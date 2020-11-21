Canadian Stocks Set To Play Catch Up In 2021
Summary
Why Canadian equities may be poised to play catch up in 2021.
Bullish case for financials, industrials, consumer staples and telecom.
Will market leadership shift to cyclical names that got left behind in 2020?
A handful of stocks have been responsible for the bulk of the world's stock market gains since the pandemic started. Could market leadership soon shift to cyclical names that got left behind? Kim Parlee speaks with Michael O'Brien, portfolio manager, TD Asset Management, about why 2021 may bode well for Canada equities.