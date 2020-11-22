AT&T is a Dividend Champion and Dividend Aristocrat currently trading in the Margin of Safety, making it an immediate buying opportunity.

Of these, AT&T emerges as the best opportunity, offering a safe dividend yield of 7.31%, with an opportunity for capital appreciation.

Using Dividend Radar, we evaluate the best high yielding stocks at or below fair value, with a dividend yield between 3% and 8%.

Approach

The share price for AT&T (T) has dropped from a high in 2016 to a ten-year low as of October 2020. In addition, the current dividend yield of 7.31% is near its 10-year high. T is a high-yielding and undervalued stock that offers investor a safe dividend and an opportunity to generate capital appreciation.

Dividend Radar (DR): Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers is an automated list of 748 companies that have paid increasing dividends for at least five years. It contains the most accurate and up to date fundamental information on dividend-paying companies with additional value-added metrics. FerdiS and I introduced this free service to the investment community on May 15, 2020, and we continue to release the latest weekly version on Friday. To date, over 12,000 copies have been downloaded, and we continue to receive positive feedback and suggestions for future expansion. You can find my most recent article in this monthly series here.

This article will focus on high-yielding dividend stocks that are currently undervalued with upside potential. I compare Dividend Champions with at least a 25-year history of paying increasing dividends to shareholders, offering a yield of 3% to 8%.

T emerges as the best Dividend Champion due to its attractive dividend yield of 7.31% and currently trading in the Margin of Safety.

To begin the process, we will use the Dividend Radar dataset dated 11/13/2020 and apply a series of filters to source four candidates for further analysis. Once we have the four candidates, we will compare them head-to-head before selecting a final choice as a top buying opportunity.

These filters are sourced directly from Dividend Radar and then applied:

1. Dividend streak at least twenty-five years.

2. Dividend yield between 3% and 8%.

3. At least in the Fair Value range.

4. Current yield > Average 5-year yield at least 25%.

Final two filters applied:

5. Eliminate tickers that have negative 1-yr, 3-yr, 5-yr, 10-yr CAGRs.

6. Eliminate bank tickers.

Source: Dividend Radar

By filtering the latest weekly version (11/13/2020) of Dividend Radar (filters 1 through 6 shown above), four tickers emerge as attractive buying opportunities.

Vetting the Fundamentals: A Head-to-Head Comparison

Let's start by comparing the most recent Total Trailing Returns (TTR) CAGRs for these four tickers. It should be noted that each of these tickers is rated as having a Narrow Moat, according to Morningstar.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

Each of these candidates shows deterioration in performance across the three most recent CAGRs. Also, it appears that the pandemic also has adversely affected each of these companies, and they have not yet begun to recover. Some would consider this situation a potential buying opportunity.

Next, let's look at the most recent dividend CAGRs to appreciate the trend in dividend growth.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

While UGI Corp. (UGI) has demonstrated an attractive growth rate, the remaining tickers display a consistent downward trend. I do not feel that any of them are likely to cut or suspend the dividend, after all, they are Dividend Champions.

The dividend yield is another one of the key metrics to consider. The following table shows the dividend yield for the four tickers over the 5-year trailing twelve-month period.

The five-year trend analysis shows that each ticker's dividend yield is close to its highest level, other than for the pandemic-induced spike in March 2020. The next step compares the historical fair value for each ticker. In my previous article, I explained this approach to fair value:

"Following Benjamin Graham, I prefer to think of fair value as a range, not an absolute, so I look at how the market has historically valued it. The charts below plot the daily closing price for IBM, T, UGI, WBA (green line) against its "fair" price based on average ten-year trailing P/E (gray line) and a "fair" price based on an average P/E of 15 (blue line). These graphs show the FV range for IBM, T, UGI, & WBA beginning in 2010 and forecasted through 2022, based on the latest analysts' estimates."

The current price for IBM (IBM) of $114.50 is between the blue line and gray lines and within the estimated FV range of $94.00 to $126.64.

The current price for T of $28.41 is 31% below the estimated FV range of $41.61 to $7.55 and in the Margin of Safety.

The current price for UGI of $35.48 price is 4% below the estimated FV range of $37.10 to $44.40 and in the Margin of Safety.

The current price for Walgreens (WBA) of $40.77 is 38% below the estimated FV range of $65.54 to $71.10 and in the Margin of Safety.

All the tickers shown in Dividend Radar now contain an indication of FV based on the P/E approach to estimating Fair Value. The reference to Above Fair Value, At Fair Value, or in the Margin of Safety come directly from these FV graphs. The FV description is one of 2 recently value-added metrics that we now include in Dividend Radar.

Now, let's summarize the key metrics that I use to select my top choice.

Source: Morningstar, Dividend Radar, S&P

I recognize that the most recent stock performance for each company has shown a significant deterioration, and the price has not recovered fully at this point. The deciding factors for me were the Margin of Safety and the attractive dividend yield. These are the key factors that have convinced me to select T as the top buying opportunity, subject to further research.

Fundamental Analysis: T

Key Performance Metrics

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The legend compares T's EPS performance against all stocks in North America, with the shading from deep blue (strength) to dark gray (a weakness). The FY 2019 EPS performance shows a significant deterioration, and analysts forecast continued deterioration through FY 2020.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The revenues for FY 2019 show improvement, with the key driver being the Time Warner acquisition. The FY 2020 reduction of 5.8% seems to be realistic.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The trend for cash flow per share shows an increasing trend during the last 3 years. It’s expected that FY2020 will decrease as a result of the pandemic.

Dividend Yield as a Measure of Fair Value

It's essential to uncover fair value by looking at company fundamentals from multiple perspectives. In other words, one or two metrics are never enough. We have already covered the P/E based approach to fair value. Let's now turn our attention to another method for unlocking fair value by using the dividend yield theory described by Geraldine Weiss in her book Dividends Don't Lie.

"The dividend yield theory is intuitive and straightforward. It says that for blue-chip dividend stocks, meaning those with stable business models that don't significantly change over time, dividend yields tend to revert to the mean. In other words, a stock's dividend yield fluctuates around a relatively fixed level over the years that approximates fair value. If the stock's current work is far enough above its historical yield, it is likely undervalued. And if its yield is beneath its historical norm, then the stock could be overvalued."

Dividend Yield theory is perhaps best understood when viewed as a chart. Let's do that by plotting the current annualized dividend yield (solid blue line) against the historical five-year average yield (solid red line) for T (see graph below). We label this chart the Historical Dividend Yield. When the annualized dividend yield is above the 5-year average, it indicates there may be a buying opportunity for the stock. When the annualized yield is below the five-year average (in the red area), the stock may be overvalued.

The dotted blue line is the current annualized dividend yield projected backward, as the note on the chart indicates. This line indicates where the current yield is relative to past values. Likewise, the red dotted line is the current five-year average yield projected backward. This line shows how the current five-year average yield stacks up against previous values. T's current annualized dividend yield is 28% above the 5-year average yield, an indication the stock is undervalued. You can also see the current dividend yield is at its highest level at any point during the past ten years.

The 5-year average yield was the second value-added metric recently added to Dividend Radar, and it is sourced from this chart. Comparing it to the current dividend yield allows you to have a second estimate of FV from Dividend Radar metrics.

Historical Stock Price Performance

From the beginning of 2012 through the end of 2015, the annualized total return was 8.9%, an uneven performance from year to year, yet still an 8.9% annualized increase.

Three significant events occurred, starting with the DirecTV acquisition (6/2015), the Time Warner acquisition (6/2018), and Elliott Management (hedge fund) taking a $3.2 billion stake in the company. The market's reaction has been a roller coaster ride, up to the present time. The current price is at its lowest point since 2010.

Elliott Management has pressed T to make several dramatic changes, which we have recently begun to see. I will comment more below.

Peer Analysis

On a comparative basis, T has underperformed its peer group and significantly underperformed the S&P index. This situation is what has troubled shareholders for many years. Let's take a deeper dive.

During the past three years ending 12/31/2019, the annualized total return for T amounted to 2.84% vs. 15.1% for SPY; yet the top three officers realized total compensation increases far in excess of what shareholders realized. Paying for performance and aligning management's interests with shareholders' interests should be a top priority for T.

Business Profile

AT&T's market focus:

"Broadband connectivity - We provide the high-speed fiber and 5G wireless broadband networks that connect people and businesses and create the foundation for how we live and work. Software-based entertainment - We deliver compelling entertainment experiences through HBO MAX and AT&T TV. And because these platforms are software-based, we have a sizeable opportunity to establish meaningful relationships with the majority of U.S. households. Premium content - We create and tell fantastic stories on our platforms that drive direct customer engagement, generate unique customer insights and create emotional attachments that can result In long-lasting customer loyalty across our entire product set."

AT&T described its progress towards meeting its key business priorities during the recent third-quarter earnings call.

My immediate focus here is to address the question: Can the significant amount of net debt ($149B) be reduced, and the dividend likely continue? Management has indicated strong cash flows support debt reduction and the dividend payout ratio. The next dividend announcement date is mid-December when the increase is usually announced. I suspect that T will support a token increase in the quarterly dividend amount, but I think the decision could be delayed until later in 2021. This approach would still allow T to continue the dividend streak as a Dividend Champion and Dividend Aristocrat.

Risk Assessment

Several issues presently confront T:

The new CEO is an AT&T lifer (37 years). Will he demonstrate the leadership skills and articulate a vision to capitalize on and integrate the businesses and disparate cultures? I believe that he'll have until 2021 to show significant progress. FY2020 Q3 results seem to be a step in the right direction. T still carries a considerable amount of debt that has to be reduced and a streak of increasing the quarterly dividend that must be maintained. Generating sufficient cash flow to achieve both objectives is a necessary condition. Asset sales and significant cost reduction measures are two keys to improving operating results. Recently, T has announced considerable staffing reductions and is currently reviewing their options concerning potential asset sales. I expect an announcement by the end of the year. Past poor performance suggested that change was required, and perhaps Elliott Management served as the catalyst. Unfortunately, Elliott Management recently sold its holdings in T, based on yesterday's filing. Will the momentum be sustained?

Demonstrating significant progress in each of these areas would send a strong signal to the market that this time results will be different.

Summary

We described a process that uses Dividend Radar to source the best high-yielding dividend growth stocks currently trading at or below fair value.

We applied a series of filters to a group of 127 Dividend Champion stocks, including Fair Value, dividend yield, and a streak of at least twenty-five years of increasing dividends.

This process produced four candidates that were then compared and evaluated based on several performance metrics.

After further research, T emerged as the top high-yielding buying opportunity with a yield of 7.31% and in the Margin of Safety.

T is a significant player in the markets it serves, a Dividend Champion, a Dividend Aristocrat, and in the Margin of Safety. T offers a generous and relatively safe dividend yield of 7.31%.

Several firms (CFRA, Argus) have forecasted a target price between $35 and $40, which could represent a capital appreciation of 20% from today's closing price. An investor's perspective: enjoy the yield, and if T can demonstrate the progress is for real, realize the upside in capital appreciation. I think the prospects are realistic.

I look forward to your feedback and comments. I also encourage you to perform your research before deciding if T is an appropriate choice for your portfolio. I currently own T and IBM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.