Zix (ZIXI) recently reported Q3'20 results. The growth narrative was impressive, and its strong margins expansion trend continued. Despite this, the market is yet to catch up to the significantly improved growth opportunity. This article explores the new growth options. I also examine Zix's worrisome financials due to its leverage ratios. The competitive landscape seems scary. Regardless, there are reasons to give Zix a shot.

Demand

Zix reported impressive results last quarter. Revenue grew by 15% y/y to $54.8M. Revenue was also up compared to the previous quarter.

Annual recurring revenue was up by 11%. Cloud-based ARR grew by 19%. ARR was powered by the adoption of Zix's cloud offerings, which now stands at 86% of overall ARR. Zix observed that 97% of new logos adopted its Secure Cloud offering in October. This means ARR and cloud ARR will continue to benefit from the shift to cloud subscription.

The new customer count grew by 22%. Net dollar retention was over 99%. Going forward, Zix is guiding for Q4 revenue growth of 12%-14%. This will be driven by its strong momentum in the mid-market and its improved capabilities, which I will explore in the next section.

Business/Financials

Zix continues to leverage a robust network of MSSPs and partners to improve its sales motion. On the product end, it is pushing to play into the cloud adoption trend by increasing its coverage of SaaS apps hosted on cloud platforms. These moves informed its recent acquisition of CloudAlly.

According to Zix, CloudAlly is a channel first provider serving more than 5,000 customers and 250,000 unique users globally, collectively served by 600 MSP partners. CloudAlly adds capabilities in cloud-based data backup and recovery for compliance purposes. This extends to apps like Microsoft (MSFT) Office 365, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Workspace, SharePoint, OneDrive, Salesforce (CRM), Box (BOX), and Dropbox (DBX). Zix cited that the market opportunity in the cloud backup and recovery space will expand to $3B by 2025. This isn't far-fetched, given the robust adoption of cloud apps across the globe.

Therefore, we can expect the growth story to continue because of Zix's strategic positioning in the email security market.

"We view our primary competitors in the email security space to be Proofpoint Inc., MimeCast, and Barracuda Networks. Technically, while these companies offer advanced threat protection against email attacks and “send-to-anyone” encrypted email, we believe that Zix offers superior customer service and unparalleled benefits that come from access to The Directory, use of our Best Method of Delivery protocol, and the industry’s only transparent email encryption. Nevertheless, some of these competitors are large enterprises with substantial financial and technical resources that exceed ours. We are also competing against other value-added cloud distributor platforms such as PAX8 and Sherweb." - Source: Annual Report

The commentary above was culled from Zix's latest annual report. The commentary highlights Zix's top competitors in the email security space. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Mimecast (MIME), and Barracuda play more in the mid to large enterprise space. This places Zix in a unique swim lane most of the time.

Source: Forrester

The chart above highlights the competitive landscape. Other players like Microsoft, Symantec, and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) mostly address large companies. Given its added capabilities, I expect Zix to have moved up and out in the latest chart. Forrester also acknowledged Zix's strategy of playing in the mid-market. It is important to buttress this fact because one of the biggest threats to Zix's story is competition. The coronavirus has impacted Proofpoint in recent quarters. I expect it to cast a wider net when fishing for new customers. I also expect other players to do the same. I strongly believe that competitive headwinds will be the biggest threat to a bullish thesis on Zix. In Gartner's latest market guide for the email security space, there were encouraging insights to still bet on email security. Some of these insights jive with my initial knowledge of the email security space. In the report, Garter cited the 2020 Verizon Data Breach report in which 22% of breaches involved social engineering, and 96% of those breaches came through email. I agree with these insights. When writing shellcodes as a security researcher, emails were among the most viable ways to transfer a payload to a test machine. Gartner also cited the adoption of cloud email platforms:

"...enterprise adoption of cloud office systems (see Note 2), for which cloud email is a key capability, is continuing to grow, with 71% of companies using cloud or hybrid cloud email. Google’s G Suite and Microsoft’s Office 365 dominate the market. Use of G Suite grew 37% in 2019, slightly faster than Office 365 at 36%..." Source: Gartner

Gartner classified Zix under the IESS (integrated email security solutions) space. The chart above shows the overlap of the IESS space with other segments like SEG (secure email gateways) and CESS (cloud email security supplements). This essentially means that Zix can offer most of the capabilities that bigger players offer. IESS is preferred because it is quick and easy to deploy. SEGs are preferred to IESS because they stop inbound attacks faster. Most of the top players offer SEGs. Gartner expects most enterprises to adopt built-in email protection offered by cloud email providers as the main line of defense:

"By 2023, at least 40% of all organizations will rely on built-in protection capabilities from cloud email providers as the main line of defense, up from 27% in 2020."

This is a troubling insight for me. If enterprises increasingly rely on built-in offerings from cloud providers, I expect this to mostly affect low budget small businesses. This is a big concern for Zix, and it should be factored into the competitive moat and risk premium.

On the margins side, sales of Microsoft 365 (fees due to the resale of Microsoft 365) continue to impact gross margins. GAAP gross margin improved to 49% from 47% last quarter and down 55% y/y.

SG&A expenses were down to 34.3% of revenue. This is an improvement y/y and sequentially. This was driven by cost optimization initiatives.

R&D expenses in Q3 were 10.4% of total revenue compared to 11.6% in the same period last year. GAAP R&D expenses will continue to grow sequentially due to amortization expenses from new projects.

These expense improvements drove solid operating margins. This development is important because Zix’s debt covenant is tied to its EBITDA growth. Zix is guiding for FY’20 adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%. This is well within its reach, given the sustained revenue growth and improved contributions from its recent acquisition. Zix stated that the acquisition of CloudAlly is immediately accretive to ARR and EBITDA. CloudAlly is on track to generate $8M in ARR in FY'20 at a $500k quarterly EBITDA run-rate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the growth grade, EBITDA growth has been outstanding. This will continue given the strong billings growth and operating efficiency drive. The operating expense improvements benefited GAAP EPS, which improved to -$0.05 in Q3 versus -$0.07 in the same period last year. This improved margins performance has also contributed to strong operating cash flows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The value grade for Zix is average. This is weakened by the effect of Zix's leverage on its enterprise value. Amortization expense from new acquisitions is also impacting metrics like the EV/EBIT. If we use the price to sales ratio, we find out that Zix's valuation is attractive, given its improved growth factor. Comparing Zix to players like Proofpoint and Mimecast isn't ideal; regardless, it paints a compelling story.

Data by YCharts

The valuation discount to peers reflects Zix's smaller size and its focus on smaller customers.

Going forward, analysts are expecting revenue growth of 12% in 2021. This forecast is conservative due to Zix's improved capabilities. These capabilities solidify Zix's competitive position. They come at a cost to Zix's risk premium due to the huge debt on its balance sheet. Regardless, the strong operating cash flow growth is reassuring, and I expect leverage ratios to improve in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

I find the growth story compelling. Zix's ability to drive its revenue and EBITDA growth will continue to catalyze multiples expansion. At 1.7x P/S, I find Zix attractive, given its improved growth options and margins.

