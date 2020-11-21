However, the company can only deliver its SUVs by end of 2022, and that is a long gestation period in the crowded EV space.

Fisker has many positives going for it – an affordable yet premium SUV, $1 billion in cash, an asset-light business model, and 9,100 paid reservations of its SUV.

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (FSR) got listed on October 30, 2020, after merging with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ). The stock price has been moving up nicely since listing and is hovering around $17 as of November 18, 2020. The sentiment on EV stocks is bullish these days because Tesla (TSLA) has just gotten into the S&P 500 (SP500).

As it is likely that many investors will jump in and buy EV stocks without browsing through their financial reports, I decided to dig deeper into FSR’s SEC disclosures and create an FAQ so that new investors get the big picture:

1. FSR’s Key Product

FSR is targeting the “premium with volume” electric SUV market. The “premium with volume” implies the production of more than 100,000 vehicles of a single premium model.

Image Source: FSR’s SEC Disclosures

The company expects to begin production of its 250–300 mile range Ocean SUV, built with sustainable materials, only in Q4 2022 and start initial customer deliveries in late 2022 (and not before that (p.11)). As of November 1, 2020, FSR had received 9,100 paid reservations for the SUV. FSR intends to pursue a technology-intensive and asset-light business model, which is why it has outsourced Ocean’s production to Magna International (MGA). The company wants to take advantage of overcapacities in the EV industry, which I believe is a good move.

2. The Market

FSR intends to price the Ocean SUV at $37,499 or offer a flexible lease option starting at $379 per month (p.173). The price seems affordable and competitive for an electric “premium” SUV with a 300 mile range.

The company plans to develop and operate a digital direct-to-customer, and hassle-free sales model. It has created a proprietary Flexee App that enables vehicle configuration, sales, and delivery (p.174).

FSR believes that the rising awareness about the harm that carbon emissions cause, advances in battery technology, support from the government, the decline in manufacturing costs, and, most importantly, Ocean SUV being the only one of its kind in the premium category that is affordable too will help it score in a highly competitive marketplace.

Though FSR is gung-ho about its prospects, research firm McKinsey estimates that EV sales in the U.S. in 2022 are likely to grow at a tardy pace because of a fall in consumer spending, low oil demand (which makes ICE vehicles cheaper to operate than EVs), and relaxed carbon emission norms. The firm claims that several U.S.-based OEMs have postponed the introduction of at least five new EV models.

Image Source: McKinsey

Maybe the rules will be changed after the new President takes over. Who knows?

For the moment, FSR and investors are bullish on its prospects while analysts are suggesting that the market will be flat.

3. Financial Information

As of September 30, 2020, FSR’s combined (FSR + SPAQ) equity capital consisted of 315.2 million shares, which included convertible equity shares, merger shares, and SPAQ’s public shares.

Image Source: FSR’s SEC Disclosures

The company’s pro forma balance sheet contained cash and equivalents, and temporary equity capital (after accumulated deficit), each worth $1.02 billion.

Image Source: FSR’s SEC Disclosures

The combined entity incurred a net loss of $12.1 million in the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. FSR’s interest costs of $1.32 million and change in fair value of convertible security worth $29 million were eliminated because FSR’s convertible notes and the fair value of its convertible security nullified when the businesses were combined (see Column 3 in image above).

This gives a fair idea to investors that FSR will incur about $4 million net loss per quarter until it commercializes operations – unless it expands or conceptualizes a new model or incurs a new expense.

Summing Up

FSR has many things going for it – an affordable yet premium SUV that’s made using sustainable materials, $1 billion in cash and equivalents, TSLA’s S&P 500 inclusion, an asset-light business model that exploits overcapacities of EV manufacturers, and 9,100 paid reservations of its SUV as of November 1, 2020.

On the negative side, the company will begin delivering its SUVs only by the end of 2022, and that is a very long gestation period. Then there’s the McKinsey report that warns of a sluggish market going forward.

I estimate that the positives have almost been priced in but the negatives have been overlooked. Therefore, I do not recommend the stock to medium- and long-term investors. For such investors, my rating of FSR is neutral.

That said, the stock looks like an exciting short-term trading play. I would chart it, and pay attention to my favorite indicator alerts, to steer in and out of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.