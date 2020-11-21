Fall 2020 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings

Changes in S&P's projections for 2021 will be something to watch as we get into 2021, especially with the prospects for a global double-dip recession.

Every three months, we take a snapshot of the expectations for future earnings in the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) at approximately the midpoint of the current quarter, shortly after most U.S. firms have announced their previous quarter's earnings.

The latest forecast for S&P 500 earnings through the end of 2020 suggests a less deep earnings recession than the forecast from the Summer 2020 snapshot, indicating a better-than-previously-expected bottom for the Coronavirus Recession. At the same time, S&P continues to project a robust recovery for earnings in 2021, although not as strong as it did three months ago.

The chart shows two previous earnings recessions for the S&P 500 going back to 2014. As you can see from the historic earnings per share data shown in the chart, Standard & Poor's has a history of making optimistic projections, which are often revised downward. Changes in S&P's projections for 2021 will be something to watch as we get into 2021, especially with the prospects for a global double-dip recession.

