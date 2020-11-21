Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with around 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 1/4 1/27 0.18 0.194 7.78% 0.70% 10 Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 12/4 12/21 0.14 0.15 7.14% 2.61% 7 Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 11/19 12/18 0.12 0.13 8.33% 1.61% 10 Merck & Company (MRK) 12/14 1/8 0.61 0.65 6.56% 3.23% 10

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 0.33 0.15 -54.55% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 23 (Ex Div 11/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CDW Corp. (CDW) 12/10 0.4 131.95 1.21% 8 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 12/4 12 156.89 Special 7 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 12/17 0.08 20.94 1.53% 10 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 12/15 0.205 31.15 7.90% 9

Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Ex-Div 11/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cabot Corp. (CBT) 12/11 0.35 41.83 3.35% 8 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 12/16 0.24 84.46 1.14% 8 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 12/11 1.14 158.74 2.87% 9 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 12/18 0.44 35.11 5.01% 8

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Ex-Div 11/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/31 0.12 40.26 1.19% 9 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 12/31 0.3325 15.75 8.44% 8 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 12/15 0.23 16.84 5.46% 7 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 12/18 0.3 41.26 2.91% 5 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/11 0.09 232.27 0.15% 5 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 12/7 1.05 81.65 5.14% 9 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 12/31 0.11 69.18 0.64% 8 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/15 0.295 58.83 6.02% 9 Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 12/11 0.17 121.65 0.56% 7

Thursday, Nov. 26

Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 27 (Ex-Div 11/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 12/8 0.11 35.49 1.24% 6 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.18 15.66 4.60% 8 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 12/11 0.31 28.75 4.31% 7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.3175 53.23 2.39% 8 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 12/15 0.255 21.65 4.71% 8 KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.185 15.33 4.83% 9 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 12/15 1.17 86.61 2.70% 10 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 12/31 0.57 265.6 1.07% 5 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/15 0.27 30.52 3.54% 7 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 12/15 0.22 68.85 1.28% 6 Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 12/15 0.175 39.07 1.79% 5 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 12/15 0.28 16.94 6.61% 7 Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.42 60.74 2.77% 8 UFP Industries (UFPI) 12/15 0.125 53.99 0.93% 8 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 12/15 0.09 68.62 0.52% 6 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 12/15 0.23 116.28 0.79% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 11/30 0.32 9.6% American Campus Communities (ACC) 11/27 0.47 4.6% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 11/27 0.25 3.4% BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 11/27 0.1 4.9% Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C.PK) 11/25 0.51 3.9% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 11/27 0.06 0.3% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 11/27 0.425 3.8% Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 11/25 0.28 3.4% CTO Realty (CTO) 11/30 1 9.9% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 11/30 0.255 2.7% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 11/27 0.775 7.0% 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 11/25 0.09 2.3% Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) 11/25 0.3 4.6% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 11/30 0.07 8.7% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 11/30 0.12 1.9% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 11/30 0.09 1.5% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 11/30 0.71 3.1% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/25 0.52 1.3% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 11/25 0.12 5.0% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 11/30 0.0449 3.6% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 11/25 0.08 4.1% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 11/30 0.2675 6.0% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/30 0.78 0.8% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 11/30 0.115 0.8% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 11/25 0.11 3.9% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 11/30 0.33 1.6% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 11/24 0.62 2.7% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 11/27 0.23 5.9% Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 11/27 0.18 1.5% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 11/24 0.15 2.0% Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 11/30 0.1 1.6% Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 11/30 0.12 3.6% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 11/30 0.15 2.0% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 11/27 0.2 3.4% Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 11/30 0.21 5.9% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 11/30 0.375 3.9% Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 11/24 0.4 4.2% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 11/24 0.4714 9.4% West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 11/25 0.21 4.4% Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 11/27 0.28 2.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

