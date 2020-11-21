Week 48 MDA Breakout Forecast - November: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges® closed Friday at Negative 7 and Positive 157 on the positive signal from November 3rd. Bull funds on signal: GUSH +50.1%, ERX +43.3%, SOXL +34.3%, TNA +34.1%, and LABU +26.9%.

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +22.90% YTD with more than six different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 for the third year in a row.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days continues to 152 out of 184 trading weeks (82.6%), not counting multiple gainers.

This past week, two out of four stocks gained over 10% led by peak gains in VERI +48.6% and FLGT +22.4% with avg portfolio gains of +12%.

Two new breakout stocks for Week 48 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 184 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide more than six different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80%, not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap.

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +268.53% compared to the S&P 500 +10.11% over the same period. The very best-case, perfectly-timed returns at +515.8%, and in the worst case, fixed, buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the worst-case returns are +21.30%.

So far in 47 weeks this year, 114 stocks have gained over 5% in less than a week, 70 stock selections have gained over 10%, 37 stock picks gaining over 15% and one pick as much as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best-case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

For 2020 YTD, the best-case average weekly returns are +10.97% and worst-case average +0.45% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We have had more than 19 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative this year. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 48

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well-documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday remains the most negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on November 4th of +2.2%. Use caution as volatility tends to group in frequency. There have now been 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED.

We can confirm the Fed purchased $82.1 billion domestic securities this week up from $14.6 billion in domestic securities sales last week. These levels had been returning to pre-pandemic normal operation levels until this week. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from two to four weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® turned positive into November. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. The Fed easing this week at $82.1 is the highest level since Week 25. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 20: Markets Mixed With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Slightly Higher And Fed Easing Up To $82 Billion This Week.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 18: Markets Continue Higher With Dow Up +140 And Momentum Gauges ® Continue Positive From Nov 3rd.

Continue Positive From Nov 3rd. V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 16: Markets Higher With Dow Up +500, S&P 500 Above 3620 And Momentum Gauges® Continue Positive.

The Week 48 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two Healthcare and two Consumer Cyclical stocks based on strong Friday scores. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - Healthcare/Medical Instruments & Supplies Ra Medical Systems (RMED) - Healthcare/Medical Devices

NovoCure LTD - Healthcare/Medical Instruments & Supplies

Price Target: $150/share

(Source: FinViz)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

(Source: StockRover)

Ra Medical Systems - Healthcare/Medical Devices

Price Target: $10/share

(Source: FinViz)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 48

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last five weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (CSCO) Cisco Systems -0.65% (AXP) American Express -0.21% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase +11.28% (GS) Goldman Sachs +10.98% (VZ) Verizon +0.08% (IBM) Intl Business Machines +4.73% (UNH) UnitedHealth +0.82% (CVX) Chevron Corp +15.96% (HON) Honeywell Intl +15.81% (PG) Procter & Gamble -3.86%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond 30 Dow stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long-term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week is:

Walmart Inc.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) beat on earnings and revenues for Q3 on Nov. 17th, showing strong setup from 150/share support level. Indicators are all positive with net MFI inflows positive with room to run for a strong Q4 performance.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with four stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +22.90% YTD and is actively trading again. The Premium Portfolio gains have been achieved with 19 weeks in cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and do not include large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during negative signal periods.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA, LABU, NAIL, BNKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.