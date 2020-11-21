Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The week ahead will see investors once again weigh the brightening prospects for COVID-19 vaccines against a surging pandemic in the U.S. and other parts of the world. A warning from JPMorgan on a tough winter of economic growth will also be in the background, along with any hints of progress on fiscal stimulus and what is likely to be more positive vaccine news. The earnings calendar includes intriguing reports from Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), while the corporate event calendar slows down considerably. The release of FOMC minutes is expected to draw more attention than usual with Fed members entering unchartered territory with their pandemic plans.

Earnings spotlight: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) on November 23; Best Buy (BBY), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), HP (NYSE:HPQ), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) on November 24; Deere (NYSE:DE) on November 25.

IPO watch: Russian e-commerce giant Ozon (OZON) is eyeing a $5B valuation as it looks to raise close to $1B in an IPO that could price next week. Meanwhile, the lock-up period expires for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) on November 23 and the quiet periods end on Datto (NYSE:MSP), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX), GATO Silver (NYSE:GATO), Galacto (NASDAQ:GLTO), Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR), Lufax (NYSE:LU) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ). Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: The filing deadline for Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and Traton (OTCPK:VWAGY) with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is November 23. Shareholders with MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) vote on the Ivanti deal on November 24.

Retail sales: The Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping holiday period is a new ballgame this year with companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Target (NYSE:TGT), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Walmart (NYSE:WM) already running deal events as early as October that are believed to have pulled some holiday sales forward. The focus next week may be on pricing, fulfillment and delivery costs in what is sure to be a record-setting holiday year for shippers like UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Internet high-flyers like Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) will also be watched to see how they fit into the holiday matrix. An early look at what to expect will come on November 23 when the National Retail Federation holds a media call to release its forecast for 2020 holiday sales.

Best Buy earnings preview: Best Buy (BBY) will report Q3 earnings on November 24 before the market opens. Consensus estimates on Best Buy from Wall Street analysts are for revenue of $11.00B, EPS of $1.71, comparable sales growth of 13.6% and operating margin of 5.3%. Key areas of focus for the earnings call will include Best Buy's early look at holiday trends and updates on capital allocation plans given the company's substantial cash position.

Healthcare events: Phase 2a top-line data is due out for Urovant Sciences' (NASDAQ:UROV) Vibegron treatment for IBS on November 23 and Phase 3 clinical trial topline data is due in on Chiasma's (NASDAQ:CHMA) Mycapssa treatment for acromegaly. It is also the last business day before the FDA action date on Liquidia Technologies' (NASDAQ:LQDA) LIQ861-Inspire for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. November 24 is the last business day before the FDA action date for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) on the DAXI biologics license application. Earlier this month, a Phase 2 trial failed to meets its primary efficacy endpoints. The FDA action date arrives on November 27 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)'s Setmelanotide under a priority review.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to $0.41 from $0.37, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) to $0.2575 from $0.2325, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) to $0.66 from $0.62, HP Inc. (HPQ) to $0.185 from $0.1762, Neenah (NYSE:NP) to $0.49 from $0.47, Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) to $0.82 from $0.79, South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to $0.305 from $0.295 and Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) to $0.10 from $0.08.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF) are set to to host a virtual Investor Day events on November 23. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) will host a virtual R&D day on November 24.

Conferences rundown: The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference runs from November 23 to December 3. Next week will see pre-recorded fireside chats from the conference released from Hamilton Throne (OTC:HTLZF), Amwell (NYSE:AMWL), NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK), NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA), Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), Graybug (NASDAQ:GRAY), Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI), Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Change Healthcare (CHNGE), Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). The Bank of America Securities Virtual Global Data Center Conference will include talks from Switch (NYSE:SWCH), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE). The Credit Suisse Specialty Chemicals Conference on November 24 will include talks by Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) and Wacker (OTC:WKCMF). Go deeper: Read about the conference presentations that could stand out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Data reports: RV shipments data is due out sometime during the week. Total shipments were up 31% in September. Keep an eye on Camping World (NYSE:CWH), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) as the RV numbers for October hit.

Stock splits: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is set to fire off a four-for-one stock split on November 23. CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is scheduled for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on November 23. Also looking to boost its share price, Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will enact a 1-for-6.6 reverse stock split on November 27.

Barron's mentions: There is some caution this week on Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) with the Chinese automaker's market cap surging to over $900M. The company is aiming higher with the U.S. introduction of the K27 next month, but is still working on plans for a nationwide distribution network. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) gets a positive write-up. It is noted that Simon is using its unusual financial strength to buy both other mall operators and tenants at discounted prices. Five ETFs are singled out as nice picks to ride out a rebound in value stocks. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value (NYSEARCA:VALQ), Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM), Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV), SPDR Small Cap 600 Value (NYSEARCA:SLYV) and Vanguard Small-Cap 600 Value (NYSEARCA:VIOV) make the value list. The cover story runs down opportunities in international stocks. Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JSTLF) Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMCF) are some of the stocks seen as attractive by investment managers.

Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.