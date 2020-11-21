Going forward, we expect the company to both grow and generate strong FCF.

The company can continue to grow from 2021 to 2023 with unparalleled financial strength.

EOG Resources has an impressive portfolio of assets, and it's continuing to have an incredibly low breakeven.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is one of the largest American-based oil companies that's gone up 25% since we last discussed it a month ago. Since then, the company has announced its most recent earnings and continued to execute. As we'll see, as a result of these things, EOG Resources has strong cash flow ability as markets recover.

Continued Improvements

EOG Resources has focused on continued improvements in its business and execution.

Execution - Investor Presentation

EOG Resources generated $760 million in FCF in 3Q 2020 with capital expenditure 23% below target, operating costs 13% below target, and production 2% above target. The company has continued to achieve well cost reduction targets, showing its continued efficiency improvements and execution. That highlights its business strength.

The company's Dorado dry gas play, a newly discovered gas play that it says is massive, has 1,250 premium net wells and 21 trillion cubic feet of net natural gas potential (worth tens of billions of dollars). The new discovery is proximate to key markets, and while more details need to be announced, it could generate near 100% returns at current prices.

Going out into 2023, the company sees 70-80% reinvestment at $50 WTI for 8-10% oil growth. The company, at $36 WTI, can fund 2021 maintenance capital and dividend at a yield of more than 3%. It can't fund growth capital, but that still shows its financial strength and its expectation to drive long-term shareholder rewards.

Long-Term Outlook

EOG Resources' outlook has the potential to drive significant shareholder rewards.

2021 Guidance - Investor Presentation

The company saw its production drop significantly as a result of COVID-19; however, it is well on the path to recovery. 2021E estimated production is roughly 4% below 2019 production, and well above 2020E production, showing its strength. The company, as we discussed, can fund maintenance capital and dividend at a mere $36 WTI.

Maintenance capital is $3.4 billion, a significant but more than manageable amount for the company. That highlights the company's strength.

Returns - Investor Presentation

Going into 2022-2023, EOG Resources is focused on strong shareholder returns. At $50 WTI, or more than that, the company still expects a reasonable recovery with 8-10% oil growth and 10-12% BOE growth. At $50 WTI, the company sees a 70-80% reinvestment rate at ~$2 billion in FCF a year. That means long-term growth and respectable FCF.

Past $50 WTI, the company sees a lower reinvestment rate with a higher amount of FCF. This highlights the company's financial strength and ability to reward shareholders.

Financial Improvements and Premium Asset Base

EOG Resources has a premium asset base, consistently improving, such as its new Dorado discovery with a $1.22 HH breakeven.

Inventory - Investor Presentation

EOG Resources' impressive inventory, as we discussed above, has a 61% median rate of return at $40 WTI. The company has 6,000+ premium wells that can earn a 30%+ return at $30 WTI and $2.5 HH price. This highlights the company's financial strength and its ability to drive strong returns even during the downturn for years to come.

This premium asset base has allowed the company's financials to improve. Since 1999, the company has grown its dividends 22% annually, and its bond maturities and debt reductions mean it only has $4.9 billion in remaining debt. That manageable debt is more than enough for the company to handle, and it has one of the best debt profiles.

We expect the company to drive strong shareholder returns.

Shareholder Return Potential

EOG Resources has the potential to drive strong shareholder returns. At $50 WTI, it expects to invest heavily in the business, driving $2 billion FCF and nearly 10% annual growth.

The company's market capitalization is nearly $27 billion, meaning this would generate incredibly strong FCF. The company's dividend costs it $650 million annually, comfortably covered by this FCF. Another $10 WTI increase towards a normal price of $60/barrel could drive more than $7 billion in annual FCF for shareholders.

This highlights EOG Resources' ability to drive shareholder returns.

Risk

EOG Resources' risk, like that of all its peer companies, is oil prices. The company can cover its dividend at $36 WTI, and at $40+ WTI, current prices, it is generating modest FCF. It has continued to make significant discoveries, and at this point, it's more focused on growth versus driving FCF. That could put it in even more risk if prices drop.

This risk is something that investors in EOG Resources should always pay attention to.

Conclusion

EOG Resources has continued to execute its businesses well and has seen production recover significantly going into 2021. The company's unparalleled asset base has a massive premium inventory, and it has recently made a number of exciting discoveries that work to highlight its strength.

Going forward, we expect the company to continue using its low-cost asset base to drive strong shareholder rewards. Unlike many other companies, it has focused on growth versus FCF. That could hurt it in the future; however, it also presents the company with a unique opportunity highlighting its strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.