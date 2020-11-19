"If you are considered as favorites, you have to stand up and deliver. You can't make too many mistakes. You have to be the best." − Sourav Ganguly

Way back in August 2020, I had analyzed Exact Sciences' (NASDAQ:EXAS) flagship product Cologuard’s prospects in 2021–22 and estimated that it had the potential to grow 8× in the long run. The stock was about $95 then, and subsequently hit a high of about $131. Now, it is hovering around $116 as of November 17, 2020.

Image Source: Twitter/The Lead-Lag Report

EXAS’s price zoomed in October 2020 mainly because it acquired Thrive Earlier Detection for about $2.15 billion. Thrive is developing a liquid biopsy test that helps in detecting early-stage cancers. It also acquired Base Genomics, a start-up that too is into developing early-stage cancer detection tests, for $410 million. Analysts feel that the era of liquid biopsies has arrived, and EXAS seems to have made the right moves by acquiring these companies.

As of now, EXAS is armed with a blockbuster product, Cologuard, a promising product pipeline which includes a partnership with Mayo Clinic to identify biomarkers associated with 15 cancers, and early-stage cancer detection products from its acquisitions. It is now time for the company to convert its bullish commentary, pipeline, and acquisitions into profits.

Though the company seems to be ready to take off, I dug deep into its SEC disclosures to figure out what lies ahead for the company:

Equity Dilution

Image Source: EXAS’s Disclosures to the SEC

EXAS’s long-term liabilities of $2 trillion include $1.55 trillion worth of convertible notes. These instruments can be settled in cash or by issuing equity. The company is issuing these notes to raise cash for acquiring more companies. What these issuances imply is that the company is confident of turning in solid operating profits up to 2028, which it can use to settle the notes along the way.

In Q3 2020, EXAS settled 2025 Convertible notes worth $150 million in cash, a transaction on which it incurred a loss of $7.9 million (p.7).

But what if the company’s expectations do not prove true, or are delayed for whatever reason?

What happens if it keeps expanding by acquiring more companies without generating reasonable returns for its loyal shareholders? No one knows if this will not happen.

If expectations do not materialize, EXAS’s equity capital will get massively diluted, or its cash outflows will witness a substantial increase, or both.

Aside from the convertible notes, EXAS also issued 8.6 million common shares at $101 each in October 2020 to fund acquisitions. That is some more equity dilution right there at a price that’s lower than what investors are paying for it.

Accumulated Deficit

Image Source: EXAS’s Disclosures to the SEC

In Q3 2020, EXAS reported a net loss of about $220 million after impairing intangible assets worth $210 million (p.3). The loss increased the accumulated deficit to $1.53 trillion (check image above). The company’s gross total stockholders’ equity of $3.86 trillion stands eroded to $2.33 trillion as of Q3 2020.

Valuation

As of November 17, 2020, EXAS seems overvalued. Aside from the common stock sale at $101 (a big dampener), the company’s Forward Price/Sales ratio is very high at 13.32 compared to the sector median of 6.95. Its Forward Price/Book is also high at 6.15 compared to the sector median of 4.34.

I would say the company’s current business potential is adequately priced in and any stock appreciation from here on depends on its performance or news. If the stock starts moving up without any reason, it may encounter resistance at its previous high of $131.

Summing Up

Though EXAS has the potential to become a leader in the cancer diagnostics space, the time has come for the company to start delivering on its mega-growth promise instead of diluting equity regularly, incurring losses (on account of impairment), and inflating goodwill by acquiring companies.

It has everything going for it – a blockbuster product, promising pipeline, strong collaboration, and exciting acquisitions in the early-stage cancer detection space. In Q3 2020, EXAS even recorded an 86% jump in sales which indicates that it has massive business potential. All positives are in place and all the company has to do from here on is stand and deliver.

As the company has recently issued stock at $101, the upside seems limited unless it starts reporting big sales and profit numbers going forward. I would urge medium- and long-term investors to wait and track its Q4 2020 results, and reconcile its performance with promise, before making any decision.

At this time my view on EXAS is neutral.

