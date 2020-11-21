Prepared by Michael, junior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is another retailer dealing with intense competition and working to adapt to a changing market landscape and a pressured consumer that has been impacted by the pain that is COVID-19.

With news of not just one but two COVID-19 vaccines boosting retailers, we believe that Buckle should be considered on the next pullback for a hold well into 2021. We think over this time, you will see even more gains. But let it fall. There are near-term pressures on the market such as Secretary Mnuchin ending some of the Federal Reserve COVID support systems, as well as surging COVID cases leading to new governmental restrictions on businesses and travel. The stock could deliver some sizable returns even after the run-up since summer. Even our traders can speculate. That said, the company is executing, and shares are reasonably valued. The name is in a crowded space, no doubt, but is a winner. Let us discuss.

Buckle shares are at an interesting point here. Investors are betting on a turnaround, some are trading the name, and others are on the short-side. The just reported quarter certainly was pretty solid. With retail, we often care more about the top line, despite the fact that in general, investing is about increasing profits.

That said, the top line was so strong in the Q3 report and we see improvement as likely in the ongoing. We think based on the trends we are seeing, the company will perform well in the holiday quarter. While we think there will be pressure on the market in the coming weeks with COVID uncertainty. Next year, when there is more clarity, the stock could catch a bid along with other retailers on the hopes for survival and a return to normal, especially if that holiday quarter is solid.

The company is bringing in solid revenues, demonstrating demand for the products it carries. We saw some declining performance in the past, but now the company is seeing really nice gains. We all know that there are ongoing issues with traffic and comparable sales that were hitting retail before COVID. When COVID arrived, it decimated store traffic with scared consumers, closed stores, and a weaker shopper. While much of the retail sector has been struggling, the best names are managing to increase sales and generate positive comps. Right now, Buckle can be lumped with this camp.

Expectations have cautiously been rising as evidenced by the market revaluing the name higher in recent weeks. The competition and pressure in the space, coupled with a touchy consumer, had made retail a tough place to invest, but it is truly getting better. Performance measures are improving for Buckle. What do we mean? Compared to the first quarter and even the second quarter, we like what we are seeing.

Sales were quite a bit higher than expected overall. They came in at $251 million and beat estimates by $18 million. That is strong. What is key to note is that these sales were up 12% from last year, demonstrating the strength of this retailer's ability to deliver relative to last year, which had no COVID-related pressures. The one critical metric we really hone in on with retailers is comparable sales. Well, we were impressed here. Comparable sales jumped 12.4% versus last year. Online sales increased 72.5% to $46.4 million compared to online net sales of $26.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This has made up for the major shortfall in physical store sales. That said, we think in the second half of 2021, you are going to see comps wildly strong in physical store sales when COVID will be in the past. With strong gross profit improvements as well as operating expenses that rose just 3% from a year ago, net income expanded with authority. Net income hit $41.6 million, or $0.85 per share. This was an eye-popping performance compared with $26.0 million, or $0.54 per share. Stunning.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead for the full-year 2020, we think the cash position is strong. At the end of the quarter, cash and equivalents totaled $332 million. Liabilities are reasonable. We have to say that the expense management is great to see. Profit power is impressive. Sales are growing. The digital strategy is paying off. Based on current store plans, we expect capital expenditures for the year will be $6 million to $8 million, which include both planned store projects and IT investments. Buckle ended the quarter with 446 retail stores in 42 states, which compare to 449 stores in 42 states at the end of the third quarter last year. We like that management of the property. For EPS, we are looking for $2.14-$2.36, putting shares at just 13.5X FWD EPS. A bet could pay off well here, but wait for a pullback as the market is likely to allow it. $25 would be a fantastic price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.