Not being on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon Fire (NASDAQ:AMZN) was a HUGE problem and muted its launch to the point many investors really saw it as a disappointment.

(Credit: HBO Max)

And that should never have been the case; when you name a service after a powerhouse network like HBO, it should match expectations. HBO is a groundbreaking network with arguably the best programming on TV – HBO Max was not.

Now over time (as expected), the other problems slowly worked themselves out – more originals came, more customers were grandfathered in, but still no Roku or Amazon Fire Stick. This week, though, that changed as the week kicked off with news that HBO Max had made nice with Amazon.

In short, it was a game-changer.

It was also exactly what many people had been waiting for - and many investors had been begging to happen!

Until now HBO Max had been in a Catch-22, it needed more subscribers to get leverage over the platforms and they couldn’t get those subscribers without placement on those two platforms. Yet by reaching to terms with Amazon, it now puts pressure on Roku.

Make no mistake, Roku did not need HBO Max prior to be (and remain) successful, but now that its biggest competitor has them, it cannot afford to be left out of the mix. That’s true in general, but it’s especially true ahead of the holidays AND what proved to be bomb number two – Wonder Woman 1984.

Warner Bros. had been debating what to do with its big tentpole and was hedging on a Christmas release in theaters. The rumor had been it would go theatrical and then quickly go to streaming. The reality was even more of a shock – a concurrent release to both!

Again, though, without Roku/Amazon in play it meant less to – well everyone.

Yes, it was still important - but it also would have been limiting in terms of just how much the needle could move. That’s because it didn’t show investors it really cared about new subscribers and it didn’t show new subscribers HBO Max cared about them. Or really even current subscribers because the ease of access wasn’t there.

Now, though, with Amazon on board (and likely soon Roku), the sky’s the limit and it becomes a MASSIVE deal to investors.

The stakes are raised.

(Credit: WB)

All of sudden WW84 becoming the first major tentpole to go from screen to stream means so much more and it will impact so many more industries. Now all shares of all streaming stocks AND movie theater stocks AND media companies in general will feel the aftershocks.

With more people having access, this becomes a domino effect.

So, how does it impact them and their investors?

Well, among other streamers, the biggest to feel it will be Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) – Amazon and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a lesser extent because of the money made from deals with their respective devices. In general, many also view the race to be top streamer to be solely between Netflix and Disney. Netflix, of course, has a big lead, but Disney is gaining.

These are two companies that are very nimble but also trying to be a lot of things to a lot of people. The irony is actually their status in the film world. Disney is trying to serve two masters and not disrupt the theatrical balance. As I’ve said, look carefully at the films they’ve taken from theaters and the ones they’ve kept – so far it’s been “nice to have” vs. “have to have” in theaters.

Conversely, Netflix has tried to do everything to win over theaters, except the one thing theaters want – a longer window period between screen to stream. And it’s interesting because even with the pandemic and its lasting impact on the shift to streaming, most theaters seem to be less frustrated by Disney and the like.

Yes, they aren’t thrilled by it, but they aren’t blacklisting the parent companies (AMC and Universal’s dust-up aside). Yet many of the theaters (and Hollywood heavyweight – i.e., Oscar voters) are still holding a grudge for the time being.

It’s just an odd scenario.

Getting back to HBO Max, it was as always assumed to be a player but couldn’t get out of its own way… and it too will have the Disney problem of placating theaters it WILL still need later on down the line.

Which is why they went with the multi-platform approach which theater owners have been applauding. Again, it’s an odd scenario given how much easier it is to just watch the film at home for a lower cost with a lower risk of catching COVID.

This is what it's come down to though… a fight for the theaters to survive and they will take whatever they can get.

(Credit: AMC Theaters)

Now, for those who think HBO Max is too far behind Disney and Netflix to even catch up, well, that’s also where the WW84 movie comes into play. This is the service’s big money play and they’ve actually put a clock on it. The film will debut on HBO Max, BUT it will only stay there for a month before moving to paid-VOD (which is actually part of the larger problem I mentioned earlier of keeping its vast catalog intact for long periods of time – but I digress).

The point is HBO Max wants to use WW84 to make an immediate run at subscribers during the holidays and colder winter months. They want instant success to show shareholders instant results, keeping in mind, though, we won’t see the full influence on this until AT&T’s first quarter 2021 earnings, because while the Amazon Fire Stick deal will kick in sooner, the WW84 film will not.

And that’s not even counting the third rumored bombshell that Roku has come to terms on a deal which I would expect to be announced in the not so distant future.

I personally never thought AT&T will blow things up in a such large way and many will say this was bad move. Some believe Warner Bros. is leaving a massive amount of money on the table by not holding the film until next summer and they may end up being right. However, this is a test – a win-now type of test that is too fascinating to pass up, especially after the Tenet debacle.

It is entirely possible WW84 could have opened in June of 2021 in theaters and dominated, but let’s also be realistic, even after a COVID vaccine is out, will people still be ready to go back to theaters – at least so soon? Yes, they may be largely immune, but nothing’s 100% and COVID is still a dangerous illness, plus many experts still think masks and socially distancing are here to stay until 2022.

AT&T/WB/HBO Max have an opportunity here to try something different, gather some very important data and make a run at its rivals – I applaud them for taking it. This was a calculated approach that clearly had some thought behind it.

The one-two and possibly one-two-three punch of Amazon/Roku/WW84 shows its team is finally taking its situation seriously. HBO Max has a large hole to climb out of – but at least (for the moment) it has stopped digging itself deeper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.