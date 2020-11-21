Its poor acquisitions have already been more than priced into its stock.

We expect the company to continue shareholder rewards and focus on alternative businesses.

The company has managed to grow its EPS in what has been a surprisingly strong 2020.

Altria (NYSE: MO) has had an amazing 2020, but hasn't received any real credit for it. The company's market capitalization remains around $80 billion, and investors' lack of trust in the company has pushed its dividend to more than 8%. Despite those pressures, as we'll see throughout this article, the company remains a unique and valuable investment with numerous opportunities.

Altria - ABC News

Altria's Impressive Business Performance

Altria has continued to see impressive performance from its businesses as 2020 has been a much better year than originally forecast.

Altria Smoke & Oral Tobacco Performance - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria saw a 9.1% gain in its adjusted OCI from $3 billion to $3.3 billion, and improved its margins from 57.2% to 59.2%. That means part of its performance improvements is due to margin improvements, but the company has also managed to maintain its overall revenue and performance. This presence of the company's performance shows its strength.

Altria's strength comes from the minimal decline in the tobacco industry for 2020. 2020 YTD the smokeable products segment has declined only 2%. The company projects adjusted cigarette volumes to be in the range of flat to (1.5%), which is a significant improvement over 2019 when volumes declined 6-7%.

That improvement helps support continued strength in Altria's business which is positioned for a massive decline.

Altria's Other Businesses

Altria's other investments have continued to perform modestly.

Altria Other Businesses - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria has seen quarterly volumes for E-Vapor remain strong with annual numbers pushing 2 billion units. The company's Juul investment has dropped drastically and is currently worth ~$1.6 billion. That means a more than $10 billion loss for shareholders, a significant part of Altria's market capitalization. However, shareholders have already more than punished the company.

Altria Other Assets - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria's other businesses are also impressive. The company has a valuable wine business through Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and it has more than $10 billion in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) generating hundreds of millions annually in dividends alone. These businesses are worth nearly 20% of the company's market capitalization, and they provide it significant diversification.

The strength of Altria's business is evident here, along with diversification outside of its core businesses.

Altria Guidance

On top of the company's other businesses, Altria's guidance is incredibly impressive.

Altria EPS Guidance - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria narrowed its FY 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance and expects EPS of $4.34 at the midpoint. That represents roughly 3% EPS growth from 2019 at the midpoint, showing the company's ability to perform in what many view as a "dying industry". From $4.21/share, that represents a roughly $0.17/share improvement.

That guidance gives the company a P/E ratio of just over 9, an incredibly low P/E, much more so for one whose earnings are increasingly slowly.

Altria Shareholder Rewards Commitment

Altria is committed to using this financial strength for shareholder rewards.

Altria Financial Strength - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria's balance sheet remains strong and the company's core business is very cash generative. The company is focused consistently on dividend with a target payout ratio of 80%. The company's current annualized dividend of $3.44 is a near double-digit dividend yield, and represents a payout ratio just below the company's target.

That means that the company, as EPS recovers, can actually increase its dividend and drive more significant shareholder rewards. For example, if the company's EPS grew $0.11/share, it would drive $0.02-0.03 in new quarterly dividends. That could push the company's dividend yield back towards 10%.

Altria Options Investment Strategy

For those interested in investing in Altria, we recommend utilizing an options based investment strategy.

Altria Options - TD Ameritrade

Altria currently trades at just under $40/share, as of this writing. Instead of buying it at that price, investors can instead choose to sell a cash secured put at $37.5/share receiving $2.8/share. Under that case, there are two scenarios. The first is that the price remains above $37.5/share (~6% below current prices as of this writing) keeping $2.8/share for 6 months.

That means $5.6/share annualized, which means a near 15% annualized return. Alternatively, the price drops below $37.5 and you get your stock for a cost basis of $34.7/share. That'll get you just around a 10% yield, technically slightly below. However, it's a significant improvement versus investing at today's 8.6% yield.

Altria Risk

Altria's risk is that the company operates in a heavily regulated industry with massive taxation and little popularity. The company has managed to consistently increase the efficiency and potential of its operations; however, there's no guarantee that'll continue. That poses a significant risk to the company's ability to drive shareholder returns in the long run.

So far, the company has outperformed, and its new and other businesses can help cushion the blow, but there's no secret its core business is dying.

Conclusion

Altria has continued to suffer heavily, but it continues to have significant long-term potential and strong dividends. The company has had an incredibly strong 2020, and realistically, its performance will continue. The company has continued to improve its EPS and its dividend is near target. It's made some bad investment decisions, but those have been priced in.

Altria has the potential to continue driving shareholder returns. Using an options based investment strategy, we forecast that those who take the chance to invest today can earn a near double-digit return on dividends alone. Those strong returns mean that the company needs minimal other growth, making the company a valuable investment.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio", a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.