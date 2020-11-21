Crude Oil: Floating Storage Has Recovered To Pre-COVID Level

Contango (in both WTI and Brent futures) has been narrowing steadily over the past month.

The stock of refined products at five major ports remains elevated, but is declining slowly.

Fundamentals

US Market

This week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory draw of 0.8 million barrels (MMbbl) for the week to November 13. It was a “bullish surprise” as analysts had expected an inventory build of around 1.7 MMbbl for the period (according to Reuters survey).

At 489.5 MMbbl, commercial crude oil stocks are still above the 5-year average (+29.1 MMbbl) as well as above last year's level (+39.1 MMbbl). Although the surplus is shrinking, it remains rather large (by historical standards), and the WTI price seems elevated when set against the current level of inventories (see the chart below).

U.S. Commercial Oil Stocks + Changes and Deviations

U.S. Commercial Oil Stock Deviations vs. WTI price

However, the market is forward-looking and there are strong reasons to expect higher prices ahead.

In the week ending November 13, production was up 3.8% w-o-w to 10.9 bbl/d. Total supply, however, was up only 1.0% w-o-w, as imports decreased by 4.5%. Oil consumption (refinery inputs) was up 2.9% w-o-w, but is still up some 16% y-o-y (see the table below).

U.S. Oil Market - Key Variables

Crude oil production potential has been significantly damaged. The inventory of old wells is growing faster than the inventory of new wells, while the number of active oil rigs is down some 65% y-o-y. In its latest STEO report, the EIA has kept its crude oil production forecast relatively unchanged (vs. previous update). EIA currently expects U.S. crude oil production to average 11.11 MMbbl/d over the next 14 months (November 2020-December 2021).

Global Market

VLCC Storage

VLCC floating storage situation has improved dramatically over the past several months. Crude oil stock in stationary VLCCs has dropped from an estimated 141 MMbbls in mid-July to just over 50 MMbbls today. Annual surplus has narrowed to just +2.3 MMbbls (from +101 MMbbl in July), while the surplus relative to 5-year average has narrowed to +9.3 MMbbls (from +95 MMbbl in July). There now seems to be a bullish divergence between the WTI price level and amount of crude oil in VLCC storage (see the charts below).

Five Major Ports

In the week ending November 20, we estimate that the stocks of refined crude oil products at five major ports (Amsterdam, Antwerp, Fujairah, Rotterdam, Singapore) likely decreased to 119.2 MMbbl (-5.44 MMbbl w-o-w). Annual surplus has narrowed to +13.97 MMbbl (from +19.53 MMbbl a week ago).

Commercial refined products - light distillates, middle distillates, heavy distillates, and residues. Light distillates - include gasoline only (does not include gasoline blending components such as reformate, alkylate etc., naphtha and other light petrochemical feedstocks). Middle distillates - include kerosene, kerosene-type jet fuel and distillate fuel oil (does not include gasoil, diesel and marine bunker gasoil). Heavy distillates and residues - include residual fuel oil only (does not include non-energy residual products such as tar and bitumen).

The divergence between Brent price (5-day average) and the stock of refined products at five major ports looks neutral (see the chart below).

Five Major Ports - Weekly Petroleum Products Inventories Deviations vs. Price

Japan

As of the end of September, the total stock of crude oil products in Japan stood at 10,457 kilolitres (+6.90% y-o-y). Crude oil stocks decreased by 832 kilolitres m-o-m to 12,524 kilolitres (+4.81% y-o-y). Oil stocks still remain below the 5-year average level (-802 kilolitres).

India

Domestic sales of crude oil products in India have increased by 3.1% y-o-y in October to 17.78 million tons (+2.29 MT m-o-m). Demand for oil in India has started to pick up lately. Indeed, the volume of demand in October was the highest since February.

China

China has produced a total of 249 million barrels of commercial crude oil products in October 2020 (+3.02 MMbbl m-o-m, but -19.09 MMbbl y-o-y and -8.86 MMbbl vs. the 5-year average). Production of refined products in China has been declining in annual terms for two consecutive months now.

Prices

Six-Month Calendar Spreads

Calendar spreads cycle between backwardation and contango as the market alternates between periods of under- and oversupply, making spreads rather than spot prices the most useful indicator of market balance.

Backwardation (positive spread - see the charts below) is associated with periods of under-supply and falling inventories, while contango (negative spread - see the chart below) is associated with the opposite. In other words, forward curves become backwardated when supply is running low; conversely, contango tends to occur when there is a surplus. Backwardation incentivizes holders of inventory to release it due to the prevailing near-term premium price. Contango, on the other hand, incentivizes owners of storage facilities to increase inventory, thereby alleviating the supply glut. Contango, or when the forward price of Brent/WTI trades above the prompt price, usually encourages traders to buy options to store crude, which could lead to rising inventories.

Both Brent and WTI oil futures are in contango (based on six-month calendar spreads). The contango implies that crude oil stocks are expected to increase (over the next six months). However, notice that contango has been narrowing steadily over the past month - particularly, in case of Brent crude oil futures (see the chart below).

OPEC

We estimate that OPEC seaborne crude oil exports have averaged just over 17 MMbbl/d so far in November. If the current export rate remains unchanged, total monthly exports will drop to a five-month low and will be down some 26% y-o-y.

