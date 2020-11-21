Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 22
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with around 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co.
|
(AEL)
|
11/24
|
12/10
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
1.18%
|
18
|
Aflac Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
2/16
|
3/1
|
0.28
|
0.33
|
17.86%
|
3.01%
|
39
|
Brown-Forman Class B
|
(BF.B)
|
12/3
|
1/4
|
0.1743
|
0.1795
|
2.98%
|
0.90%
|
37
|
Matthews International
|
(MATW)
|
11/27
|
12/14
|
0.21
|
0.215
|
2.38%
|
3.11%
|
26
|
McCormick & Co.
|
(MKC)
|
12/30
|
1/11
|
0.62
|
0.68
|
9.68%
|
1.48%
|
34
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
12/14
|
1/15
|
0.64
|
0.71
|
10.94%
|
1.70%
|
11
|
Muncy Bank Financial Inc.
|
12/3
|
12/15
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
2.86%
|
4.06%
|
19
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
12/4
|
12/29
|
0.245
|
0.275
|
12.24%
|
0.83%
|
18
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
12/10
|
1/5
|
0.62
|
0.65
|
4.84%
|
4.10%
|
18
|
First Financial Corp.
|
(THFF)
|
1/7
|
1/15
|
0.52
|
0.53
|
1.92%
|
2.84%
|
32
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Nov. 23 (Ex Div 11/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co.
|
(AEL)
|
12/10
|
0.32
|
27.2
|
1.18%
|
18
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
12/16
|
0.22
|
66.42
|
1.32%
|
20
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
12/15
|
0.34
|
60.99
|
2.23%
|
17
|
Southside Bancshares
|
(SBSI)
|
12/10
|
0.32
|
30.68
|
4.17%
|
26
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
12/10
|
0.67
|
338.28
|
0.79%
|
47
Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Ex-Div 11/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
12/11
|
0.18
|
80.1
|
0.90%
|
28
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
12/11
|
0.61
|
88.31
|
2.76%
|
14
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
12/11
|
0.2
|
22.28
|
3.59%
|
19
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
12/15
|
0.35
|
75.55
|
1.85%
|
26
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
12/9
|
0.375
|
50.97
|
2.94%
|
20
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
12/15
|
0.225
|
48.11
|
1.87%
|
18
Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Ex-Div 11/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
12/21
|
0.66
|
133.89
|
1.97%
|
17
|
Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
1/4
|
0.54
|
100.18
|
2.16%
|
10
|
Atmos Energy
|
(ATO)
|
12/14
|
0.625
|
95.67
|
2.61%
|
37
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
12/31
|
0.434
|
57.39
|
3.02%
|
11
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
12/31
|
0.485
|
51.47
|
3.77%
|
13
|
Cboe Global Markets Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
12/15
|
0.42
|
89.94
|
1.87%
|
11
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
12/15
|
0.72
|
83.16
|
3.46%
|
27
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
91.54
|
1.14%
|
16
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
12/14
|
0.495
|
123.48
|
1.60%
|
65
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
12/17
|
0.77
|
321.55
|
0.96%
|
22
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
12/15
|
0.98
|
157.47
|
2.49%
|
13
|
Matthews International
|
(MATW)
|
12/14
|
0.215
|
27.62
|
3.11%
|
26
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
12/15
|
0.1925
|
24.4
|
3.16%
|
35
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
12/16
|
1.45
|
306.42
|
1.89%
|
17
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
12/18
|
0.24
|
101.98
|
0.94%
|
45
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
12/15
|
0.305
|
123.72
|
0.99%
|
53
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
12/10
|
0.62
|
169.33
|
1.46%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
12/15
|
0.12
|
29.87
|
4.82%
|
10
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
12/15
|
0.23
|
66.48
|
1.38%
|
49
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
12/30
|
0.97
|
203.39
|
1.91%
|
13
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
1/4
|
0.24
|
16.87
|
5.69%
|
38
Thursday, Nov. 26
Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 27 (Ex-Div 11/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
12/15
|
0.275
|
77.3
|
1.42%
|
10
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
12/15
|
1.75
|
592.1
|
1.18%
|
18
|
Emclaire Financial Corp.
|
(EMCF)
|
12/18
|
0.3
|
24.86
|
4.83%
|
10
|
Expeditors International
|
(EXPD)
|
12/15
|
0.52
|
88.99
|
1.17%
|
26
|
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
1/5
|
0.325
|
45.77
|
2.84%
|
10
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
12/15
|
0.57
|
65.01
|
3.51%
|
16
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
12/15
|
0.41
|
52.67
|
3.11%
|
58
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
12/24
|
2.6
|
368.02
|
2.83%
|
18
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
12/15
|
1.29
|
214.09
|
2.41%
|
45
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
1/4
|
0.42
|
169.87
|
0.99%
|
13
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
12/15
|
0.37
|
69.81
|
2.12%
|
45
|
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
12/15
|
0.22
|
24.42
|
3.60%
|
10
|
MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.
|
(MSM)
|
12/15
|
3.5
|
83.34
|
Special
|
18
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
12/15
|
0.234
|
60.39
|
4.65%
|
27
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
12/15
|
0.62
|
91.91
|
2.70%
|
25
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
12/15
|
0.12
|
34.35
|
1.40%
|
17
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
12/15
|
0.7
|
185.96
|
1.51%
|
53
|
Tiffany & Company
|
(TIF)
|
12/22
|
0.58
|
131.43
|
1.77%
|
17
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
(ABC)
|
11/30
|
0.44
|
1.8%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
11/30
|
0.32
|
1.7%
|
Apartment Investment & Management Co.
|
(AIV)
|
11/30
|
0.82
|
Special
|
BOK Financial Corp.
|
(BOKF)
|
11/24
|
0.52
|
3.0%
|
CMS Energy Corp.
|
(CMS)
|
11/30
|
0.4075
|
2.7%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
11/24
|
0.25
|
2.1%
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
11/27
|
0.31
|
0.4%
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
11/25
|
0.2
|
3.2%
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
11/30
|
0.32
|
1.1%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
11/25
|
0.6
|
0.4%
|
MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.
|
(MSM)
|
11/24
|
0.75
|
3.6%
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
11/27
|
0.26
|
3.0%
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
11/25
|
0.58
|
0.7%
|
Starbucks Corp.
|
(SBUX)
|
11/27
|
0.45
|
1.9%
|
Standex International Inc.
|
(SXI)
|
11/25
|
0.24
|
1.3%
|
Territorial Bancorp
|
(TBNK)
|
11/25
|
0.23
|
4.2%
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
11/25
|
0.205
|
0.8%
|
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
11/27
|
0.53
|
2.0%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.