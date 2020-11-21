Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Plenty of reasons for Musk to dance

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls took a victory lap after the EV automaker landed inclusion on the S&P 500 Index. "We believe the sustained profitability trajectory as evidenced in the September quarter was the final straw that got Musk & Co. into the S&P 500 this time around despite all the noise around tax credit boosts on the Street," wrote analyst Dan Ives, calling the development a clear positive for shares. Investors seemed to agree, with TSLA shares soaring some 25% during the week to touch $500. It's massive: Due to the size of the addition, the S&P 500 Index Committee is seeking feedback on whether Tesla should be added all at once on the rebalance effective date or in two separate tranches.

Go Deeper: SpaceX's Dragon docks at International Space Station.

Boeing looks to turn a page

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order lifting the flight ban on the 737 MAX - once Boeing's (NYSE:BA) hottest-selling jet - as well as an airworthiness directive requiring new pilot training and software upgrades. A stall-prevention system called MCAS was faulted in the 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in 2018/2019 and triggered a crisis that cost Boeing some $20B and tarnished its reputation. Resuming deliveries will open up a crucial pipeline of cash for Boeing and hundreds of parts suppliers whose finances were strained because of the grounding.

Amazon expands retail empire with pharmacy

With Americans increasingly relying on getting their medicines via mail to avoid getting exposed to COVID-19, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it was getting into the pharmacy business. How will it work? Doctors can send prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy - which has tools to verify that a physician legitimately ordered each prescription - or patients can request a transfer from existing retailers. Amazon Prime customers will get free two-day delivery, while others can get free delivery within five days or pay $5.99 to upgrade to two-day delivery. The move had been anticipated for quite a while, given the many reported internal discussions and acquisition of PillPack in 2018, but the latest news shook the stocks of CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

Airbnb files to go public

The pandemic has been extremely damaging to Airbnb's business, as well as the whole travel industry, but the vacation rental company still managed to eke out a profit last quarter of $219M. An S-1 filing (IPO prospectus) put an emphasis on building a community around its hosts and guests, as well as positioning that community as a differentiating factor from its competitors. COVID-19 is still going to make or break Airbnb over the next year, but the company is talking up the benefits of short-distance travel and long-term stays. It plans to trade on the Nasdaq under ticker "ABNB" and is seeking up to $1B in the listing (but that could just be a placeholder figure).

What's a studio to do during a pandemic?

Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had explored a direct-to-digital release earlier this year, but ultimately reached a deal with AMC (NYSE:AMC) that saw films hit the box office for three weekends before going online, as well as a truncated theatrical window with Cinemark (NYSE:CNK). Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) is now experimenting with its playbook, announcing that Wonder Woman 1984 would arrive on HBO MAX on Dec. 25, the same day it hits theaters. The decision to keep the coming blockbuster on the 2020 calendar will allow theater chains to make cash off ticket sales and also drive subscriber sign-ups to the streaming service. The first Wonder Woman film had a $100M opening weekend domestically and went on to notch more than $820M at the global box office.

Bitcoin takes out $18,000

"If you had told me three years ago the U.S. was going to print a trillion dollars in one month, I would have said 1,000 to 1 against," said Dan Morehead, the CEO of Pantera Capital, and an early Bitcoin (BTC-USD) investor. "It just happened... I think it's going to melt up" - meaning good times are ahead for things you can't "quantitatively ease." Bitcoin's all-time high hit in 2017 was about $20K, but oft-forgotten about the 2017 mania was how little time the crypto actually spent above $10K - literally a handful of days. The distinguishing feature of this year's move is its relative (at least until very recently) stability. Bitcoin has been above $10K since mid-summer.

Vaccine hopes

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) filed an application with the FDA for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine, with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) soon to follow. Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said there will be roughly 40M doses of vaccine available by the end of this year between the two companies, enough to inoculate about 20M people. Both vaccines have shown about 95% efficacy rates in late-stage trials and are seen by investors and policymakers as a solution to get the economy going again. Meanwhile, the WHO recommended against the use of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, saying there was no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation.

Go Deeper: Vaccine deliveries may happen before Christmas

Emergency lending pullback

Getting some attention at the end of the week was a decision by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to not renew some emergency Fed programs that tapped funds from the CARES Act. Those include ones that support the markets for corporate bonds and municipal debt, as well as the Main Street Lending Program to small- and medium-size businesses, which had been lightly used. "Companies don't need more loans, and instead require more grant money, which requires action from Congress," Mnuchin declared, adding that the programs "have clearly achieved their objectives." While four other programs will be kept in place for an additional 90 days, the Fed responded that it "would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy." Do they need to be extended? "This is getting a lot of debate, but I'm going to make the case that whether we extend them or not may not be that material to financial markets," said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "We can always start up the liquidity programs again in the future."