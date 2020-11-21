Leverage ratio has also improved, and I'm encouraged by management's decision to continue to waive its incentive fee through the end of 2020.

It's been three months since I last visited PennantPark (NASDAQ:PNNT), and at the time, I had a Buy rating on the stock. It appears that my bullish thesis has been validated. As seen below, the stock has returned 33% (including dividends) since that article was published. Despite the recent run-up in share price, I still see the stock as being undervalued. In this article, I evaluate what makes PennantPark an attractive investment at the current valuation, so let's get started.

A Look Into PennantPark

PennantPark Investment is an externally managed Business Development Company that focuses on lending to companies in the middle-market space. Like its peer, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), it is also managed by PennantPark Investment Advisors, LLC. It was founded in 2007 and has deployed over $11 billion in capital since inception. As of September 30th, its loan portfolio is worth $1.1 billion and is spread across 80 different companies in a variety of industries.

Compared to PFLT, PNNT has a riskier portfolio structure, with a higher proportion of investments that are classified as second-lien secured debt and under. As seen below, just 41% of PNNT's loan portfolio is first-lien secured debt and 61% of the portfolio is secured debt (first-lien plus second-lien). This is riskier compared to PFLT, which holds 89% of its loan portfolio as first-lien debt and 92% as secured debt. This puts PNNT at a disadvantage compared to its peer when faced with economic uncertainty.

(Source: Q4'20 Investor Presentation)

PennantPark appears to have weathered the latest quarter (Q4'20) rather well, with adjusted Net Asset Value per share rising by 1.7% QoQ from $7.46 in Q3'20 to $7.59 in the latest quarter. In addition, yield compression seems to have eased a bit. The yield on debt instruments improved by 20 basis points sequentially to 8.9%. I find this to be encouraging, as PNNT's average LIBOR floor of 1% has kicked in to stabilize portfolio yields. This average LIBOR floor sits far higher than the current 1 Year LIBOR rate, which according to Bankrate, is currently at 0.34.

Plus, the $0.12 quarterly dividend remains covered by Core Net Investment Income of $0.14, equating to a dividend coverage ratio of 117%. As such, I see the dividend yield as being safe, especially considering that as of September 30th, PNNT has $0.33 per share in spillover income from prior quarters, which it can use to further protect the dividend.

I'm also encouraged by management's decision to extend the incentive fee waiver to December 31st, 2020. The incentive fee would have been charged on 100% of the annualized portfolio yield earnings between 7% (1.75% per quarter x 4) and 8.48% (2.12% per quarter x4), and 17.5% of portfolio earnings above 8.48% (annualized).

This results in savings for investors, given that the current portfolio yield is 8.9%. This also means that investors are only being charged the base management fee of 1.5%, which compares favorably to some BDCs that charge a 2% base management fee. The incentive fee structure is illustrated below (pardon the blurriness, as it also shows blurry on the 10-K).

(Source: FY 2020 Form 10-K)

What's also noteworthy is that PNNT's debt-to-equity ratio decreased substantially QoQ from a regulatory debt to equity ratio of 1.49x in Q3'20 to just 0.93x in the latest quarter. This sits below the 1.25x level that I generally prefer to see for BDCs. The improvement in debt-to-equity was due to the capital infusion from the formation PSLF (PennantPark Senior Loan Fund I), which is a joint venture with Pantheon, and is intended to provide investment solutions to institutional investors. I see this as a positive, as it helped to deleverage PNNT's balance sheet, while representing a vote of confidence in PNNT from the institutional investment community.

Looking into PNNT's portfolio, I see a mix of industries, some of which are better positioned to weather the pandemic than others. As seen below, the hospitality, energy, and childcare sectors could continue to pose challenges as COVID-19 infection rates have recently surged in the past month.

(Source: Q4'20 Investor Presentation)

However, I'm encouraged by management's statements on the nature of its energy and gaming investments, as noted below during the recent conference call:

Energy investments represent 8.8% of the overall portfolio. Despite the challenges facing the oil and gas industry, RAM Energy successfully refinanced all its outstanding debt with a new credit facility led by Vast Bank under the Main Street Lending Program. The new loan materially lowers RAM's cost of capital and provides runway to execute on its operating plan and time to wait for a recovery in prices. Our gaming portfolio has proven to be extremely resilient and continues to perform well. With the repayment of Peninsula Pacific Colonial Downs since quarter end at an 11% IRR, gaming exposure has been reduced from 3.6% of the portfolio to 2.6%."

Valuation

Turning to valuation, PNNT continues to trade rather cheaply, at a price-to-adjusted NAV ratio of 0.56x. Over the past three years, PNNT has generally traded at a price-to-GAAP book value ratio in the 0.7x to 0.85x range. Currently, PNNT is trading at a price-to-GAAP book value ratio of just 0.54. While PNNT may not deserve to trade in its historical range, given the near-term risks, I see potential for it to bridge at least some of this gap.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

PennantPark posted decent quarterly results, with a sequential improvement to its adjusted NAV, a better portfolio yield, and a dividend that remains covered by CORE NII. I'm also encouraged by the improved debt metrics, and by management's continued willingness to waive its incentive management fee through at least December 31st of this year. Plus, PNNT maintains plenty of spillover income from prior quarters to further protect the dividend. As such I see the current 11.3% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive.

Given the near-term headwinds from rising COVID-19 infection rates, I believe some of PNNT's discount to NAV is warranted. However, I see the current discount as being rather excessive and see upside potential to bridge at least some of the gap between the share price and NAV/share. Given the aforementioned, I view the shares as a buy for both income and share price appreciation.

