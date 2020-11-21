Shutdown Gloom Negates Housing Boom

The booming U.S. housing market has been a boon for not only homebuilders and brokers but also home improvement companies. Home Depot commented that "homes have never been more important" for its customers.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets delivered a mixed week as optimism about forthcoming coronavirus vaccines and stellar housing market data was offset by continued concerns over the "third wave" of coronavirus-induced economic shutdowns. The clock is ticking for the distribution of a pair of promising vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) which could be administered to millions of at-risk Americans within weeks as the United States continued to set record-high coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations over the last week.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Retreating after a 10% combined surge over the prior two weeks, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) slipped 0.8% this week after eclipsing fresh all-time highs earlier in the week. While the large-cap posted declines on the week, the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) and the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) each delivered another week of gains amid an ongoing post-vaccine "sector rotation" pattern. Following a historically strong week for the real estate sector, the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) retreated by 1.0% with 12 of 18 property sectors in negative territory. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), however, jumped 4.2%.

The choppy week for equity markets came amid a worrisome wave of escalating shutdowns that was flanked by positive vaccine news with Moderna's positive trial results released on Monday and Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization on Friday. 5 of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished in the green this week, led by the Energy (XLE), Materials (XLB), and Industrials (XLI) sectors while Crude Oil (USO) prices closed the week at post-pandemic highs. The seemingly endless wave of strong housing market data powered homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of strong gains as the housing industry continues to lead the recovery.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

One of the few areas of consistent strength throughout the pandemic has been the U.S. housing industry - perhaps the most critical sector of the U.S. economy - which has seemingly served as the "backbone" of the early economic recovery. A busy slate of housing data this week has indicated that the red-hot housing industry has exhibited few signs of cooling into the winter months. On Tuesday, the NAHB reported that its Homebuilder Sentiment Index - a leading indicator of housing activity - climbed to fresh record-highs, rising another 5 points up to 90 in the November survey. All three subindexes also climbed to record-highs once again with Current Sales jumping to 96, Future Sales rising to 89, and Home Buyer Traffic climbing to 77.

On Wednesday, the Census Bureau reported that Housing Starts in October were 14.2% higher than last year, topping consensus estimates. The gains during the pandemic have been powered entirely by a surge in single-family home construction, which rose another 6.4% in October while multifamily starts pulled back by 3.2% amid an ongoing post-pandemic "suburban revival." Also on Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home are now higher by 26% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 98% from last year, strength that has been powered by a confluence of near-term factors and long-term tailwinds that have converged over the last six months to generate a highly favorable environment for the housing industry.

Then on Thursday, the National Association of Realtors reported that Existing Home Sales grew for the fifth straight month in October to a rate of 6.85 million – up 4.3% from the prior month and 26.6% from one year ago. Housing inventory declined as the supply of homes dipped to just 2.5 months – a record low – at the current sales pace. Record-low supply and strong demand pushed the median home price higher by 16% from last year. Incredibly, more than 7 in 10 homes sold in October 2020 were on the market for less than a month. First-time buyers were responsible for 32% of sales in October, up from the 31% rate in both September 2020 and October 2019.

The effects of the booming U.S. housing market has extended far beyond the homebuilders and brokers, however, as home improvement retailers are also reporting blowout sales figures. Lowe's (LOW) reported that comparable same-store sales were higher by 30.1% in the third quarter, smashing consensus estimates of +22.8%. Yesterday, Home Depot (HD) reported similarly stellar results with comparable-store sales rising 24.1% in Q3, topping consensus estimates of 16.9%. Despite soaring sales, both home improvement retailers were under pressure this week on margin-related concerns related to higher labor costs amid the ongoing pandemic.

As it relates to a V-shaped recovery, perhaps a "close second" to the housing industry in the velocity and magnitude of its rebound has been the retail industry, which set fresh record-highs last month. While overall retail sales rose at a slower-than-expected rate in October, the home improvement category continues to be a source of strength. With growth of 19.5% from last year, the Building Materials category is second only to e-commerce as the top-performing retail category. On its earnings call, Home Depot commented: "Housing metrics are significantly stronger than when we entered this crisis. Our customers tell us their homes have never been more important."

Commercial Equity REITs

After nearly two months without any additional REIT dividend cuts, shopping center REIT Retail Value (RVI) broke the silence this week. RVI, which pays its distribution on an annual schedule, reduced its annual dividend from $2.05 to $1.16, becoming the 66th equity REIT to reduce or suspend its dividend this year. Also this week, fellow shopping center REIT Kimco Realty (KIM) boosted its dividend to $0.16 per share, up from its prior rate of $0.10. Kimco's payout, however, remains below its pre-pandemic rate of $0.28 per share. Since the start of Q3, the number of dividend raises has outpaced the number of dividend cuts by a rate of 3-to-1 with 40 equity REITs now having raised their dividend in 2020, a list dominated by the "essential" property sectors - housing, technology, and e-commerce (industrial).

Following a frenetic three weeks of earnings reports and a historic rally from the COVID-sensitive property sectors last week, it was a comparatively calm week in the REIT sector with a slow trickle of news flow coming out of this week's REITworld conference. The vaccine-driven "sector rotation" theme was on display again this week with many of the most highly-levered and beaten-down REITs leading the gains including CBL & Associates (OTCPK:CBLAQ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. CBL gained despite reporting dismal third-quarter earnings as the troubled mall REIT reported a 30.5% year-over-year decline in same-store NOI while reporting that it collected only 69% of total rents from April through September. The aforementioned "essential" sectors were among the laggards this week.

We also heard some notable M&A news this week. The ongoing merger saga between Simon Property (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) appears to be nearing a relatively peaceful conclusion after the two firms agreed to a revised agreement following months of legal sparring. Under the revised deal, Simon will now pay $43 per share for Taubman, down roughly 18% from an original (pre-pandemic) price of $52.50. As reported by CNBC, both Simon’s and Taubman’s boards of directors have approved the terms of the transaction, and the deal is expected to close either later this year or in early 2021. Simon's shares gained nearly 9% on the week while Taubman jumped 8.5%. We're also expecting to see an IPO from Aspire Real Estate (ASPI) within the next few weeks, a small-cap residential REIT focused on Opportunity Zones.

This week, we published REITs: A Tale Of 2 Crises, our quarterly "State of the REIT Sector" report which analyzed the recently-released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review high-level REIT fundamentals over the past quarter through a series of charts. The Great Financial Crisis of the prior decade resulted in long-term lingering pain for the commercial real estate sector. For REITs, "this time has been different," both for better and worse. Some aspects of this crisis were more acute than the Financial Crisis - including the wave of dividend cuts - but strong balance sheets and access to capital prevented the type of shareholder dilution that resulted in a "lost decade" for REITs.

This week, we also published Shopping Center REITs: No Longer A Bargain. Shopping Center REITs have been the best-performing property sector over the last month, surging more than 40% following the release of positive coronavirus vaccine trial results. After plunging more than 50% early in the pandemic, shopping center REITs have reported stabilizing fundamentals over the last two quarters with rent collection improving to nearly 90%. Strong leasing activity was the highlight of third-quarter earnings reports, confirming that the long-term outlook for open-air strip centers remains far more promising than their enclosed regional mall peers, but valuations are no longer as compelling as they were before the vaccine news.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs delivered their third-straight week of solid gains as residential REITs rallied another 5.6% while commercial mREITs gained 5.4%. It was a fairly quiet week of news flow until New Residential Investment (NRZ), the third-largest residential mREIT, filed plans to spin off its mortgage origination unit, sending its shares surging to end the week higher by nearly 14%. During the company's third-quarter earnings call, it hinted at the possibility of a split after comparing its depressed valuations compared to other mortgage origination companies like Rocket Companies (RKT). CEO Michael Nierenberg commented, "the sum of our products is greater than the whole... the value of the operating business is not captured in our equity price."

As discussed in our Earnings Recap, third-quarter mREIT earnings season wrapped up last week. Residential mREITs reported an average 7% gain in book values in the quarter following the 9% gain in Q2. Residential mREITs currently trade at an average 19% discount to their reported tangible book value. Commercial mREITs reported an average 2% rise in book values in Q3 following the fractional gain in Q2. Commercial mREITs currently trade at an average 18% discount to their reported BV. After 32 dividend cuts in February through June, we have not seen any additional cuts since then, but we've seen two increases. The average residential mREIT pays a forward dividend yield of 8.3% while the average commercial mREIT pays a dividend yield of 7.7%.

REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 1.6% but remains lower by 9.0% on the year. Vornado (NYSE:VNO.PK) priced $300 million worth of a new 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (VNO.PN) which will begin trading next week. Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) announced that it will redeem about half of its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PA). Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.78% higher in 2020 than their common shares on a price-return basis.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 13.3% and Mortgage REITs are off by 32.8% on a price return basis. This compares with the 10.4% gain on the S&P 500 and the 2.6% gain on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Four of the 18 REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. At 0.83%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 109 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 240 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018, but 31 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We have another jam-packed slate of economic and housing data in the Thanksgiving-shortened week. On Monday, we'll see a flurry of PMI data. On Tuesday, we'll see the Case Shiller and FHFA House Price Index for September which are both likely to show a continued reacceleration in home price appreciation. Wednesday will be a particularly busy day as the Census Bureau will release New Home Sales data for October, while we'll also see the first revision of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, as well as the weekly Jobless Claims and Mortgage Applications data. Markets will be closed for Thanksgiving day on Thursday and will close early on Black Friday.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.