Despite this setback, the remainder of the company's asset base remains exciting and its valuation is low.

Gilead Science (NASDAQ: GILD) is a large biotech company with a market capitalization of more than $75 billion. Despite the FDA's approval, the WHO has recently chosen to split, announcing that the science shows no clinical improvements. That, combined with the multi-thousand dollar price of Remdesivir, mean that usage in the field is expected to drop significantly. However, the drop of the company's share price to less than $60 / barrel, means now is a unique time to invest.

Gilead Sciences - The Boston Globe

Gilead Sciences and Immunomedics

We'll get to the Remdesivir announcement in a minute, because, in our view, the much bigger news, which we've discussed in detail before, is the company's $21 billion Immunomedics acquisition.

Gilead Sciences and Trodelvy - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences massive Immunomedics portfolio most promisingly has Trodelvy. The drug has the pote

Gilead Sciences and Remdesivir

Gilead Sciences Remdesivir has performed well in recent quarters. In 3Q 2020, the company had $870 million of sales out of $6.5 billion in total revenue, meaning 13.5% of the company's revenue. So the question becomes, what's the risk of the latest WHO recommendation, that based on the science, Remdesivir shouldn't be used in hospitals.

Gilead Sciences Cumulative Treatment Courses - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences went full steam on manufacturing Remdesivir at the start of COVID-19. The company manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses in the 3Q and was well compensated for it. The company expects to have enough supply to meet global demand in real-time starting in October, continuing to sell it in the US at several thousand $ per dose.

It's worth highlighting here, that a we enter the next wave, the benefits of Remdesivir are still very much up for discussion. Even if it doesn't lower the chance of death, there's some evidence that it decreases the time to the outcome - good or bad - which could help free up the valuable hospital space during a crisis.

However, it's worth noting the FDA still recommends it and is the largest market. Going into next year, with a vaccine, or not that might not be true anymore. However, even if it were recommended, realistically, Remdesivir only had a few quarters left.

In our view, worst case the announcement causes $3-4 billion of lost revenue. However, much more realistically, given the share of revenue to the United States and a lack of indication of a change in the U.S's treatment protocols, we see a much smaller decline. Either way, in relation to Gilead Sciences' consistent annual revenue in the $10s of billions, we see it as minor.

Gilead Sciences HIV Performance

Gilead Sciences' core franchise remains HIV and the company has continued to perform. It recently announced impressive results on one of the first long-term (doses every 6 months) HIV treatments. Despite continuous competitive threats, the company's HIV portfolio remains the lifeblood of the company and an area in which it continues to excel.

Gilead Sciences HIV - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has worked hard to build up reliability and capability in its HIV portfolio for shareholders. The company has launched its TAF based regiments on Biktarvy, pushing its exclusivity to 2033. The company has 91% of patients on these regiments, showing the strength of their launch, and the fact that it has at least 12+ years of reliable cash flow.

The company also has 40-45% of individuals on PrEP on Descovy, ahead of its targets, as it moves to extend the patent expiration of this key profile. This alone moves significant risk away from the company and should enhance its ability to drive strong returns. The company sees significant room to expand PrEP with only a % of the at-risk individuals on it.

This means that not only does the company have growth opportunities, from what we discussed above, but its core portfolios remain strong.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Return Potential

Putting all of this together, Gilead Sciences has significant shareholder return potential.

Gilead Sciences Potential - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has continuously updated its guidance through the year, and now it expects revenue at a midpoint of $23.25 billion for the year. It expects growth in R&D and SG&A, heavily due to all its acquisitions. It'll have a strong 86-87% product gross margin and an effective tax rate of ~20%. It's acquisitions ruin its GAAP earnings, but its diluted EPS will be ~$6.4 / share.

That gives the company a single-digit P/E ratio at current prices, and it highlights the company's strength. Gilead Sciences is focused on shareholder rewards, with a $0.68 quarterly dividend, at $2.72 annualize, or a strong 4.5% annualized. The company has used its financial strength to continuously reduce shares outstanding, adding onto these shareholder returns.

That means, on top of the company's continued commitment to growth, it's low valuation lets it juice ~7% annualized returns from dividends + share buybacks. We think the company would have been better served short-term by increasing share buybacks.

Gilead Sciences Risk

Gilead Sciences' risk is the nature of biotech as a business. The company's nearly $12 billion Kite Pharma acquisition several years ago, although it supported overall business growth, was widely viewed as a poor use of capital due to the difficulties the business has encountered in sales. Yescarta sales are still at ~25% of their original forecast.

The nature of biotech is its a business that requires large capital investment, with no guarantee of success. Filgotinib, another major focus by the company with enormous potential has struggled. Whether it'll ever reach its $4-6 billion in peak sales target remains to be seen. Unfortunately, on top of success, Gilead Sciences will continue to have setbacks.

It'll spend billions for the opportunity to see those setbacks.

Conclusion

Gilead Science has an impressive portfolio of assets that its continued to develop. The company's Remdesivir setback will cause some short-term market pressure, although realistically that's not surprising, and with vaccines in flight Remdesivir didn't have more than 3-6 months left anyway. More so the setback doesn't encompass the FDA, the largest customer.

Past that, the company has made some major acquisitions, and we view the next 3-5 years as a test of the company's R&D portfolio and whether it can receive payout for all its acquisitions. At the same time, the company's HIV portfolio remains strong and it remains focused on shareholder returns. The company remains committed to these rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.