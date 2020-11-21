Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with around 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) 11/24 12/10 0.3 0.32 6.67% 1.18% 18 Aflac Inc. (AFL) 2/16 3/1 0.28 0.33 17.86% 3.01% 39 Brown-Forman Class B (BF.B) 12/3 1/4 0.1743 0.1795 2.98% 0.90% 37 Matthews International (MATW) 11/27 12/14 0.21 0.215 2.38% 3.11% 26 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 12/30 1/11 0.62 0.68 9.68% 1.48% 34 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 12/14 1/15 0.64 0.71 10.94% 1.70% 11 Muncy Bank Financial Inc. (OTCPK:MYBF) 12/3 12/15 0.35 0.36 2.86% 4.06% 19 Nike Inc. (NKE) 12/4 12/29 0.245 0.275 12.24% 0.83% 18 Spire Inc. (SR) 12/10 1/5 0.62 0.65 4.84% 4.10% 18 First Financial Corp. (THFF) 1/7 1/15 0.52 0.53 1.92% 2.84% 32

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 23 (Ex Div 11/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) 12/10 0.32 27.2 1.18% 18 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 12/16 0.22 66.42 1.32% 20 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.34 60.99 2.23% 17 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 12/10 0.32 30.68 4.17% 26 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/10 0.67 338.28 0.79% 47

Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Ex-Div 11/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 12/11 0.18 80.1 0.90% 28 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/11 0.61 88.31 2.76% 14 Flowers Foods (FLO) 12/11 0.2 22.28 3.59% 19 NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.35 75.55 1.85% 26 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 12/9 0.375 50.97 2.94% 20 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/15 0.225 48.11 1.87% 18

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Ex-Div 11/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 12/21 0.66 133.89 1.97% 17 Allstate Corp. (ALL) 1/4 0.54 100.18 2.16% 10 Atmos Energy (ATO) 12/14 0.625 95.67 2.61% 37 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 12/31 0.434 57.39 3.02% 11 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 12/31 0.485 51.47 3.77% 13 Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) 12/15 0.42 89.94 1.87% 11 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 12/15 0.72 83.16 3.46% 27 CSX Corp. (CSX) 12/15 0.26 91.54 1.14% 16 Dover Corp. (DOV) 12/14 0.495 123.48 1.60% 65 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/17 0.77 321.55 0.96% 22 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 12/15 0.98 157.47 2.49% 13 Matthews International (MATW) 12/14 0.215 27.62 3.11% 26 NACCO Industries (NC) 12/15 0.1925 24.4 3.16% 35 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 12/16 1.45 306.42 1.89% 17 RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/18 0.24 101.98 0.94% 45 Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.305 123.72 0.99% 53 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/10 0.62 169.33 1.46% 11 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.12 29.87 4.82% 10 Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.23 66.48 1.38% 49 Union Pacific (UNP) 12/30 0.97 203.39 1.91% 13 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 1/4 0.24 16.87 5.69% 38

Thursday, Nov. 26

Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 27 (Ex-Div 11/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.275 77.3 1.42% 10 Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 12/15 1.75 592.1 1.18% 18 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 12/18 0.3 24.86 4.83% 10 Expeditors International (EXPD) 12/15 0.52 88.99 1.17% 26 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 1/5 0.325 45.77 2.84% 10 Kellogg Company (K) 12/15 0.57 65.01 3.51% 16 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.41 52.67 3.11% 58 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 12/24 2.6 368.02 2.83% 18 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 12/15 1.29 214.09 2.41% 45 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 1/4 0.42 169.87 0.99% 13 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.37 69.81 2.12% 45 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.22 24.42 3.60% 10 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 12/15 3.5 83.34 Special 18 Realty Income Corp. (O) 12/15 0.234 60.39 4.65% 27 Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.62 91.91 2.70% 25 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.12 34.35 1.40% 17 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 12/15 0.7 185.96 1.51% 53 Tiffany & Company (TIF) 12/22 0.58 131.43 1.77% 17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 11/30 0.44 1.8% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 11/30 0.32 1.7% Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 11/30 0.82 Special BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 11/24 0.52 3.0% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 11/30 0.4075 2.7% Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/24 0.25 2.1% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 11/27 0.31 0.4% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 11/25 0.2 3.2% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 11/30 0.32 1.1% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/25 0.6 0.4% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 11/24 0.75 3.6% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 11/27 0.26 3.0% Pool Corp. (POOL) 11/25 0.58 0.7% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 11/27 0.45 1.9% Standex International Inc. (SXI) 11/25 0.24 1.3% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 11/25 0.23 4.2% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 11/25 0.205 0.8% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 11/27 0.53 2.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.